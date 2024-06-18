✕ Close Grant Shapps says Tories 'fighting for every single vote' as he faces questions on campaign

The Conservatives reportedly want to welcome Boris Johnson back onto the campaign trail in a bid to fight off the growing threat to the party posed by Reform UK.

Tens of thousands of letters signed by the former prime minister will be delivered this week, targeting wavering Tory voters considering switching to Nigel Farage's party, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The newspaper reported Mr Johnson has also been in discussions over making an appearance on the campaign trail, in a bid to bolster the Tories' ailing election campaign.

It came after Mr Farage unveiled Reform UK's “contract” with voters on Monday, which vowed to stop all illegal immigrants from settling in the UK, scrapping net-zero targets and raising the minimum threshold of income tax to £20,000 a year.

His plans were questioned as “unserious”, given that they require £141bn more spending which is three times more than Liz Truss promised in her mini-budget.