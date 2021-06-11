✕ Close 'Nothing is negotiable' Macron holds firm on Brexit negotiations

French president Emmanuel Macron has ramped up the pressure on Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland protocol, insisting “nothing is negotiable” and wrecking the UK’s attempts to claim there is “harmony” at the G7 summit.

In a defiant statement at the Elysee, which he gave ahead of travelling to Cornwall, Mr Macron warned his British counterpart that France is not open to renegotiating any aspect of the protocol – and appeared to question whether the UK could be trusted.

“If after six months you say we cannot respect what was negotiated, then that says nothing can be respected. I believe in the weight of a treaty, I believe in taking a serious approach. Nothing is negotiable. Everything is applicable,” he said.

It comes as Mr Johnson played down divisions with US president Joe Biden, telling the BBC this morning that their alliance should be known as the “indestructible relationship ... [which] has endured for a very long time, and has been an important part of peace and prosperity both in Europe and around the world”.

There were concerns after it was revealed on Thursday that Mr Biden’s most senior diplomat accused No 10 of “inflaming” tensions in Northern Ireland.