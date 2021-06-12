✕ Close Queen Elizabeth joins G7 leaders for family photo

Leaders from the G7 are set to commit to a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis.

The so-called ‘Carbis Bay Declaration‘ will see the UK create a new animal vaccine centre aimed at preventing future diseases crossing from creatures to humans.

The declaration will incorporate the recommendations of expert findings, which highlight that the first 100 days after the identification of an epidemic threat are crucial to preventing it from becoming a pandemic.

It came after the Queen hosted leaders on Friday as members of the royal family welcomed figures such as US president Joe Biden and German chancellor Angela Merkel to Cornwall.

The 95-year-old monarch joked with the presidents and prime ministers during a “family photo” following an evening reception at the Eden Project last night.