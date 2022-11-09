Gavin Williamson news - live: Strip MP of knighthood if bullying claims upheld, say Lib Dems
Wendy Chamberlain writes letter to Commons committee asking it to reconsider gong if MP found guilty
Sunak under pressure over Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman cabinet appointments
Sir Gavin Williamson must be stripped of his knighthood if bullying claims against him are upheld, the Liberal Democrats have said.
Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip, has written to the Commons forfeiture committee demanding the gong be withdrawn if the Staffordshire MP is found guilty.
He was knighted by former prime minister Boris Johnson, who sacked him from the education secretary brief over the A-level results fiasco.
Earlier new PM Rishi Sunak said he “obviously regrets” appointing Sir Gavin Williamson to his cabinet after he was forced to resign over allegations that he bullied two colleagues. He denies the claims.
“I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances,” the prime minister said in response to a question from Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs.
Sunak welcomes Nato chief to No 10
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Downing Street for a meeting with Rishi Sunak.
He is the first international leader to visit No 10 since Mr Sunak became prime minister, in a sign of the concerns over the situation in Ukraine and the importance of the Nato alliance.
Earlier Mr Stoltenberg was hosted by defence secretary Ben Wallace at Lydd army camp in Kent, where Ukrainian volunteers are being trained to fight in the war against Russia.
Sunak policy chief donated £20,000 to him over the summer
A woman who donated £20,000 to Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign in the summer has since been appointed as his head of policy.
Mr Sunak received a donation from Eleanor Shawcross on 24 August, official records show.
The prime minister appointed Ms Shawcross - who sometimes uses the name Wolfson (her husband’s surname), the one used to donate the money - as his head of policy after forming a government last month.
Ms Shawcross previously served as a non-executive director at the Department for Work and Pensions and also advised ex-chancellor George Osborne.
Braverman must explain arrest of journalist covering climate protests
Home secretary Suella Braverman should be summoned to the Commons to explain and apologise for the treatment of journalists covering protests, MPs have heard.
Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper (St Albans) said: "I was utterly appalled to see LBC journalist Charlotte Lynch being arrested by Hertfordshire Police yesterday whilst covering the Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 in my constituency whilst other journalists were also detained covering separate similar protests in Hertfordshire."
The MP added: "I have written to Hertfordshire Police today and they have now put out a statement. They’ve said they’ve requested an independent force to examine their approach to identify some learnings and they’ve taken some additional measures. In other words ‘nothing to see here’.
"We are not an authoritarian state. The ability of journalists to do their job unhindered is a vital part of our democracy.
"So given the severity of these incidents and the fact that Parliament is going into recess tomorrow, could you please give me some advice, Mr Deputy Speaker, as to how the House may be able to summon the Home Secretary to this place for her to give a statement offering an explanation, an apology and a reassurance that this will never happen again?"
Nigel Evans, deputy speaker, said he had not received any indication from Ms Braverman that she intended to make a statement to the Commons.
Stormont MLA pay cut should be targetted at DUP - Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill has questioned why Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had not targeted the pay cut at DUP MLAs who were refusing to engage with the devolved institutions.
"I think it would have been more effective to target that towards those people that are actually failing to turn up and join all the rest of the team that actually want to be here to make politics work," she said.
Her comments came after Mr Heaton-Harris confirmed he would cut MLAs for their failure to form a devolved government in an ongoing row over Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol.
Ms O’Neill said Northern Ireland was now facing the prospect of an "unadulterated Tory budget" being imposed on the region.
"He (Mr Heaton-Harris) has taken powers obviously to set a budget that allows the lights to be kept on but doesn’t allow any new decisions, doesn’t allow us to actually plan for the future, doesn’t allow us to invest and prioritise our health service, doesn’t allow us to deal with the issue of public sector pay. So, I don’t think that’s a good position.
"So, the DUP have landed us in a position where we have an unadulterated Tory budget with no filter in terms of local decision-making, no filter in terms of local ministers taking decisions in the interest of the people that live here."
Businesses should tell government to leave EU law alone, says incoming TUC head
British businesses need to tell the government to leave EU law alone, the incoming head of the TUC has said.
Paul Nowak said “scrapping employment laws” inherited from the EU would not be in the top 10 priorities for “most serious businesses in the UK” and company bosses should be “unafraid” in telling the government so.
Christopher McKeon has the story:
Sunak ‘as bad’ as Truss, SNP says
Ian Blackford accused Rishi Sunak of being “as bad” as Liz Truss as he criticised the prime minister’s decision to appoint Sir Gavin Williamson to his government.
Sir Gavin, the MP for Staffordshire South, resigned on Tuesday night amid claims that he bulled two of his colleagues, allegations he continues to deny.
Mr Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s leader in the House of Commons, also asked Mr Sunak if he supported his predecessor Boris Johnson’s attempts to elevate a number of his allies to the House of Lords in his resignation honours list
Watch the exchange below:
Jeremy Corbyn says he lives ‘rent-free’ in Rishi Sunak’s head after third PMQs attack in row
Jeremy Corbyn has said he is living “rent-free” in Rishi Sunak’s ahead after the prime minister retreated into an attack on the former Labour leader at PMQs for the third week in a row.
Mr Sunak again raised Sir Keir Starmer’s previous support for Mr Corbyn as he struggled to cope with questions about his decision to appoint “cartoon bully” Gavin Williamson to the cabinet.
Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
ICYMI: Gavin Williamson - the text messages that led to his resignation
The events that led to Gavin Williamson’s resignation unfolded over just a few days ...
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has this timeline of events that resulted in the South Staffordshire MP’s third exit from government.
Read it here:
Matt Hancock is only “squiring around with maggots” on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! for the money, Labour’s Angela Rayner has said.
Labour’s deputy leader scoffed at the Conservative MP’s claim to want to raise awareness about dyslexia and show the positive side of having the learning difficulty.
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Best way to avoid poverty is working, says Sunak
Labour MP Barry Sheerman said children in his constituency were going to bed hungry – asking Rishi Sunak what he was doing to tackle the problem, Adam Forrest, our politics correspondent, reports.
The PM replied: “The absolute best way to ensure that children do not grow up in poverty, which is something none of us want to see, is to ensure they do not grow up in a workless household.
Mr Sunak said that “Conservative government create jobs for people, and that’s the best anti-poverty strategy that we have.”
Joseph Rowntree Foundation research shows 70 per cent of children in poverty live in in a household where at least one parent works.
