General election live: Farage’s Reform one point behind Tories in polls after Rishi Sunak’s manifesto launch
YouGov poll sees Farage’s Reform gain 1 point while the Tories are down 1
Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party has moved to within one point of the Tories, according to a bombshell new poll.
The YouGov survey, published after Rishi Sunak launched the Tory party manifesto, had Mr Farage’s rightwing outfit on 17 per cent - up 1 point from last week.
The Tories were on 18 per cent - down 1 point while Labour was down three but still retained a 20 point lead over Rishi Sunak’s Tories, the poll, carried out between 10 and 11 June, said.
Earlier, Rachel Reeves claimed that tax cuts outlined in the Conservative Party manifesto would lead to a second “mortgage bombshell”.
Speaking at a central London press conference responding to the Tory manifesto, Labour’s shadow chancellor said: “The analysis that we have conducted since publication has identified £71 billion of unfunded commitments over the course of the next parliament.
“The consequence of an increase in day-to-day borrowing to fund the commitments made in this manifesto would amount to a second Tory mortgage bombshell, because higher borrowing at this scale would force the Bank of England to increase interest rates.
“The result would be an increase in the average mortgage totalling £4,800 over the course of the parliament.”
Our plans don’t require tax rises - Reeves
Reeves insists that there will be nothing in her party’s manifesto that requires tax rises
Taking questions from the media, the shadow chancellor was asked why Starmer has refused to rule out additional levies on capital gains and sugar and salt taxes.
She says none of her plans require additional tax rises and repeats that she will not cut taxes until it is affordable.
We’ll provide stability, says Reeves
She adds that the election is a choice between five more years of “chaos” and a Labour Party that will provide “stability”.
Reeves adds that her party has changed under leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Labour will offer a ‘credible, responsible alternative'
Reeves says over the next three weeks she and her colleagues will work to “expose the damage” the Tories have caused to the economy.
She says her party will offer a “credible, responsible” alternative to voters at the general election on 4 July.
Cleverly condemns attack on Farage
Home Secretary James Cleverly has condemned the attack on Nigel Farage.
He said: “There must be no place for violence and intimidation in our politics and these actions should be condemned by everyone.
“Thanks to the police for their quick action to detain the suspect.”
No tax rises under Labour - Reeves
Reeves insists that her party’s manifesto, to be published on Thursday, will be fully costed.
“I will not raise taxes on working people,” she says.
There will be no hikes in income tax, national insurance or VAT for the duration of the next parliament, she adds.
‘They know their numbers don’t add up’ - Reeves
Sunak would have put his plans in a Budget rather than the manifesto if he was confident the figures added up, Reeves says.
She says the Tories “know their numbers don’t add up”.
Shadow chancellor adds that the Tories’ “desperation” will put the economy at risk.
No plan to pay for NI cuts, Reeves claims
Reeves describes the manifesto as a “last-minute, desperate scramble” to win votes ahead of the general election.
She notes that Sunak included plans for further cuts to national insurance contribution after Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, suggested doing so would not “move the dial”.
There is “no plan” to pay for the tax cuts, she adds.
Reeves: Tories have not learnt lessons of Truss disaster
Sunak’s manifesto is evidence that the Tories have not “learned their lesson” from the Truss disaster, Reeves says.
She adds that the party’s plans are a “recipe” for five more years of “chaos”.
Reeves asks “what happened” to the Sunak who wanted to “steady the ship”.
‘The damage done in those 49 days will last for years'
Increased mortgage costs “not tax cuts” is what the public will get if the Tory plans are followed through, Reeves claims.
She again likens the party’s manifesto to the disastrous Liz Truss mini-Budget that sent the markets into freefall.
“The damage done in those 49 days will last for years”, Reeves adds, as she criticises Sunak’s call for the voters to look to the future rather than the past.
