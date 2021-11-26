France has cancelled a crucial meeting on the migrant crisis scheduled between home secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart in protest at the UK’s public demands.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin has scrapped his Sunday meeting with Ms Patel, with his ministry saying she was was “not invited any more” to discussions involving European counterparts.

The ministry described Boris Johnson’s public letter to French president Emmanuel Macron – in which he called for joint patrols to prevent more boats from leaving French beaches – as “unacceptable”.

The minister statement said: “We consider the British prime minister’s public letter unacceptable and contrary to our discussions between counterparts.”

It added: “Therefore, Priti Patel is no longer invited on Sunday to the inter-ministerial meeting whose format will be: France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and European Commission.”

There was no immediate comment from the Home Office, but transport secretary Grant Shapps said he hoped French would reconsider talks, adding: “The only way we can solve this is to work together.”

The decision underlined the poor relations between the two countries and ongoing disagreements on how to work together to stop unsafe boat crossings, after 27 people drowned trying to reach British shores on Wednesday.

The prime minister set out his proposals in a letter on Thursday, telling the French president that “we must go further and faster, together” to tackle the migrant crisis.

Mr Johnson said the UK wanted joint patrols would prevent more boats from leaving French beaches; joint or reciprocal maritime patrols in each other’s territorial waters, and airborne surveillance by manned flights and drones.

The PM also suggested there could be immediate work on a bilateral returns agreement with France, to allow migrants to be sent back across the Channel, alongside talks to establish a UK-EU returns agreement.

But the French interior minister accused Britain of “bad immigration management”, and France has criticised UK government moves aimed at pushing back boats in the English Channel.

Ms Patel confirmed on Thursday that she has authorised Border Force officers to use “push back” tactics to drive boats back towards France, and was continuing to explore the idea of “offshoring” the processing of asylum applications.

In a phone call with Mr Darmanin, Ms Patel also made an offer of plain-clothes UK police or border officials to take part in joint patrols around the beaches used by people-traffickers to launch overcrowded boats.

Operating without a warrant, such officers would be able to assist with surveillance and tracking, but would have no powers of arrest, in order to get round Paris’s objections on sovereignty grounds.

Seventeen men, seven women and three teenagers died when a dinghy deflated in the Channel, one of many such risky journeys attempted in small, overloaded boats by people fleeing poverty and war.

It comes as French fishermen prepare to blockade the Channel Tunnel and major ports on Friday in a protest over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The fishermen’s national committee said it would stage protests at the tunnel and the Channel ports of Calais, Saint-Malo and Ouistreham.

In a statement it said the action – which will take place over a few hours today – was intended to be “symbolic and non-violent” but any protests could have a major impact on cross-Channel trade.