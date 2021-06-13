G7 summit news — live: Attenborough issues climate warning as Biden urges tougher stance on China
David Attenborough will today tell G7 leaders they face some of the most important decisions in human history as he calls for stronger action on the climate crisis.
The broadcaster and environmentalist will speak at a climate session on the final day of the summer in Cornwall, delivering a message to G7 leaders and guests Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa, at a session on climate and nature.
In advance of the meeting, he said: “The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is undeniable.
“The decisions we make this decade - in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations - are the most important in human history.”
Meanwhile, Joe Biden is urging G7 leaders to take a tougher line on China's human rights abuses. The US president wants a communique to condemn forced labour in Xinjiang - but other nations are said to be hesitant.
Unilateral action on protocol would be ‘problematic’, Irish PM tells Johnson
Irish prime minister Micheal Martin has said it will be "very problematic" if the UK again extends unilaterally the grace period for Northern Ireland protocol checks.
But speaking on the Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme on Sky News, Mr Martin also insisted a breakthrough between the EU and UK was still possible "if there's a will there on both sides".
His comments came after Boris Johnson escalated his dispute with the European Union by warning he will do whatever it takes to keep goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
All talk, no action?
Boris Johnson and other leaders have been attempting to highlight their “green” credentials at this year’s summit.
But what do leaders need to do to save our rapidly-heating planet?
Our climate correspondent Daisy Dunne has this analysis:
‘Sausage war’ tensions heightened as Boris Johnson says he ‘will not hesitate’ to suspend protocol
Boris Johnson has set the UK on track for a trade war with Brussels with a belligerent response to being ambushed over the Northern Ireland protocol by EU leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock has the story:
Joe Biden’s call for G7 to get tougher on China’s human rights abuses threatens to divide summit
A push by Joe Biden for G7 leaders to get tougher on China’s human rights abuses threatened to divide the world’s leading democracies at their Cornwall summit.
Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick reports:
G7 climate decisions among ‘most important in human history,’ says David Attenborough
G7 leaders face some of the most important decisions in human history as they tackle the climate change crisis, Sir David Attenborough said.
The environmentalist will address the leaders gathered in Cornwall on Sunday as they set out plans to reverse biodiversity loss and to fund infrastructure development around the world.
Full report:
