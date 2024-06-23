✕ Close Tory election betting probe: ‘Totally unacceptable’ if rules broken says Welsh secretary

The inquiry into bets on the date of the general election has been widened with bookmakers being asked to provide details on all bets over £20, it’s been reported.

Sky News says the Gambling Commission has written to leading bookmakers to get information on bets placed days before Rishi Sunak announced the election would take place on 4 July.

The broadcaster’s chief political correspondent Jon Craig also said that the watchdog’s early investigation had brought to light “many more people”.

The Gambling Commission is looking at bets made in the days before Mr Sunak gave the date of the election on 22 May.

On Saturday night, The Sunday Times reported that Tory data chief Nick Mason was being investigated, becoming the fourth Conservative to be probed on the issue. Mr Mason denies any wrongdoing.

Home Secretary James Cleverly told the BBC he had no knowledge of ministers placing bets on the timing of the election.

He told GB News: “My view has always been the case that people in government should focus on delivering for the people of this country.