✕ Close From national insurance to migration: Key takeaways from Conservatives general election manifesto

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party has moved to within one point of the Tories, according to a bombshell new poll.

The YouGov survey, published after Rishi Sunak launched the Tory party manifesto, had Mr Farage’s rightwing outfit on 17 per cent - up 1 point from last week.

The Tories were on 18 per cent - down 1 point while Labour was down three but still retained a 20 point lead over Rishi Sunak’s Tories, the poll, carried out between 10 and 11 June, said.

Earlier, Rachel Reeves claimed that tax cuts outlined in the Conservative Party manifesto would lead to a second “mortgage bombshell”.

Speaking at a central London press conference responding to the Tory manifesto, Labour’s shadow chancellor said: “The analysis that we have conducted since publication has identified £71 billion of unfunded commitments over the course of the next parliament.

“The consequence of an increase in day-to-day borrowing to fund the commitments made in this manifesto would amount to a second Tory mortgage bombshell, because higher borrowing at this scale would force the Bank of England to increase interest rates.

“The result would be an increase in the average mortgage totalling £4,800 over the course of the parliament.”