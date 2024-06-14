General election 2024 live: Farage claims Tories ‘about to implode’ as Reform overtakes party in poll
Nigel Farage declared Reform to be the opposition to Labour as the seven leaders debated in the second live TV debate ahead of the general election
Nigel Farage has claimed the Conservative Party is “about to implode” as his Reform UK party overtook the Tories in the latest YouGov poll.
In his closing speech of the seven-way ITV debate on Thursday night, the Reform leader said: “Britain is broken, everyone knows it and Britain needs Reform.
“Rishi Sunak won’t do it, he’ll probably be in California by then anyway. And the Tory Party is split down the middle and about to implode in this election.”
It comes as he declared that his Reform Party is “now the opposition to Labour” after a YouGov poll published by The Times showed them one per cent above the Conservatives.
“Just before we came on air we overtook the Conservatives in the national opinion polls,” Mr Farage said, as he made his opening speech during an ITV debate. “We are now the opposition to Labour.”
Immigration, education and taxes were the centrepiece topics for the seven-way debate with Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, taking the brunt of the other leaders’ questions.
Politics Explained: Votes for 16- and 17-year-olds could be extended across Britain – but is it a good idea?
Under-18s already vote in Scotland and Wales, but extending the franchise could soon be policy across the United Kingdom, as Sean O’Grady explains:
Votes for 16- and 17-year-olds could be extended to England – but is it a good idea?
Under-18s already vote in Scotland and Wales, but extending the franchise could soon be policy across the United Kingdom, as Sean O’Grady explains
Jeers and laughter: Audience have their say on Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were grilled by Beth Rigby and her audience during Wednesday evening’s Sky News debate. As they stood on stage in Grimsby, the two leaders were challenged on their general election plans and promises ahead of next month’s vote. Mr Sunak was grilled on Rwanda flights and strikes, while Sir Keir was quizzed on his plans for tackling the cost of living crisis. There were moments when both leaders drew groans and laughter from the audience as they tried to win over the public. Here, The Independent takes a look at the strongest audience reactions from the debate.
World class
ITV’s audience laughed when Penny Mordaunt described the UK’s education system as “world class”.
Conservative Ms Mordaunt said: “I think it is world class and we have improved.”
To laughter, she added: “Well, when we took office literacy rates were trailing the world, now they are leading them.
“We have 90 per cent of our schools are good or outstanding and we have undertaken an enormous refurbishment programme.”
Bomb squad called to the West Sussex office of a Tory candidate
A bomb squad was called to the West Sussex office of Sir Jeremy Quin, a former defence minister and Conservative candidate for Horsham, after he received a suspicious package.
Sussex Police and bomb disposal experts investigated and confirmed the package was safe by 9pm on Thursday, though an investigation is ongoing to determine if an offence was committed.
In a statement Sussex police said: “After an assessment it has been confirmed that the package was safe and there was no risk to the public.
“Officers are reviewing whether there has been an offence committed in the sending of the package and this investigation is ongoing.”
Mr Quin said: “After the receipt of a suspicious parcel at my Horsham office earlier today the police decided that the incident should be escalated and specialists were called in.
“It is still under investigation but there is no cause for alarm and the incident is being thoroughly and professionally addressed.
“It’s a huge privilege to engage in public service but sadly in the world in which we live incidents of this nature always have to be taken seriously.”
Starmer taunts Tories as he pitches Labour as ‘the party of wealth creation’ in polished manifesto launch
Sir Keir Starmer rolled up his sleeves on Thursday and declared that Labour is “no longer the party of tax and spend” but instead is the “party of wealth creation”.
The declaration came as Sir Keir unveiled Labour’s manifesto at the Co-op headquarters in Manchester in a noticeably polished and confident performance.
The event had the presidential style Labour has settled on for its campaign, with Sir Keir front and centre in a manifesto titled: “My plan for change.”
In a deliberate move to reassure Tory voters and take control of the centre ground, the Labour leader pivoted from the socialism he supported in 2019 under Jeremy Corbyn to the “changed” Labour promising to bring stability and end “Tory chaos”.
Read more:
Starmer taunts Tories as he pitches Labour as ‘the party of wealth creation’
Keir Starmer deliberately moved his party onto Tory ground with a new offer to the UK but questions remained about how he will afford it
Quick quiz
Julie Etchingham gave each politician the chance to ask one question of one opponent.
Penny Mordaunt of the incumbent Conservative Party took three questions but her challenger Angela Rayner took four.
Labour’s manifesto is a case of ‘never mind the detail, feel the buzz’
There was ‘no rabbit out of the hat’ in the surprise-free launch, but the PM-in-waiting made a virtue of it, writes Joe Murphy
Read Joe’s piece in full here:
Labour’s manifesto is a case of ‘never mind the detail, feel the buzz’
There was ‘no rabbit out of the hat’ in the surprise-free launch, but the PM-in-waiting made a virtue of it, writes Joe Murphy
Labour manifesto admits Covid corruption tsar may raise no money at all
Labour has conceded its much-hyped Covid corruption commissioner may not recover any of the money lost to fraud and wasted on useless PPE during the pandemic.
In an embarrassing admission, the party’s manifesto suggested the commissioner, billed as someone who would “chase down those who have ripped off the taxpayer”, may recoup no cash at all.
Full report:
Labour manifesto admits Covid corruption tsar may raise no money at all
After initially promising a Covid corruption tsar would raise billions, Labour appears to have admitted the figure may raise no money at all
