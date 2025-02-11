UK must respect Trump’s mandate, Mandelson says, as US president announces global tariffs in trade war: Live

'Making America rich again': Trump signs order imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum

The UK must respect Donald Trump’s “strong and clear mandate for change”, Lord Peter Mandelson has said, as the US president announced global tariffs in an escalating trade war.

Britain’s top diplomat in Washington said that Keir Starmer’s government can “always make our views known privately and directly” amid questions over how the UK will respond to the threats that have raised fears Britain’s steel industry will be hit.

Lord Mandelson acknowledged he was “concerned” about the looming prospect of tariffs and told the BBC the UK would “not necessarily agree” with every detail of the new US President’s agenda.

It comes as Trump said he plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on “any steel coming into the United States”, adding that aluminium will also be subject to additional duties.

The UK government is waiting to see details of the policy, but the steel industry body called for decisive action from ministers while unions warned further jobs could be put at risk in an already crippled sector.

The US is the industry’s second-largest export market after the EU, although the government said it only accounted for 5 per cent of UK steel exports in 2023.

So far in his second term in the White House, Mr Trump has imposed, but then delayed, duties on imports from Mexico and Canada, and has also imposed 10 per cent levies on goods from China.

