G20 summit – live: World leaders arrive for start of talks as Sunak vows to ‘put pressure’ on Russia
Sessions on ‘One Earth’ and ‘One Family’ to be held today as leaders hold key bilateral talks on sidelines
Rishi Sunak and other world leaders are arriving at the New Delhi venue for the start of the G20 summit this morning, where they are being greeted by host Narendra Modi.
The Indian prime minister is set to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit with 15 different countries, including the UK, while the main agenda items for the group meetings include Ukraine, the climate crisis, economic growth for the developing world and the potential inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.
Speaking after his arrival in India yesterday, Mr Sunak said he would use the two-day summit highlight the “devastating impact” Russia’s actions in Ukraine are having on the cost of living in the UK and food security globally.
Vladimir Putin is skipping this weekend’s summit but will be represented by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and Mr Sunak said he would “put pressure on Russia to cease attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine”.
Modi invites AU president to take chair as permanent member of G20
Shortly after beginning his address, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he was confident that all the G20 members agree to India’s proposal for the Africa Union to become a permanent member of the bloc.
The inclusion of the 55-member AU would be a significant expansion of the bloc which currently comprises the world’s 19 largest economies plus the European Union.
Mr Modi invited the AU’s president – Comoros president Azali Assoumani – to take a chair as a permanent member.
Modi begins speech by paying tribute to Morocco
Modi is delivering his opening speech for the summit, and starts with remarks about the Morocco earthquake, which overnight killed hundreds of people and has caused significant damages to the historic city of Marrakesh.
“Before starting the official proceedings, I would like to express my condolences to the people impacted by the earthquake in Morocco. The world is with Morocco and we are ready to provide them with all the possible help.”
You can follow our live coverage of the Morocco earthquake here.
Modi welcomes Sunak with a hug
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi welcomed Rishi Sunak with a handshake and his signature long hug as the British prime minister of Indian heritage walked the red carpet.
Mr Sunak landed in Delhi yesterday afternoon and described how “special” it felt to return to the country as prime minister, and with his wife Akshata Murty who was born in India.
Mr Sunak said he will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Modi on the sidelines of G20 and will raise the issue of the Ukraine war.
“When it comes to Ukraine and Russia in the conflict I am going to highlight the devastating impact Russia’s illegal invasion is having on millions of people around the world,” he said yesterday.
US president Joe Biden arrives at G20 summit
Joe Biden, who landed in Delhi late yesterday evening, beamed as he was welcomed by Modi on the summit’s red carpet.
Mr Modi appeared to show him the backdrop, showing the chakra (a wheel) of Konark Sun Temple.
Delhi grinds to standstill as all eyes turn to G20
The roads of the usually bustling national capital bore a deserted look on Saturday as top leaders of the G20 grouping arrived at the Bharat Mandapam venue to attend the summit.
Tens of thousands of security personnels have taken over the roads of the city, freshly washed by a sudden spell of rain this morning.
Markets have been shuttered, schools closed and traffic restricted in the city of over 30 million people.
And offices have been ordered to operate remotely as nearly 130,000 police and paramilitary security personnel were deployed for the security of the arriving guests – Saturday would normally be a working day for most here.
Vast media centre abuzz with excitement as G20 gets underway
The first day of the G20 summit in Delhi kicked off this morning with an unexpected downpour, bringing a welcome dip in temperatures – still very warm in northern India in early September – to greet world leaders.
More than 3,000 journalists arrived very early in the morning at the media centre of the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, which has been built specifically for this summit and sprung to life just in time for this historic occasion for India.
Inside the media convention centre, the air hummed with excitement as journalists began preparing to provide live coverage of the event.
The sprawling complex is, like the rest of Delhi in recent days, adorned with towering images of host Narendra Modi beaming ear to ear, as well as other life-sized posters and billboards proudly announcing the themes of India’s G20 presidency.
The G20 logo of a globe sitting on a lotus has been splashed across the walls of the media centre in vibrant colours.
Given the scale of the event the media centre is separated from the venue where world leaders are gathering, meaning the epicentre of attention in on a set of colossal screens dominating the two-story hall. These screens offer a view of Bharat Mandapam proper, where the leaders are arriving to deliberate on critical global matters.
G20 schedule for first day: ‘One Earth, One Family'
The first session of the G20 summit, entitled “One Earth”, will begin shortly at 10.30am IST (6am BST).
The discussion will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and firming the agenda of global net zero emissions.
Following the lunch break, another session on the topic of “One Family” will commence at 3pm IST.
The two sessions are based on India’s G20 presidency theme: One Earth - One Family - One Future, which is drawn from a Sanskrit Hindu scripture.
The first day of the summit will conclude with a special dinner hosted by India’s president Droupadi Murmu at 7pm.
Modi greets world leaders as G20 begins
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the G20 leaders’ summit from the Bharat Mandapam venue here in New Delhi.
The first day of the summit is getting under way with the arrival of world leaders at the venue from 9.30am IST onwards.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is welcoming leaders from the G20 countries and invited guests.
