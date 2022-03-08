Ministers ploughed ahead with international aid cuts despite a warning of the harsh impact on women and girls suffering sexual violence, a leaked document reveals.

The secret impact assessment – obtained by a committee of MPs – forecast a big reduction in services to victims of “violence including sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment”.

The aid cuts slashed spending on a United Nations contraceptives programme by 40 per cent and 700,000 fewer girls are expected to be supported in education.

In the Commons, the foreign secretary Liz Truss was urged to explain why the assessment, from March 2021, was suppressed.

Its exposure also raises questions for Dominic Raab, who was foreign secretary when the cuts were being made last year – when he refused to reveal details.

In April 2021, Mr Raab told MPs that the equalities assessment “showed no evidence that programmes targeting those with protected characteristics were more likely to be reduced than other programmes”.

In fact, ministers knew the cuts were likely to fall hardest on poor and marginalised groups, such as people with disabilities, as well as on gender-based violence programmes and sexual health education.

Sarah Champion, chair of the Commons international development committee, called the government’s behaviour “appalling”.

“Our committee was denied access to the equalities assessment, seemingly for ministers to dodge the humiliation of admitting their own aid cuts undermined the government’s key development objective: to support women and girls.

“To deny parliamentary scrutiny of key documents showing who was impacted by the aid cuts is simply shameful. The public have a right to know how their taxes are spent, and the advice ministers are given.”