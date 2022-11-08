‘Utterly unacceptable’ if Gavin Williamson told aide to ‘slit your throat’, says Cabinet minister
Me Stride refuses to say ‘bullying’ minister will survive until Christmas, warning ‘I don’t think anyone is unsackable’
Gavin Williamson’s behaviour was “utterly unacceptable” if allegations he told a Whitehall aide “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window” are true, a cabinet minister says.
Mel Stride also suggested a parliamentary body will investigate the cabinet minister – who already faces a separate complaint of bullying a colleague – and refused to say he will survive in his job until Christmas.
The work and pensions secretary said the inquiry had to be given time to do its work, but added of Mr Williamson: “I don’t think anyone is unsackable.”
The “minister without portfolio” – No 10 has been unable to say what his job entails – is facing a fresh storm over the allegations by a former senior civil servant, revealed by The Guardian.
The aide said Mr Williamson, while defence secretary until 2019, “deliberately demeaned and intimidated” the person on a regular basis. A human resources official was alerted, but no formal complaint submitted.
Mr Williamson has rejected that he bullied any staff, claiming to have had “good working relationships” with his “brilliant officials”, but has not denied using the words alleged.
Asked about the allegations, Mr Stride told Sky News: “If that is the case that it is utterly, utterly unacceptable but, at the very least, it is in the realm of media speculation.”
Mr Stride said “the independent parliamentary authorities” would look into the fresh claims, after Rishi Sunak also promised a probe would not be carried out by the Tory party.
“It will be independent, it will be thorough and it will come to a firm conclusion, I have no doubt,” the cabinet minister said.
Labour is piling pressure on Mr Sunak to act against Mr Williamson – the second cabinet minister he is being told to dismiss in just two weeks, after the Suella Braverman controversy.
“These allegations are extremely serious and speak to the toxic culture at the top of the Conservative Party,” said Anneliese Dodds, the party’s chair.
Two former Conservative cabinet ministers, Brandon Lewis and Nadine Dorries, have also condemned No 10’s unwillingness to properly confront bullying allegations.
Asked why Mr Sunak has Mr Williamson at his side, Mr Stride said: “I think Gavin is somebody who, as I say, has particular talents and a particular understanding of the parliamentary party.”
He also declined to comment on expectations that next week’s autumn statement will uprate benefits and pensions in full, but said the prime minister had “always made clear pensioners are a priority”.
And he predicted talks with France on a deal to tackle the small boats crisis are in their “final stages”, adding: “The mood music seems to be good at the moment.”
After Mr Sunak’s talks with Emmanuel Macron, Mr Stride added: “I think there has been a fundamental shift in the tone between ourselves and the French.”
