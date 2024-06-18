General election latest: Growing Nigel Farage threat leaves Tories ‘open to Boris Johnson return’
Parties continue to jockey for position with three more weeks still to go in general election campaign
The Conservatives reportedly want to welcome Boris Johnson back onto the campaign trail in a bid to fight off the growing threat to the party posed by Reform UK.
Tens of thousands of letters signed by the former prime minister will be delivered this week, targeting wavering Tory voters considering switching to Nigel Farage's party, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The newspaper reported Mr Johnson has also been in discussions over making an appearance on the campaign trail, in a bid to bolster the Tories' ailing election campaign.
It came after Mr Farage unveiled Reform UK's “contract” with voters on Monday, which vowed to stop all illegal immigrants from settling in the UK, scrapping net-zero targets and raising the minimum threshold of income tax to £20,000 a year.
His plans were questioned as “unserious”, given that they require £141bn more spending which is three times more than Liz Truss promised in her mini-budget.
Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan backs Faiza Shaheen after Labour row over social media posts
World snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has thrown his support behind independent candidate Faiza Shaheen, weeks after she was blocked from standing for Labour.
The academic quit Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 4 June after she was de-selected from representing Chingford and Woodford Green for liking a series of posts on X that allegedly downplayed antisemitism allegations.
In a video alongside Ms Shaheen, the snooker legend said he was “definitely” voting for the candidate who is a “massive part of the community”.
Snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan backs Faiza Shaheen after Labour row
The Chingford local said it was a ‘no-brainer’ to support her after she was deselected as a candidate for Sir Keir Starmer’s party
Reform UK candidate defends saying Hitler was ‘brilliant’ at using his personality to ‘inspire people to action’
A Reform UK candidate has defended saying Adolf Hitler was “brilliant” at inspiring people into action.
Jack Aaron is standing for the right wing party in an attempt to oust Grant Shapps the secretary of defence in Welwyn Hatfield.
Mr Aaron, describes himself as a business psychologist and founder of the World Socionics Society, a pseudoscientific theory that promotes 16 personality types.
In Twitter/X post from 2022, Mr Aaron said Hitler was “brilliant in using Fe+Ni [socionics personality traits] to inspire people into action” while condemning his “basically incoherent […] writing and rationale”.
In other comments he called Syrian dictator President Assad “gentle by nature” and President Putin’s use of force in Ukraine was “legitimate”.
Reform UK candidate defends Hitler posts
‘Hitler was as brilliant as he was utter evil’ Jack Aaron said defending his comments
Labour wants a new Brexit deal – here’s why business shouldn’t get its hopes up
Labour wants a new Brexit deal – here’s why business shouldn’t get its hopes up
Is Rachel Reeves willing to start undoing the enormous damage done to the British econony by leaving the EU – or is it just electioneering, asks James Moore
Nigel Farage pledges to run for PM in 2029 as Reform manifesto slated by economists
Nigel Farage has parked his tank firmly on Rishi Sunak’s lawn with a manifesto designed to win over disgruntled Tory supporters and an extraordinary prediction he will be prime minister after the 2029 election.
Launching Reform UK’s so-called “contract with the people”, the arch-Brexiteer appealed directly to right-wing voters with policies including a freeze on non-essential immigration, scrapping net zero targets and pulling Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
His controversial pledges came as one prospective candidate was forced to stand down over historical comments urging people to vote BNP, while another described Adolf Hitler as “brilliant”.
Jack Aaron, who is standing against defence secretary Grant Shapps in Welwyn Hatfield, made comments online praising Hitler’s “brilliant tactics”, while Syrian president Bashar-al Assad was “gentle by nature”.
While right-wingers revelled in Reform UK’s wishlist of pledges, economists and experts ripped it apart for its fantasy economics and dangerous high-carbon anti-net zero policies.
Nigel Farage pledges to run for PM in 2029 as Reform manifesto slated by economists
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has sights on 2029 election as he launches manifesto aimed at Tory voters but had his policies trashed by economists and financial experts
General election 2024: Labour and the Conservatives’s plans to tackle the housing crisis in full
Labour and the Conservatives have now unveiled their plans for government and both have put home building at the heart of their plans to tackle the housing crisis.
While Sir Keir Starmer has emphasised the need for more affordable social homes and ending homelessness, Rishi Sunak has pledged a new Help to Buy scheme and new criteria for who gets to live in council housing.
Here is a run-down of what the main parties are offering voters:
What are Labour and the Tories’s plans to tackle the housing crisis?
A guide to the main parties’ manifesto promises on housing
Inside election social media campaign costs as Labour outspends all other parties combined
Labour has spent over £2.4 million on social media ads since the general election campaign began, more than twice as much as the Tories.
Analysis by campaign spending non-profit Who Targets Me has found political parties spent more than £3.49 million on social media advertising since Rishi Sunak called the election on 22 May.
Around 70 per cent of that has been commissioned by Labour Party groups and candidates, including Sir Keir Starmer, Welsh Labour, and Rachel Reeves. By comparison, the Conservative Party has spent £906,916 on social media advertising during the same period almost all of which has been targeted via Meta / Facebook.
Inside election social media campaign costs as Labour outspends all parties combined
Labour has spent over £2.4m since May 22 on Meta and Google ads alone
From Dawn Butler’s rap to Suella’s viral clip, this ‘TikTok election’ isn’t working
Society has overused the word “cringe”, to the point that it doesn’t really mean anything anymore. Wearing an ugly T-shirt? You’re “cringe”. Displaying enthusiasm about a thing you like? You know that’s “cringe”, don’t you? Pointing out that the word “cringe” isn’t grammatically correct when used as an adjective, and it should instead be “cringe-worthy” or at least “cringey”? Apparently, I’m cringe now.
Luckily for us, we still have people in the UK who are willing to step up and show us what it truly means to be cringe. Unluckily for us, they’re the people who run our political establishments and make our laws. And since it’s election season, you can rest assured that they have taken their cringe(worthy) antics up to a whole new level, using the magic of social media.
From Dawn Butler’s rap to Suella’s viral clip, this ‘TikTok election’ isn’t working
Perhaps if politicians wanted to connect with young people, they could introduce policies that actually appeal to them, instead of sabotaging their futures at every turn
Labour pledges to bring forward football governance reforms
Labour has pledged to bring forward football governance reforms if elected and suggested a 10% transfer levy could be back on the table.
Sir Keir Starmer announced plans on Monday for Labour to introduce its own football governance Bill that would prevent breakaways and make sure lower-tier clubs are financially sustainable.
Shadow culture and sport secretary Thangam Debbonaire was asked during a visit to Bristol Rovers Football Club with Sir Keir whether she would consider reviving the transfer levy, which was recommended in a 2021 fan-led review but not taken up by the Conservatives in their version of the Bill.
Labour pledges to bring forward football governance reforms
Shadow culture and sport secretary Thangam Debbonaire said she was ‘going to look at everything again that was in Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review’.
