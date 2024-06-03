✕ Close Starmer says he would be prepared to deploy nuclear weapons if needed to defend UK

A major new general election poll predicts the Conservatives are heading for electoral disaster as Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer battle it out on their campaign trails.

Redfield and Wilton has published its second nationwide poll since the election was called at 3pm on Monday, having asked 10,000 respondents how they will vote on 4 July. They put the Tories on just 20 per cent, 26 points behind Labour.

And at 5pm, a YouGov poll is due to show the projected winner, the size of the majority, as well as the makeup of the House of Commons and the names of any MPs set to lose their seats.

It comes after a mega-poll published over the weekend suggests the Tories could win just 66 seats in parliament.

The result would be a Labour landslide, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party securing 476 MPs – a majority of 302 – once tactical voting has been taken into account.