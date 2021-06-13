✕ Close Treat climate change as ‘global security threat’, David Attenborough urges

David Attenborough will today tell G7 leaders they face some of the most important decisions in human history as he calls for stronger action on the climate crisis.

The broadcaster and environmentalist will speak at a climate session on the final day of the summer in Cornwall, delivering a message to G7 leaders and guests Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa, at a session on climate and nature.

In advance of the meeting, he said: “The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is undeniable.

“The decisions we make this decade - in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations - are the most important in human history.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is urging G7 leaders to take a tougher line on China's human rights abuses. The US president wants a communique to condemn forced labour in Xinjiang - but other nations are said to be hesitant.