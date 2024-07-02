✕ Close Sunak on Farage

Parties have begun a 48-hour blitz in constituencies across the country as they make their final appeals to voters ahead of polling day.

Rishi Sunak began Tuesday visiting businesses in Oxfordshire, insisting predictions of a heavy Tory defeat were not going to stop him from continuing his fight to remain in No 10.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is campaigning across the Midlands. The Labour leader has said Tory attacks on his desire to spend Friday evenings with his family were a sign of “increasing desperation bordering on hysterical”.

It comes as the Conservatives said his comments would make him a “part time prime minister” if he wins the election on Thursday, with Mr Sunak saying: “I haven’t finished at six ever.”

Reform UK’s Nigel Farage has been struck by yet more accusations of racism and misogyny, as a second candidate announced she is defecting to the Tories.

Georgie David, who was due to stand for the party in West Ham and Beckton, claimed the “vast majority” of Reform candidates are “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”.