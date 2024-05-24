General election 2024 - live: Tories trail Labour by 26 points in poll as Sunak’s party bleeds support
Conservatives have under 20% for first time in weekly tracker as Keir Starmer says PM never believed in Rwanda plan working
The Conservatives have hit their lowest vote share yet in a weekly tracker poll after voters apparently turned away from the party when Rishi Sunak called a snap election.
According to Techne UK, the Tories now have the support of just 19 per cent of voters – the first time the weekly tracker has had the party below 20 points.
It puts them 26 points behind Labour, whose leader Sir Keir Starmer has hailed the 4 July election as a chance to “turn the page”.
Sir Keir accused the prime minister of never having believed the Rwanda deportation plan would work after Mr Sunak conceded that flights would not take off before the election.
As the party leaders began their campaigns, Mr Sunak urged voters to back him over the government’s flagship immigration scheme.
He admitted planes carrying asylum seekers to Kigali would take off after polling day, but vowed the preparation had already happened.
Despite speculation about a Tory rebel effort to oust Mr Sunak and call off the election, one prominent critic said it was too late to get rid of the prime minister.
’Bleak’ outlook for Tories as they hit new poll low after Sunak calls snap election
The Tories have hit their lowest vote share yet in a weekly tracker poll after voters apparently turned away from the party after Rishi Sunak called a snap election.
According to Techne UK, the Tories are now stuck on 19 per cent, the first time the company’s weekly tracker has had them below 20 points. It puts them 26 points behind Labour.
Techne’s chief executive has warned of “a bleak result” for the Conservatives unless they can change the narrative in the next six weeks:
Tories hit new poll low after Sunak called snap election
Pollster predicts Tories are on course to get less than 100 seats unless Sunak can turn party fortunes around
Watch: Latest polling data
Labour vs Conservatives: Latest polls ahead of 2024 general election
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer kicked off their campaigns on Thursday 23 May, ahead of a snap general election in July. The prime minister announced on Wednesday that Britain will go to the polls in six weeks, as the Conservatives and Labour battle it out for votes. Mr Sunak is urging voters to back him at the polls if they want the government’s flagship Rwanda immigration scheme to succeed, while Sir Keir is calling on Britons to make “change” happen. Here, The Independent takes a look at the latest polling data as the two parties battle it out ahead of the general election on 4 July.
Tories set out plans to make switching energy suppliers easier
Households could find it easier to switch to cheaper, more consumer-friendly energy suppliers under plans being set out by the Tories.
Price comparison services will be made easier to use and regulator Ofgem could publish league tables showing how long energy firms take to respond to customer complaints under the proposals.
The Tory plan includes:
- A call for evidence on price comparison services to help consumers make more informed choices about when to switch tariffs.
- Working with Ofgem to develop options to enable customers to see the performance of energy firms, potentially including league tables on helpline wait times and customer service responses.
- Consulting on regulating energy brokers and price comparison websites to prevent rip-off hidden fees, inaccurate bills and high-pressure sales tactics.
- A new code of practice covering the installation and use of smart meters.
Free event: Will the Brexit headache ever end?
Join The Independent’s Chief Political Commentator John Rentoul as he discusses all things Brexit past, present and future with a panel of experts, including MP Stella Creasy, chair of the Labour Movement for Europe:
Will the Brexit headache ever end?
Eight years on from the historic decision to leave the EU, will Britain ever feel the benefits?
Top Tories at risk of losing seats at election
From Johnny Mercer to Jacob Rees-Mogg, these MPs could face a battle to hang on to their seats:
Ten top Tories at risk of losing seats at the general election
Voters to choose new prime minister and MPs, with a host of top Conservatives at risk of being ejected from Commons
I had been set to launch bid to run as MP, says Farage
Nigel Farage has claimed he was preparing to launch a campaign next week to stand as an MP before the prime minister announced the general election date.
The GB News host announced on Thursday he would not stand as a Reform UK candidate in the coming election but that he would help the party in the UK campaign.
Appearing on GB News as a guest during his typical show slot on Thursday, he said: “I have always said that there will be a moment when I throw my hat in the ring fully into British politics. I’ve also said aged 60, I’ve got one more card to play and it’s about when I play it.
“I had, to be honest with you, put in place some preparations to launch next week.
“I wonder whether the Conservative Party found out about it. I think the sense of panic that we saw yesterday, the badly prepared speech, might perhaps have prompted it a little bit.”
Opinion: So much for Farage the British bulldog – he’d rather be Trump’s poodle
Sunak’s election halts abortion decriminalisation as providers demand change
Sunak’s election halts abortion decriminalisation as providers demand change
‘Women facing these violating investigations will now have to wait even longer for reform,’ abortion provider warns
Watch: Starmer says growing up working class inspires election fight
Experts say Tory election victory would be ‘biggest turnaround in history’
Leading pollsters Professor Sir John Curtice and Lord Robert Hayward have said that a party has never before come from so far behind in the polls to win a general election:
Curtice warns Sunak that Tory election victory would ‘biggest turnaround in history’
Leading pollsters believe that Rishi Sunak’s monumental task of winning the general election would defy history
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments