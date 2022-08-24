✕ Close 'Catastrophic winter' ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It would cost the government more than £110bn to cover nearly all of Britons’ extra energy costs over the next year, according to a think-tank.

Its report raised the prospect of “substantial” spending during the cost of living crisis as it laid out what choices the next prime minister could face to ease pressures on household budgets.

The Institute for Government said it would cost £23bn to cover October’s energy price cap hike. Meanwhile, the think-tank found extending support to ease the pain of soaring bills next year would cost another £90bn.

It comes as household prepare to see bills rocket once again when a new energy price cap - which sets the maximum amount customers on standard tariffs can be charged - is set on Friday.

Experts are forecasting another huge rise in energy bills from £1,971 to potentially as much as £3,600 per year as global gas prices continue to soar.