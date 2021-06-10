G7 summit - live: Biden accuses Boris Johnson of ‘inflaming’ Northern Ireland tensions over Brexit
Latest developments ahead of G7 summit
Joe Biden will deliver a Brexit warning to Boris Johnson in their first face-to-face meeting on Thursday ahead of the start of the G7 summit, telling the British prime minister not to imperil peace in Northern Ireland.
On his first trip abroad since taking office in January, the US president will meet Mr Johnson in Carbis Bay a day after talks between UK and EU officials ended without agreement.
“President Biden has been crystal clear about his rock-solid belief in the Good Friday Agreement as the foundation for peaceful co-existence in Northern Ireland,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on board Air Force One.
“Any steps that imperil it or undermine it would not be welcomed by the United States.”
Such was Mr Biden's concern over Northern Ireland that Yael Lempert, the top US diplomat in the UK, issued London with a demarche – a formal diplomatic reprimand – for “inflaming” tensions, The Times reported.
Climate protesters target G7 summit
Greenpeace activists staged a protest at RAF Mildenhall as US President Joe Biden arrived in the UK on Wednesday, holding up a banner as Air Force One landed.
Greenpeace UK’s senior climate campaigner, Ariana Densham, said: “Since the government has turned Cornwall into Fort Knox, we’re calling on world leaders directly to ACT NOW, ahead of the G7. As the most powerful leader on the planet, Joe Biden must enter these crucial talks this weekend with our demand front of mind.
“We have just eight years left to prevent catastrophic runaway climate breakdown, yet world leaders are still sitting on their hands. Enough of the warm words and empty promises, it’s imperative that this G7 brings about meaningful action to tackle the climate and nature crises so we’re going to hound the G7 leaders until they deliver.”
There is likely to be more disruption once the summit kicks off on Friday.
Extinction Rebellion activists have promised a series of demonstrations to call on the G7 to do more to tackle climate change.
The Kill the Bill movement will also protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
Biden pledges 500 million vaccine doses for poorer countries
Joe Biden plans to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to more than 90 countries, and will put pressure on other nations to do more to help end the pandemic.
The announcement of the vaccine donation - the largest ever by a single country - comes ahead of the G7, when leaders will discuss vaccines and other measures to tackle Covid.
“The goal of today’s donation is to save lives and end the pandemic and will provide the foundation for additional actions to be announced in the coming days,” the White House said.
Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed they will provide 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022, which the United States will then distribute to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union.
Rumours swirl and disquiet grows as locals says G7 is ‘last thing Cornwall needs’
Surface-to-air missiles installed behind the local cricket club? A chip shop with an order for a thousand fish suppers?
Rumours, gossip – and lots of armed police – have descended on Cornwall as it prepares to host a major global summit.
Here is the story of how local residents are reacting:
Reopening transatlantic travel to be considered
Trade minister Greg Hands has also said the UK and US are setting up a working group to look at how transatlantic travel can reopen following the pandemic.
Mr Hands said it was one of the agreements Boris Johnson and Joe Biden will be launching during the US president’s attendance at the G7 summit in Cornwall.
“We are launching a working group together. We will be looking at how we can reopen transatlantic travel between the US and the UK,” Mr Hands told Sky News.
“We are looking at that as a matter of priority. It is very important that we get that transatlantic relationship reset up in terms of travel between the two countries.”
EU too ‘officious’ in Brexit talks and needs to be more pragmatic, says minister
The UK is working to resolve its dispute with the EU over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, Greg Hands, the international trade minister, has said.
Mr Hands told Sky News: “We absolutely agree on preserving the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement. But to do that does mean a more pragmatic approach from the European Union in terms of how it interprets the Protocol.
“We have submitted some very serious proposals to Brussels about how to improve the situation. Talks are ongoing. They didn’t get a breakthrough yesterday but nor have they broken down.
“We need to find something that works well for everybody. The EU is following a very officious interpretation of a lot of these rules. We are looking for a more pragmatic approach.”
Photos from Biden’s arrival in the UK
Biden and Johnson must confront personal and political differences
Joe Biden once called Boris Johnson a “physical and emotional clone” of Donald Trump.
So when the two world leaders sit down for talks on Thursday in Cornwall, there will personal as well as political differences to overcome.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan described Mr Biden’s initial calls with Mr Johnson as “warm” and “constructive” and played down any differences between the two nations’ goals.
“They’ve been very much down to business,” Mr Sullivan said at the White House this week. “And I expect that their meeting together will just cover the waterfront. I mean, really, a wide range of issues where the two of them and the US and United Kingdom do see eye to eye.”
However Mr Biden – who is fiercely proud of his Irish roots – was a strong critic of Brexit and has made clear that he intends to rebuild bridges with the EU, suggesting Berlin, Brussels and Paris, rather than London, will be at the top of his diplomatic agenda.
Another area that may prove contentious is trade. The UK had been hoping to secure a quick trade agreement with the US after its departure from the EU, but the change in administration in Washington has made a swift deal look increasingly uncertain.
EU threatens to suspend parts of Brexit agreement and warns ‘patience wearing thin’
Joe Biden’s visit to the UK – and his warning over the impact of Brexit – is timely.
Yesterday, the EU threatened to “suspend” parts of the Brexit trade agreement unless the UK ends its refusal to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Speaking after talks failed to achieve a breakthrough, Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, warned that “patience is wearing very, very thin”.
Brussels is ready to slap tariffs and quotas on UK exports, he said – and even to “suspend cooperation in certain sectors”, pointing to deals on trade and services.
Mr Sefcovic laid bare his frustration after the UK failed to shift ground in the talks. David Frost, the Brexit minister, described the result as “no breakthroughs and no breakdown”.
Here is more on the story:
Brexit and overseas aid threaten to overshadow Johnson-Biden meeting
Boris Johnson will be warned by Joe Biden not to put peace in Northern Ireland at risk, as the UK heads for a Brexit trade war with the EU over sausages.
In their first face-to-face meeting, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, the prime minister and the US president will launch a new bid to reopen US/UK air links as they seek to revive the close ties of wartime leaders Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt with an updated Atlantic Charter.
But the White House made clear that Mr Biden will voice his concern over London’s threat of a further breach of the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Mr Johnson in 2019.
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned on Wednesday that “patience is wearing very, very thin” in Brussels, which is ready to slap tariffs and quotas on exports if the UK presses ahead with an extension of a “grace period” on chilled meat exports to get round EU hygiene rules.
Here is the story:
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage as world leaders gather in Cornwall for the G7 summit.
