Gary Lineker has tweeted about “folk” who “constantly tell fibs” less than an hour after Boris Johnson’s legal defence over Partygate was published.

The former PM insisted in his written evidence to the inquiry that his denials over lockdown parties in No 10 were made “in good faith” and based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

The BBC football presenter tweeted: “When folk constantly tell fibs, it’s really difficult to know when they’re telling the truth. I imagine it’s even a challenge for themselves.”

Lineker did not make it clear who he was referring to but Twitter users speculated the post was about Mr Johnson and his 52-page Partgate defence dossier.

Some other users posted comical responses related to football, including whether the verdict by the corss-party privileges committee on whether Mr Johnson lied to parliament might go to VAR.

Lineker, 62, was briefly suspended as host of Match Of The Day this month over his criticism of the Rishi Sunak’s asylum policy, but returned to air following a boycott by top on-air talent at the broadcaster.

He was taken off air after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.

Lineker returned to host the show on Saturday after his brief suspension by the BBC prompted two days of disruption to TV and radio schedules as presenters dropped out in solidarity with him.

BBC director-general Tim Davie later said he recognised “grey areas” in the broadcaster’s social media guidance could cause “confusion” and announced an independent review of the guidelines, particularly for freelancers.

As a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, Lineker is not a permanent member of staff, nor is he responsible for news or political content, so in accordance with the current guidelines he is not subject to the same rules on impartiality as permanent employees.

Lineker believed he had a “special arrangement” with the BBC allowing him to make comments about refugees and the small boats crisis, his agent Jon Holmes has claimed.

Calling the recent row a “shambles”, he said his client believed he had an understanding with Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, that he could make public statements on certain issues.