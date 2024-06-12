✕ Close From national insurance to migration: Key takeaways from Conservatives general election manifesto

Rishi Sunak suffered a fresh campaign blow hours after launching the Tories's election manifesto - with Reform UK now just a point behind his party in a shocking new poll.

The survey, released on Tuesday evening by YouGov, puts Labour on 38 per cent, the Tories on 18 per cent, Reform on 17 per cent, Lib Dems on 15 per cent and the Greens on 8 per cent.

The Green Party is due to launch its manifesto on Wednesday, which will include a headline pledge to raise taxes on the richest in society to fix “broken Britain”.

The Greens said millionaires and billionaires should pay more towards improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy.