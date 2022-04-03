Grant Shapps attacks new onshore wind turbines as ‘eyesore on the hills’, exposing cabinet split
Transport secretary fights expansion of renewable technology because of ‘problems of noise as well’
Onshore wind turbines are “an eyesore” and the current effective block on their construction should be kept in place, a cabinet minister says.
Grant Shapps came out against “a big expansion” of the renewable technology – exposing government splits ahead of a long-delayed “energy independence plan”.
“They sit on the hills and can create something of an eyesore for communities,” the transport secretary said, adding there are “problems of noise as well”.
The energy strategy – due to be finally unveiled this week – should reject onshore wind for those “reasons of environmental protection”, Mr Shapps told Sky News.
Instead, the plans should focus on reviving nuclear power and expanding offshore wind, he argued, adding: “Britain’s got more offshore wind power than any other country in the world.”
The call comes as Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, pushes to double onshore wind turbine power by 2030, as part of the drive to wean the UK off Russian gas, following the Ukraine invasion.
