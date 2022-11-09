✕ Close Sunak under pressure over Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman cabinet appointments

Rishi Sunak’s judgement is under question as Sir Gavin Williamson quit his cabinet just a fortnight after his appointment.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has said Mr Sunak’s appointment of Sir Gavin was “weak” and “unacceptable”.

Mr Lammy suggested that the prime minister had appointed Sir Gavin as “some sort of enforcer”. “This is weak. It’s unacceptable. We really should have an account of why he came back into government,” he said.

Mr Sunak will appear in the House of Commons today to face parliamentarians following the loss of his ally. Sir Gavin stood down after saying that the allegations of bullying has become “a distraction” from the work of the government and he was stepping down to “clear” his name.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak could face pressure to explain why he gave Sir Gavin - who had already been sacked by Theresa May and Boris Johnson - a senior ministerial role despite being aware that he faced an investigation in relation to his behaviour.