G7 summit news — live: Global plan to fight pandemics unveiled as Queen jokes with leaders in Cornwall
Follow the latest updates from the meeting of world leaders
Leaders from the G7 are set to commit to a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis.
The so-called ‘Carbis Bay Declaration‘ will see the UK create a new animal vaccine centre aimed at preventing future diseases crossing from creatures to humans.
The declaration will incorporate the recommendations of expert findings, which highlight that the first 100 days after the identification of an epidemic threat are crucial to preventing it from becoming a pandemic.
It came after the Queen hosted leaders on Friday as members of the royal family welcomed figures such as US president Joe Biden and German chancellor Angela Merkel to Cornwall.
The 95-year-old monarch joked with the presidents and prime ministers during a “family photo” following an evening reception at the Eden Project last night.
The Queen jokes with G7 leaders at royal reception
The Queen shared a joke with G7 world leaders at an evening reception on Friday as they gathered for a socially distanced group photo following a day of political talks.
Three generations of the royal family were present for the event staged at the Eden Project in Cornwall for presidents and prime ministers and their partners.
You can find the full story below:
The Queen hosts G7 leaders at Eden Project for royal reception
‘Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?’ monarch jokes with leaders
Vigil held for lives lost to Covid on first night of summit
A vigil has been held on the first night of the G7 Summit to mark the lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic
About 30 people gathered near Pendennis Castle, Falmouth, on Friday night to remember the 3.7 million people who have died during the outbreak, at an event organised by a coalition of 75 charities called Crack the Crises.
“It was important for us to remember the people who died from coronavirus at the end of the day, particularly as members of the G7 have not shown the ambition necessary to make sure more people don't lose their lives,” Kirsty McNeill, a spokesperson for the coalition, told PA.
“We're calling for the G7 to share patents, share the doses urgently, by the end of this summer, and we need them to share the bill.
“We've estimated it costs between 50 and 66 billion dollars to vaccinate the world, that is what they've said they want to do, so in the next 24 hours we need a global vaccine financing plan.”
G7 leaders come together with plan to prevent future pandemics
Leaders of the world’s major democratic powers have agreed to work together to stamp out future pandemics within 100 days following the Covid crisis.
Officials from the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan will launch the “Carbis Bay Declaration” on Saturday, committing to a series of measures to prevent a repeat of the chaos of 2020.
Our political editor, Andrew Woodcock, has the full story below:
G7 leaders come together with plan to prevent repeat of Covid crisis
Plan to stamp out future animal-borne diseases within 100 days of spread to humans
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the G7 summit in Cornwall today.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies