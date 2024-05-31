✕ Close Related: Keir Starmer denies Labour ‘left-wing cull’ after Abbott and Shaheen suspensions

Sir Keir Starmer has admitted he would work with Donald Trump if he gets into the White House despite facing an “unprecedented” situation.

The Labour leader added that he “respects the decision of the court” that found Trump Donald Trump has been guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corruptly.

It comes as Keir Starmer hoped that injecting some energy in his campaign will convince Scottish voters to vote Labour as he unveiled plans for a publicly owned British energy company.

But it seems the plans have been overshadowed by the issue of whether Diane Abbott will be allowed to stand and complaints about a purge of the left is unlikely to go away today.

One noticeable development last night was that having ditched pro-Palestinian Muslim candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green Faiza Shaheen, Labour replaced her with a member of the Jewish Labour Movement Shama Tatler.

This after much criticism by Muslim groups and the left of the party of Starmer’s position on Israel.