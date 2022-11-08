Gavin Williamson news – live: Bullying row grows as minister ‘told civil servant to slit throat’
Sir Gavin also reportedly told civil servant to ‘jump out of the window’
Allegations of bullying against Sir Gavin Williamson continue to mount, with reports that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” while he was serving as defence secretary.
Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to give his ally a seat in the cabinet after The Guardian reported fresh incendiary claims about his conduct.
A Ministry of Defence official told the outlet that Sir Gavin made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to “jump out of the window”.
Sir Gavin, who is now Mr Sunak’s Cabinet Office minister, said he “strongly” rejects the allegation and insisted he has “enjoyed good working relationships” with officials.
But the allegations, including that Sir Gavin “deliberately demeaned and intimidated” the civil servant on a regular basis, will only add to the calls from opposition parties for his sacking.
Earlier, the prime minister had expressed “full confidence” in his minister, despite describing expletive-laden messages he sent to former chief whip Wendy Morton as “not acceptable”.
Households start to receive £324 cost of living payments into bank accounts
Millions of people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 into their bank accounts from today as part of the government’s cost-of-living support.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will start making the payments directly into eligible people’s bank accounts.
There is no need for people to apply or do anything to receive it – so people should watch out for texts or emails from scammers inviting them to make applications.
More about the other government benefits in this report:
Households start to receive £324 cost-of-living payments into bank accounts
Payments will be made directly into the bank accounts of people who are eligible.
Unpaid carers facing ‘serious difficulties’ accessing NHS care, report warns
Unpaid carers and the loved ones they look after are experiencing serious difficulties accessing NHS care and their health is deteriorating as a result, research suggests.
A third of carers (34 per cent) have been waiting more than a year for specialist treatment or an assessment, according to Carers UK.
This is having a negative impact on their mental or physical health (67 per cent) and affecting their attendance at work (32 per cent), the survey of more than 13,000 carers found.
Many carers also said they were experiencing considerable physical pain as a result of an untreated condition, making their caring role more difficult, the charity said.
Report:
Unpaid carers facing ‘serious difficulties’ accessing NHS care, report warns
A third of carers (34%) have been waiting more than a year for specialist treatment or an assessment, according to Carers UK.
Sturgeon reveals £5m fund for loss and damage caused by climate change
Scotland’s first minister has announced a £5m funding pot to tackle loss and damage caused by climate change in developing countries.
Speaking ahead of a panel discussion at Cop27 in Egypt, Nicola Sturgeon announced a boost in funding from Scotland, following on from the £2 million pledged during last year’s summit in Glasgow.
Following a conference on loss and damage hosted in Scotland this year, the Scottish government has said it will offer the cash as grants as opposed to loans, so as not to compound financial hardships already seen in the countries impacted by climate change.
More in this report:
Cop27: Sturgeon reveals £5m fund for loss and damage caused by climate change
The First Minister said the funding may be small, but she hoped it would ‘send an important message’.
ICYMI: UK deal with France to tackle small boat crossing in ‘final stages’, says No 10
Britain and France are in the “final stages” of talks on a deal to tackle unauthorised crossings of the English Channel by migrants in small boats, Downing Street has said.
Speaking shortly after a meeting between Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron at the margins of the Cop27 summit in Egypt, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages.”
The No 10 spokesperson said the potential deal related to “joint enforcement operations”, but the two leaders are yet to agree a timetable for implementation.
Adam Forrest and Andrew Woodcock have more:
UK-France deal to tackle small boat crossings in ‘final stages’, says No 10
Rishi Sunak full of ‘optimism’ about closer co-operation with Emmanuel Macron on migration
‘More than half’ of England’s schools planning ‘catastrophic’ staff redundancies
The largest ever survey of school leaders has found that more than half of schools in England are looking at staff redundancies due to government underfunding and rising costs, the headteachers’ union has warned.
In a snapshot of the survey which received responses from more than 11,000 school leaders in England, two thirds (66 per cent) of headteachers said they will have to make teaching assistants redundant or reduce their hours.
Half (50 per cent) of respondents said they are looking at reducing the number of teachers or teaching hours.
More in this report:
‘More than half’ of England’s schools planning ‘catastrophic’ staff redundancies
Educators are facing a ‘perfect storm of costs’ as they try to balance budgets amid soaring energy bills and underfunding, a survey found.
Sunak considering raising state pension in line with inflation
Rishi Sunak is considering raising state pensions and benefits in line with inflation in a move that would likely usher in deeper public spending cuts elsewhere and higher tax rises.
The prime minister and chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering imposing up to £60 billion in tax rises and spending cuts in the autumn budget on 17 November.
Treasury sources insisted no decisions have been taken, but did not deny a report in the Times stating they would avoid real-terms cuts on pensions and benefits.
Read the details here:
Sunak considering raising state pensions and benefits with inflation
The PM is considering stealth tax raids, including on inheritance tax.
Who is Gavin Williamson? Government minister accused of bullying who was sacked twice
The behaviour of Sir Gavin Williamson is under the spotlight again amid claims he brought up a colleague’s private life during a conversation in an alleged bid to strong-arm her into voting with the government of the day.
It came just a day after a separate report emerged showing that Sir Gavin, knighted by ex-prime minister Boris Johnson earlier this year, sent expletive-laden texts to the Conservative Party former chief whip in a row over tickets to the late Queen’s funeral, sparking bullying claims.
Rishi Sunak appointed Sir Gavin to his government during last month’s reshuffle, raising the eyebrows of opposition MPs - as well as some of those on the government benches.
Why so? Read on:
Who is Gavin Williamson? Government minister accused of bulling who was sacked twice
Cabinet minister without portfilio was knighted by ex-prime minister Boris Johnson earlier this year
Sunak expresses ‘full confidence’ in Williamson despite ‘unacceptable’ texts
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has expressed “full confidence” in cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson, despite describing messages he sent to a former chief whip as “not acceptable”.
Sir Gavin has voiced “regret” for the expletive-laden texts sent to Wendy Morton, complaining at his exclusion from the congregation for the funeral of the Queen.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today said he was “clearly not suitable” for his job in the Cabinet Office, calling his appointment a sign of how “weak” Mr Sunak is.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more:
Rishi Sunak’s ‘full confidence’ in Williamson despite ‘unacceptable’ texts
Sir Gavin has voiced ‘regret’ for the expletive-laden texts sent to Wendy Morton
Blow to vulnerable states as Rishi Sunak shuns calls for climate reparations
Rishi Sunak has dealt a blow to the developing countries hardest-hit by climate change by shunning appeals for the UK to contribute towards reparations for the natural disasters caused by hundreds of years of industrial pollution.
Thirty-year-old demands for a fund to pay for the permanent loss and damage caused by extreme weather were discussed for the first time on the floor of the Cop27 climate change conference in Egypt, with calls for the UK and other rich nations to join Belgium, Denmark and Scotland in committing cash.
But the prime minister made no reference to the topic in his five-minute speech in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, instead recommitting to a 2020 pledge of £11.6bn for climate funding over five years and tripling to £1.5bn the UK’s contribution towards measures to boost resilience against future disasters.
Read the details in this joint detail from Saphora Smith and Andrew Woodcock:
Blow to vulnerable states as Rishi Sunak shuns calls for climate reparations
‘Highway to climate hell’: UN chief warns world losing battle against warming
You can also follow our live coverage of Cop27 in this live blog by my colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar:
Rising energy prices ‘a reason to act faster’ on climate change, says Sunak
Climate conference 2022
Insulating social housing would save tenants £700m a year
Rishi Sunak’s government has been urged to retrofit England’s social housing stock, as a new report found energy-efficiency measures would save tenants £700m a year.
If England’s council and housing association homes were insulated and draft-proofed, energy bills would be cut by 42 per cent and residents would save £567 a year on average, it found.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) research said a major retrofit scheme to fix some of the country’s leakiest homes would benefit the environment and ease the cost of living crisis.
Adam Forrest has more:
Social housing insulation would save tenants £700m a year on energy bills
Leaky homes ‘major culprit’ in cost of living crisis, says top housing body calling for retrofit scheme
