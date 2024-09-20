✕ Close Farage says there's some truth in Trump's claim Haitian migrants are eating pets

Nigel Farage has announced he is “relinquishing” his majority shareholder position of Reform UK, one day before the party begins its annual conference.

In a post on social media, the Clacton MP said: “I’ve now made a decision. I no longer need to control this party. I’m going to let go.”

Unlike most other political parties, Reform UK is a registered company with its deputy leader Richard Tice also listed on Companies House as a person with significant control.

The annual party conference, which is taking place in Birmingham on Friday, has been hailed as the “coming of age” for the party, which gained success in July’s election by winning five seats.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer was forced to insist that he is in “complete control” of his government amid a row ahead of Labour’s annual conference on Sunday over the salary of his chief of staff Sue Gray and the acceptance of luxury gifts by himself and his wife.