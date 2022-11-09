Gavin Williamson news – live: Sunak’s appointment of minister was ‘weak’, Labour say
Sir Gavin quits as allegations of bullying against him mounts
Sunak under pressure over Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman cabinet appointments
Rishi Sunak’s judgement is under question as Sir Gavin Williamson quit his cabinet just a fortnight after his appointment.
Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has said Mr Sunak’s appointment of Sir Gavin was “weak” and “unacceptable”.
Mr Lammy suggested that the prime minister had appointed Sir Gavin as “some sort of enforcer”. “This is weak. It’s unacceptable. We really should have an account of why he came back into government,” he said.
Mr Sunak will appear in the House of Commons today to face parliamentarians following the loss of his ally. Sir Gavin stood down after saying that the allegations of bullying has become “a distraction” from the work of the government and he was stepping down to “clear” his name.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak could face pressure to explain why he gave Sir Gavin - who had already been sacked by Theresa May and Boris Johnson - a senior ministerial role despite being aware that he faced an investigation in relation to his behaviour.
Sunak considering expanding the top rate of income tax
Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering expanding the top rate of income tax.
The prime minister is in discussions to raise the 45 per cent top rate, or lowering the £150,000 annual income threshold, The Telegraph has reported.
Former prime minister Liz Truss scrapped the 45 per cent rate in her short time as in the top job.
Raising the rate of income tax would also break a promise made in the Conservative 2019 manifesto, something Mr Sunak has promised to stand by.
Matt Hancock: People will see the ‘real me’ in I’m a Celebrity
Conservative MP Matt Hancock has said that the public will see “the real me” when he appears in reality show I’m a celebrity get me out of here.
Speaking in a video montage shown to viewers last night, Mr Hancock said that he would show people “the human side of the guy behind the podium”.
He will compete in the next bushtucker trial with the other new entrant to the camp, comedian Seann Walsh.
University staff to stage ‘biggest ever’ strikes this month as 70,000 walk out
In case you missed it...
More than 70,000 lecturers and other staff at 150 universities will strike for three days this month, a union has announced, warning that the mass action is “just the beginning”.
The University and College Union (UCU) said the strikes – on November 24, 25 and 30 – will be the biggest ever to hit UK universities and could impact more than two million students.
Despite the historic scale of the strikes, the union warned that industrial action will intensify in the months to come unless the long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions is resolved.
The threat of escalated action in the new year will come alongside a marking and assessment boycott if the dispute is not resolved, the union said.
Unacceptably high levels of fraud and error in benefits spending, says watchdog
Fraud and error levels in benefits spending are unacceptably high, according to a watchdog, which said more must be done to get a grip on the billions of pounds being lost every year.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) overpaid an “eye-watering” £8.6bn across benefits in 2021-22, with £6.5bn of that figure due to fraud, according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
“The department’s continued delay in establishing transparent forecasts and targets for reducing fraud and error is hindering Parliament and the public from being able to effectively monitor its progress or hold it to account for its performance,” the PAC said in a report.
Government urged to fund £1,000 grants for green re-fitting of homes
The UK government has been urged to fund grants of £1,000 per person to help with re-fitting homes and businesses to deal with the energy crisis, a think tank has said.
Our Scottish Future, set up by former prime minister Gordon Brown, released a report today calling for the UK government to use money from the energy price guarantee to fund the shift, with its author saying high energy prices were “here to stay”.
Dr Pete Wood, who was commissioned to write the report, said the best way to slash energy costs was to reduce the amount of energy that was needed.
Decision on whether to extend deadline for Northern Ireland election due
The government will later announce whether a January deadline for holding an election in Northern Ireland is to be extended.
Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will make a statement to the House of Commons amid pressure to push back the deadline to give more time for a deal on post-Brexit trade to be struck.
A failure to form a Stormont ministerial executive following May’s election has placed a legal responsibility on the government to hold a poll by January 19.
Victims let down by ‘ineffective’ system to recover proceeds of crime – report
Victims are being let down by an “ineffective” system which has failed to retrieve billions of pounds from criminals, a review has found.
The Law Commission called for a complete overhaul of the procedures used to recover the proceeds of crime, recommending tougher court powers to enforce confiscation orders.
It concluded the current method of recouping criminal gains under the Proceeds of Crime Act was “inefficient, complex and ineffective” and enforcement was “weak”, leading to an outstanding debt of more than £2bn in unrecovered funds as of March last year, failing victims as a result.
People with Raynaud’s condition will suffer amid cost-of-living crisis, says charity
People with a condition called Raynaud’s are suffering “painful attacks” due to the cost-of-living crisis, a charity has warned.
Scleroderma and Raynaud’s UK urged government action as it said that many with the condition are forgoing heating their homes due to the rising energy costs.
The charity estimates that some 10 million people across the UK are affected by Raynaud’s – which is aggravated by the cold.
Nursing Union expected to announce first UK- wide strike in 106-year history
The union which represents close to half a million nurses across the UK is expected to announce its first UK-wide strike action in its 106-year history.
More than 300,000 members were urged by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to vote for strike action in the union’s biggest strike ballot - the results of which will be released today.
In the lead-up to results, the government said it has contingency plans for dealing with any industrial action by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread strikes in the NHS.
Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.
‘Public transport fare zones should be considered across England’
Public transport fare zones should be considered for towns and cities across England to boost passenger numbers, according to peers.
A new report from the House of Lords Built Environment Committee stated that such a measure would “increase the attractiveness of public transport to passengers”.
It would also make it “considerably easier to deliver contactless ticketing”, the study stated.
