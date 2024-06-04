General election latest: Sunak unveils immigration cap as Starmer vows GB Energy will ‘close door on Putin’
Tories reel from Farage announcement, as YouGov poll puts Labour on track for biggest majority in a century
Rishi Sunak has promised to reduce immigration as he unveiled a new visa cap pledge, while Sir Keir Starmer vowed that Labour’s proposed GB Energy company would “close the door” on Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Both Labour and the Tories made their latest election announcements late on Monday night, after a major YouGov poll suggested Sir Keir was on course to win more seats than Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide victory.
Hours after Nigel Farage announced his intention to stand as Reform UK’s candidate in Clacton, in a major blow to the Conservatives, Mr Sunak unveiled a pledge – long called for by Tory hardliners – to set an annual cap on visas, voted for by parliament.
And Sir Keir accused the Tories of leaving the nation exposed by failing on energy security, as he insisted Labour’s plan to set up GB Energy – a publicly owned clean energy company – would help to protect the UK from spikes in the price of fuel like those that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tonight, Mr Sunak will be hoping that the TV head-to-head debate can turn his party’s fortunes around. But with four weeks to go the debate on ITV may represent a last chance for Sunak and the Tories.
What is happening today?
9am
- Sir Keir Starmer will make an energy policy announcement on a campaign visit to North West.
10.30am
- Home Secretary James Cleverly campaigning in the South East.
- Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey campaign visits to Cheadle this morning and North Shropshire this afternoon.
- Rachel Reeves and Anas Sarwar will hold a Q&A in Edinburgh with staff working in financial services.
11.45am
- Nigel Farage to launch General Election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.
9pm
- Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer in ITV General Election debate.
- The debate will be followed by interviews with leaders of other parties with the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK and the Greens invited.
Cleverly: ‘Labour’s big reveal - border command - already exists’
Home Secretary James Cleverly said Labour’s new “border command” that would work with other countries to co-ordinate in tackling people-smuggling gangs “already exists”.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: “The other thing which I think is really quite remarkable, and under-commented upon if you don’t mind me saying, is that Labour’s big reveal, this border command, already exists.
“It’s called the Small Boats Operational Command, it’s commanded by a British Army General, it already liaises with domestic and international law enforcement and intelligence services.
“Now, either Yvette Cooper does not know this organisation exists, which is pretty embarrassing for the shadow home secretary, or she does know it exists and she’s pretending it doesn’t.”
Home sec says Conservative’s will ‘balance the benefits and costs of migration'
Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Tory Party’s commitment to capping the number of visas will balance “the benefits and the cost” of migration.
Asked on BBC Breakfast why they are not putting a number on the annual cap in visas, he said: “Well, we know that immigration, legal migration, has been too high over the last couple of years.
“We’ve taken measures already which, as your report said, has now started to bring those figures down, measures that were opposed at the time by the Labour Party.
“But we also recognise, as your report said, there are benefits to migration. My mother came here as a migrant, as did many other people in the UK who have contributed enormously to our society and to our economy.
“But migration - just as with every other public policy - comes at a cost and balancing the benefits and cost is what our new policy is going to do.
“So, for the first time, we’re going to get the Migration Advisory Committee to crunch the numbers to look at both the benefit and the costs of migration levels. The Government will then set a cap on the number of visas it will issue in that year, something that will then be voted on by Parliament.
“This will make sure we properly balance both the numbers of people coming here and the benefit they bring, but also the cost, whether it’s school places, housing demand, health places, etc.”
Conservative party's first election broadcast
Fact check: Doctored audio added to clip of Wes Streeting
A video was shared on social media claiming to show Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting call Labour parliamentary candidate Diane Abbott a “silly woman” on a BBC TV show.
A user who posted it said: “Wes Streeting calls Diane Abbott a ‘silly woman’ on Politics Live.”
Evaluation
This is a doctored video. In the original, which is on BBC iPlayer, there is no one saying “silly woman” – that audio has been added to the video.
Fact check: Doctored audio added to clip of Wes Streeting
Mr Streeting did not insult fellow Labour parliamentary candidate Diane Abbott during an appearance on the BBC.
James Cleverly: ‘Voters totally unconvinced by Keir Starmer’
James Cleverly has claimed voters are “totally unconvinced” by Labour and Sir Keir Starmer despite the party being on course for a bigger majority than Tony Blair in 1997, Archie Mitchell reports.
The home secretary said the Conservatives are focusing exclusively on “the one poll that matters” on 4 July - when the public cast their votes.
But, pressed by Sky News over the poll, which suggested the Tories could win just 140 seats, Mr Cleverly said the public are not convinced by Keir Starmer’s “flip-flopping”.
He said: “When I’ve spoken to people, they want to hear what our plan is for the future… and when I say, are you thinking about voting Labour, people scrunch up their faces and they go, ‘no’, they’re not convinced by Keir Starmer.”
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Tuesday
Ahead of the Tory and Labour leaders going head-to-head in a TV debate, here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Tuesday:
- Reform re-enters
- Sir Keir closes the door on Putin
- Sunak promises to stop the boats
- Sir Ed promises to care for carers
- PMQs but on TV
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Tuesday
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Tuesday.
Here is the latest from Monday night
Last night the Conservative chairman Richard Holden abandoned an attempt to be selected for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich and instead headed to the Essex seaside village of Frinton in the Clacton constituency, David Maddox reports.
Mr Holden met Tory MP Giles Watling in a pub and held court there in what turned into an emergency meeting after Nigel Farage announced yesterday that he will contest the seat.
With two major polls from Yougov (12,000 voters) and Redfield and Wilton (10,000 voters) both suggesting the Tories are on course for the worst defeat in their 346-year history there was much to discuss.
Last night the Tories unveiled a policy to cap legal immigration as a response to Farage and Reform and tonight Rishi Sunak will be hoping that the TV head-to-head debate can turn his party’s fortunes around.
But with four weeks to go the debate on ITV may represent a last chance for Sunak and the Tories.
Good morning, and thank you for joining us on The Independent’s politics blog, where we’ll be bringing you live updates on the general election campaign.
Keir Starmer vows to ‘close door on Putin’ with GB Energy
Labour would “close the door on Putin” by reducing Britain’s reliance on fossil fuel from overseas, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he accused the Tories of leaving the nation exposed by failing on energy security, reports Nina Lloyd.
The party leader claimed Rishi Sunak’s “political collapse” on net zero commitments risks leaving the UK “over a barrel” as he linked the green power transition to issues of national security.
On Tuesday, he will say the party’s plan to set up GB Energy – a publicly owned clean energy company – will help to protect the UK from spikes in the price of fuel like those that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Keir Starmer vows to ‘close door on Putin’ with GB Energy
The Labour leader claimed Rishi Sunak’s ‘political collapse’ on net zero commitments risks leaving the UK ‘over a barrel’.
