General election latest: Starmer says Tories ‘hysterical’ on 6pm row as Reform candidate quits over ‘racism’
Sir Keir Starmer said the Tory campaign is getting more ‘desperate’ as we approach polling day
Parties have begun a 48-hour blitz in constituencies across the country as they make their final appeals to voters ahead of polling day.
Rishi Sunak began Tuesday visiting businesses in Oxfordshire, insisting predictions of a heavy Tory defeat were not going to stop him from continuing his fight to remain in No 10.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is campaigning across the Midlands. The Labour leader has said Tory attacks on his desire to spend Friday evenings with his family were a sign of “increasing desperation bordering on hysterical”.
It comes as the Conservatives said his comments would make him a “part time prime minister” if he wins the election on Thursday, with Mr Sunak saying: “I haven’t finished at six ever.”
Reform UK’s Nigel Farage has been struck by yet more accusations of racism and misogyny, as a second candidate announced she is defecting to the Tories.
Georgie David, who was due to stand for the party in West Ham and Beckton, claimed the “vast majority” of Reform candidates are “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”.
Sunak claims ‘racist and misogynistic views’ in Reform go ‘unchallenged'
Rishi Sunak has said candidates and campaigners for Reform UK openly express “racist and misogynistic views, seemingly without challenge”.
It comes as a Reform candidate defected from the party accusing candidates of being “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”.
Reacting to the news, the prime minister told reporters in Banbury: “We’ve seen some appalling comments that have been made that I addressed last week and what we have seen is candidates and campaigners openly espousing racist and misogynistic views, seemingly without challenge.
“That tells you something about the culture within the Reform Party overall, that’s questions for Nigel Farage.
“But on Thursday there’s a clear choice for people, and if you want your taxes cut, if you want your pension protected, and you want our border secure, and you want to vote to prevent a Labour supermajority, the only way to do that is to vote Conservative.”
Starmer ‘determined’ play football on Sundays as PM
Sir Keir Starmer said he is “determined to continue playing football” if he enters Downing Street after the election.
Speaking to Times Radio from Nottingham, the Labour leader said: “I’m determined to be able to play five-a-side. Whether I’ll be able to play on a Sunday or not, I don’t know. I suspect I’ll be busy.
“But I’m determined to continue playing football, maybe not as regularly. I’m determined to continue to go to watch Arsenal play with my son and my friends.”
He added: “I’ve played football pretty well every week since I was 10 years old and I’m not planning on stopping now.”
Sir Keir also said his children have been “ramping up” their campaign to get a family dog and that Rocket Man is his favourite song by new Labour endorser Sir Elton John.
Pictured: Starmer serves customers hot drinks at Hucknall Town FC
Reform dismisses racism accusation from defector Georgie David
Reform UK has said it was “sad and strange” that parliamentary candidate Georgie David had decided to back the Tories without raising concerns with the party leadership.
A Reform spokesman said: “We are very disappointed with Ms David’s course of action.
“We strongly disagree with her sweeping comments about the ‘vast majority’ of our 600-plus candidates, the vast majority of whom she can never even have met.
“We find it sad and strange that she chose not to bring up any of her concerns with the party leadership before publicly trashing so many of her blameless colleagues who are giving their all to get Reform UK elected.
“Ms David was a last-minute addition to our candidate list and we apologise to the voters of West Ham and Beckton for any inconvenience.”
Sunak insists outcome of general election not a ‘foregone conclusion'
Rishi Sunak insisted the outcome of the General Election is not a “foregone conclusion”.
During his campaign visit to Oxfordshire, the prime minister said the Tory campaign had done “a good job of shining a spotlight on what Labour would mean for people’s taxes”.
He told reporters on the campaign trail: “I know there are lots of people who want to tell everyone it’s a foregone conclusion but I don’t believe that.”
Mr Sunak declined to say what he would like his legacy in Number 10 to be, and instead repeatedly highlighted the fact that he had been up at 4am on Tuesday because his focus now is on “fighting until the last minute of this campaign”.
He told reporters: “Lots of time for looking backwards after Thursday, I am focused on fighting till the last minute of this campaign, that’s why I was up at four this morning with all of you. I wouldn’t have been up this morning at 4 o’clock if I was thinking like that.”
Badenoch and Braverman deny association with Tory leadership websites
Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman have said they have nothing to do with the Tory leadership campaign websites.
It comes as Penny Mordaunt said she kept her website from the 2022 contest active “for the same reason you’d keep a spare tire in the boot”.
A website called kemi4leader.co.uk was registered in April and it redirects to the Conservative Party homepage.
However, a source close to her told Sky News the website domain is “nothing to do with her”.
Ms Braverman has also said a website called Suella4leader.co.uk, which redirects to her personal website, has nothing to do with her.
Lib Dems had ‘a bit of fun’ with campaign stunts
As the general election campaign comes to an end, Sir Ed Davey has said the Liberal Democrats have had a “bit of fun” with the leader’s stunts.
But he insisted there is “serious message” behind the stunts.
Speaking from campaign visit to Somerset this morning, Sir Ed said: “We are the only party putting the NHS and social care and carers right at the front of our election priorities.
“Yes, we have done it with a bit of fun but we have also got a serious message.”
Sir Ed Davey urges voters to knock over Tory dominoes on Thursday
Ed Davey has knocked over a line of big blue dominoes with a Lib Dem yellow one and called for voters to help his party topple Conservative MPs.
The Lib Dem leader visited Taunton and Wellington, a marginal constituency, to urge voters to return their ballots for his party in the General Election on Thursday.
Sir Ed said: “Thursday could be a historic moment for this country. It is an opportunity to vote for a Liberal Democrat local champion who will stand up for the NHS, tackle the sewage scandal and end the cost-of-living crisis.
“Conservative MPs have taken voters for granted, ignored their concerns and become more interested in fighting amongst themselves rather than fighting for their constituents.
“They have proven themselves utterly unfit to govern and unfit to represent the needs of those who have elected them. On July 4th, people have the chance to make sure the Conservative dominoes fall across the ‘blue wall’ and West Country, and make sure a Liberal Democrat MP can take your concerns right to the heart of Parliament.”
The Lib Dem candidate in Taunton and Wellington is Gideon Amos. He is hoping to unseat Tory candidate Rebecca Pow, who was MP for the previous Taunton Deane constituency.
