Cost of living news – live: Energy bill costs ‘set to rise by £110bn’ over next year
It comes as new energy price cap expected later this week
It would cost the government more than £110bn to cover nearly all of Britons’ extra energy costs over the next year, according to a think-tank.
Its report raised the prospect of “substantial” spending during the cost of living crisis as it laid out what choices the next prime minister could face to ease pressures on household budgets.
The Institute for Government said it would cost £23bn to cover October’s energy price cap hike. Meanwhile, the think-tank found extending support to ease the pain of soaring bills next year would cost another £90bn.
It comes as household prepare to see bills rocket once again when a new energy price cap - which sets the maximum amount customers on standard tariffs can be charged - is set on Friday.
Experts are forecasting another huge rise in energy bills from £1,971 to potentially as much as £3,600 per year as global gas prices continue to soar.
£110bn needed to cover energy bill rises over next year, think-tank says
The government would need to spend more than £110bn to cover almost all of Britons’ extra energy costs over the next year, a new report by Institute for Government (IfG) has found.
It would cost £23bn to cover October’s energy price cap hike, according to the think tank – with the average household set to spend £900 more on energy this autumn than was expected only three months ago.
Extending support to ease the pain of soaring bills next year would cost another £90bn, the IfG said, raising the prospect of “substantial” spending during the cost of living crisis.
Adam Forrest has more:
£110bn needed to cover energy bill rises over next year, study finds
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak plans will only make ‘small dent’ in bills, warns Institute for Government
Liz Truss suggests she wouldn’t have ethics adviser as PM
In others news, Liz Truss has signalled that she will not appoint an ethics adviser if she replaces Boris Johnson, suggesting it was unnecessary because she knew “the difference between right and wrong”.
Adam Forrest reports:
Liz Truss says no need for ethics adviser because she knows ‘right and wrong’
‘You cannot outsource ethics to an adviser’, says Tory leadership frontrunner
Cost of living crisis and Russia
Re-establishing relations with Russia would be “catastrophic” and make the cost of living crisis “100 times worse”, Britain’s armed forces minister has said.
Political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Russia appeasement would make cost of living crisis ‘100 times worse’, says minister
Trying to repair relations with Moscow would be ‘catastrophic’, says UK Armed Forces minister
Sunak compares himself to Thatcher
Rishi Sunak has compared his approach to the economy to Margaret Thatcher.
The Tory leadership hopeful said that like the former PM, “I don’t want to make promises that I can’t keep.”
Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4’s Today he was “very privileged and humbled” that supporters of her economic policies were backing him, as he attacked Liz Truss’ “unfunded” tax cuts.
He declined to be drawn on whether he would revolt and vote against Truss’ tax cutting emergency budget if she became prime minister and he was a backbench MP.
He said he is “not going to engage in these things” while the race is still under way.
“Right now, we should be talking about the major challenges that our country faces – creeping inflation, getting support to people who need it.”
Asked if he thought the Tory leadership contest had been too long, Mr Sunak said: “I don’t have a choice … When it’s over I’m sure we can look back and reflect.”
Union leader dismisses ‘scaremongering’ over minimum wage
The Trade Unions Congress boss has said there has been “scaremongering” over the impact of the minimum wage on business ever since it was introduced, when asked whether businesses would struggle with an increase to £15-an-hour.
Watch the exchange here:
What options face the next PM in cost of living crisis?
A new Institute for Government report has set out the urgent choices facing the next prime minister in the cost of living crisis.
It said they may need to announce tens of billions of pounds more in support for households this winter.
The report sayid options to ease pressures included:
- Extending current support package
- Using targeted support
- Capping energy bills
See in full here:
ICYMI: Labour plan to change minimum wage so it reflects cost of living
Labour revealed plans at the weekend for the minimum wage to factor in the cost of living - which could see low-paid workers earning hundreds of pounds more a year.
More here:
Labour sets out plan to change minimum wage so it reflects cost of living
Angela Rayner says workers should not receive a ‘fake living wage they can’t live on’
Minister says universal freezing of energy bills ‘not best solution'
James Heappey has said he does not believe a universial freezing of energy bills is the way to go to support people during the cost of living crisis in winter.
He said “more targeted” packages are “probably the better solution” to get money to those who needs it most:
Truss ‘in the business of cutting taxes’, minister says
There is not a part of Liz Truss’s body that “agrees with raising taxes”, a minister has said.
James Heappey, who is supporting the foreign secretary’s bid for Tory leader, was asked whether people should be expecting to pay more tax as a result of Truss’ pledge to reverse the rise in national insurance contributions.
The armed forces minister told Times Radio said: “I think she’s been very clear that she’s in the business of cutting taxes.”
What will happen with the energy price cap this week?
Ofgem, the UK energy industry regulator, will make its latest announcement regarding the energy price cap.
Experts forecast another huge rise in the maximum amount utility companies can charge their customers on standard tariffs as global gas prices soar.
Joe Sommerlad has the latest on the announcement:
When is Ofgem’s next energy price cap announcement?
Latest Ofgem rise expected to take standard tariffs to £3,600, experts warn
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies