General election live: Reform a point behind Tories in shock poll as Green manifesto pledges to tax wealthiest
YouGov poll sees Farage’s Reform gain 1 point while the Tories are down 1
Rishi Sunak suffered a fresh campaign blow hours after launching the Tories's election manifesto - with Reform UK now just a point behind his party in a shocking new poll.
The survey, released on Tuesday evening by YouGov, puts Labour on 38 per cent, the Tories on 18 per cent, Reform on 17 per cent, Lib Dems on 15 per cent and the Greens on 8 per cent.
The Green Party is due to launch its manifesto on Wednesday, which will include a headline pledge to raise taxes on the richest in society to fix “broken Britain”.
The Greens said millionaires and billionaires should pay more towards improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy.
Grant Shapps defends Tory tax plans
The defence secretary is up first and he is now being grilled by Kay Burley on Sky News over the Tory manifesto.
The Institue for Fiscal Studies (IFS) published a detailed response to the Conservative tax plan and said it lacks a ‘spending plan’
But Mr Shapps dismisses the result and claims people were skeptical before and the party “still managed to bring £6.4 billion in tax cuts”.
And says they are now “working in bringin people’s taxes” by “completely scrapping national insurance”. Asked about the tax burden, he claims it will not be higher.
Morning interview rounds begin
As regular readers know, early mornings kick off with the media round of interviews where political figures ar quizzed live.
Today we have defence secretary Grant Shapps and shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh.
General election campaign: Manifesto week
Here’s what we can expect from today:
- Rishi Sunak campaigning in North East Lincolnshire this morning.
- Sir Keir Starmer and shadow transport minister Louise Haigh set out Labour’s plans to bring down costs for drivers.
- Sky News is hosting an election event with Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak in Grimsby this evening.
- Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey is campaigning in Warwickshire this morning and in Surrey in the afternoon.
- The Green party launch their manifesto in an event in Hove.
ICYMI: Reeves alleges £71bn black hole in Tory costings and ‘second mortgage bombshell’
Rachel Reeves has claimed the Conservative manifesto contains £71 billion of unfunded commitments and could result in “a second Tory mortgage bombshell” as the parties continue to clash over tax and spend.
Labour’s shadow chancellor raised the spectre of former prime minister Liz Truss’s calamitous mini-budget as she held a rebuttal press conference hours after Rishi Sunak launched his party’s General Election policy document.
Full report:
ICYMI: Rishi Sunak’s final election gamble: I’ll cut taxes by £17bn and migration by 50%
Rishi Sunak drew comparisons with his predecessor Liz Truss and her disastrous mini-Budget as he unveiled a manifesto containing £17bn of tax cuts.
The grand unveiling at the Silverstone Formula One racetrack was seen as a last chance for Mr Sunak to turn around his party’s flagging fortunes in an election campaign that has been filled with missteps as the Tories remain stuck at around 20 points behind Labour.
Full report:
Nigel Farage has objects thrown at him from construction site while on open top bus
A protester has hurled objects at Nigel Farage during a campaign trail in South Yorkshire.
The Reform UK leader was waving at supporters from the top of his party’s battle bus in Barnsley town centre on Tuesday when the incident occurred.
Full report:
ICYMI: Nigel Farage pulls out of BBC interview at last minute amid Hitler row
Nigel Farage has pulled out of a high-profile BBC interview as his Reform UK party faces a row over whether the UK should have appeased Hitler.
The former Ukip leader was due to take part in a Panorama special with Nick Robinson, set to have been broadcast on Tuesday night.
Full report:
ICYMI: Nigel Farage’s Reform just a point behind Tories new poll released after Rishi Sunak’s manifesto launch shows
Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party is just a point behind the Tories, a new poll released after Rishi Sunak’s manifesto launch shows.
The survey, by YouGov, puts Labour on 38 per cent, with the Tories on 18 per cent, Reform on 17, Lib Dems on 15 and the Greens on 8.
Full report:
Watch: Key policies from Conservatives’ election manifesto launch
Key policies from Conservatives’ election manifesto launch
Rishi Sunak launched the Conservative Party’s general election manifesto on Tuesday, 11 June. The prime minister put tax cuts and help for first-time buyers at the heart of his pledges, with a flagship policy of cutting national insurance by a further 2p. The latter promise has been criticised by Labour, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting saying Mr Sunak is “taking people for fools” with the cut. Here, The Independent takes a look at the key promises announced in today’s launch.
Former Tory MP doctor quits NHS job in disgust over budget cuts
Former senior Tory MP quits job as NHS chair in disgust at government health cuts
‘No point promising the unachievable, especially if only achievable with unacceptable consequences’ says Dr Sarah Wollaston
