General election latest: Boris Johnson ‘to go on summer holiday’ rather than campaign for Tories
Boris Johnson is set to go on his second summer holiday within the next few days despite the Tory election campaign
Boris Johnson is set to go on holiday rather than join the Conservative campaign trail ahead of the general election, according to Tory sources.
The former prime minister, who turned 60 on Wednesday, is expected to go on his second summer holiday this year within the next few days and return on 3 July,The Times reported.
Despite endorsing 50 Tory candidates across the country, Johnson is no longer expected to join the Tories on the doorstep due to the party facing decimation in red wall seats he won in 2019.
It comes as a new poll found more than half of the UK public thinks Reform UK leader Nigel Farage would make a bad or terrible prime minister.
A YouGov survey found 55 per cent of Britons thought Mr Farage would make a bad (12 per cent) or terrible prime minister (43 per cent) a day after he unveiled his party’s manifesto.
Only 27 per cent thought he would make a great (nine per cent) or good (18 per cent) leader, with 65 per cent saying they did not believe Mr Farage would become prime minister in the next ten years.
Inside election social media campaign costs as Labour outspends all other parties combined
Labour has spent over £2.4 million on social media ads since the general election campaign began, more than twice as much as the Tories.
Analysis by campaign spending non-profit Who Targets Me has found political parties spent more than £3.49 million on social media advertising since Rishi Sunak called the election on 22 May.
Around 70 per cent of that has been commissioned by Labour Party groups and candidates, including Sir Keir Starmer, Welsh Labour, and Rachel Reeves.
Labour has spent over £2.4m since May 22 on Meta and Google ads alone
Labour wants a new Brexit deal – here’s why business shouldn’t get its hopes up
Is Rachel Reeves willing to start undoing the enormous damage done to the British econony by leaving the EU – or is it just electioneering, asks James Moore
Independent readers say addressing Brexit should be a priority for the next government
Readers say addressing Brexit should be a priority for the next government
We wanted to know if our readers agreed with Sir Ed Davey – should Brexit be reversed? Or, like Mr Farage, did they feel Britain’s exit from the EU was simply bungled?
General Election 2024: How do I vote on July 4 and when is the deadline to register?
The UK will take to the polls on July 4 after prime minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election at the end of May.
Speaking outside of Downing Street, the prime minister announced that King Charles had granted his request to dissolve Parliament and promised to “fight for every vote” in the run up to polling day.
The following weeks have seen fervent campaigning from all parties, as they vie for votes up and down the country. The Labour and Conservative ‘battlebuses’ are travelling far and wide to visit as many areas as possible, attempting to woo voters, and avoid gaffes along the way.
The deadline to register to vote is today. Here’s everything you need to know
Nigel Farage pledges to run for PM in 2029 as Reform manifesto slated by economists
Nigel Farage has parked his tank firmly on Rishi Sunak’s lawn with a manifesto designed to win over disgruntled Tory supporters and an extraordinary prediction he will be prime minister after the 2029 election.
Launching Reform UK’s so-called “contract with the people”, the arch-Brexiteer appealed directly to right-wing voters with policies including a freeze on non-essential immigration, scrapping net zero targets and pulling Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
His controversial pledges came as one prospective candidate was forced to stand down over historical comments urging people to vote BNP, while another described Adolf Hitler as “brilliant”.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has sights on 2029 election as he launches manifesto aimed at Tory voters but had his policies trashed by economists and financial experts
What is tactical voting and where has it been encouraged in the 2024 general election?
Britain will head to the polls on July 4 after prime minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election at the end of May.
June has seen intense vote-garnering efforts from all political parties as leaders chat, debate, and even paddle across the country to win over as many as possible. All parties have now revealed their election manifestos, laying out their vision for the country.
Current polling would suggest things are not looking good for the Conservatives, with most trackers firmly putting Labour an average 20 points ahead of the governing party.
Experts warn tactical voting will be ‘bad news for the Conservative Party’
More than half of voters want Jeremy Corbyn back in the Labour Party, new poll reveals
More than half of all voters believe that former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn should be allowed back into the party if he is re-elected as an MP in his constituency of Islington North.
Exclusive polling for The Independent by Techne shows that while 56 per cent of all voters say he should be readmitted, the number is much higher among Labour voters, with eight in 10 saying that Mr Corbyn should be allowed to rejoin the Labour Party.
Mr Corbyn was banished from the Labour Party in May this year, after announcing he would stand as an independent candidate for the general election on 4 July.
Exclusive: Polling also shows that eight in 10 of Labour voters want the former leader back in the party
Hunt’s re-election campaign bankrolled by hedge fund manager who ‘profited from falling pound’ under Liz Truss
Jeremy Hunt‘s re-election campaign is being bankrolled in part by a hedge fund manager who hosted a champagne reception on the day of Liz Truss‘s disastrous mini-budget.
Andrew Law, a financier worth £750 million, also helped to fund Ms Truss’s leadership campaign, before she lasted just 49 days as prime minister.
And he is reported to have likely profited as “Trussonomics“ crashed the value of the pound.
Exclusive: Financier also hosted a champagne reception on the day of the disastrous mini-budget
Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson set to win seats in new Ipsos MRP poll
Nigel Farage is set to win in his constituency of Clacton, Essex, according to fresh predictions from pollster Ipsos.
The projections show Mr Farage at 52 per cent, far ahead of the next candidate, Labour’s Jovan Owusu-Nepaul at 24 per cent.
The model is the first research of its kind to be carried out entirely after Mr Farage announced that he would return to Reform UK as party leader, and run for candidate. Tory defector Lee Anderson is also estimated to hold his seat in Ashfield.
The model also projects that Jeremy Corbyn may lose his seat in Islington North after 41 years of being an MP. Labour is estimated at 54 per cent of the vote in the constituency, with candidate Praful Nargund, while Mr Corbyn may be at just 13 per cent.
Ipsos projection also shows Jeremy Corbyn at high risk of losing his Islington North seat
Labour set to win 450 seats, poll finds
Labour is on course to win more than 450 seats and the biggest majority of any post-war government, according to a poll of almost 20,000 people.
The poll by Ipsos, published on Tuesday, estimated Labour would win 43% of the vote and secure 453 seats, giving it a majority of 256 and reducing the Conservatives to just 115 seats.
That would be the Tories’ worst result ever, exceeding the previous record of 156 seats in 1906, and mean senior figures such as Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Gillian Keegan, Johnny Mercer and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg losing their seats.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt faces a close battle in his Surrey constituency of Godalming and Ash, while the poll has cabinet ministers James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch clinging on.
That result could be even worse for the Conservatives, with Ipsos estimating a lower range of just 99 seats for the party that won a commanding 80-seat majority five years ago.
