Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1717423956

General Election polls - latest: Catastrophic projections for Tories as two fresh forecasts released

YouGov to reveal results in its first poll of the election campaign

Maryam Zakir-Hussain,David Maddox,Alicja Hagopian
Monday 03 June 2024 15:12
Comments
Close
Starmer says he would be prepared to deploy nuclear weapons if needed to defend UK

A major new general election poll predicts the Conservatives are heading for electoral disaster as Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer battle it out on their campaign trails.

Redfield and Wilton has published its second nationwide poll since the election was called at 3pm on Monday, having asked 10,000 respondents how they will vote on 4 July. They put the Tories on just 20 per cent, 26 points behind Labour.

And at 5pm, a YouGov poll is due to show the projected winner, the size of the majority, as well as the makeup of the House of Commons and the names of any MPs set to lose their seats.

It comes after a mega-poll published over the weekend suggests the Tories could win just 66 seats in parliament.

The result would be a Labour landslide, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party securing 476 MPs – a majority of 302 – once tactical voting has been taken into account.

1717423714

Labour to take majority, newly published mega-poll shows

Redfield and Wilton’s survey of 10,000 voters published today sees Labour 26 points ahead of the Tories:

Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 June 2024 15:08
1717423413

New super poll shows Tories heading for election wipeout - with Lib Dems becoming second biggest party

A new super poll has indicated that the Tories are on the cusp of suffering the biggest general election disaster in their history.

Redfield and Wilton’s survey of 10,000 voters published today (3 June) has the Conservatives at just 20 per cent, 26 points behind Labour. It is the second poll in three days predicting disaster for the government.

Director of research Philip van Scheltinga said: “After a week and a half of campaigning, the polls have changed, and the Conservatives are no longer facing a big loss on July 4. Instead, they are now facing a catastrophe, a complete wipeout.”

Our political editor David Maddox has more:

New poll shows Tories heading for election wipeout - with Lib Dems overtaking them

Redfield and Wilton’s super poll of 10,000 voters suggests that the Conservatives will suffer “catastrophic” losses

Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 June 2024 15:03
1717421041

Tories heading for election wipeout as new mega-poll suggests they could win just 66 seats

The Conservatives are heading for electoral disaster and could win just 66 seats in parliament, a new mega-poll suggests.

The result would be a Labour landslide, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party securing 476 MPs – a majority of 302 – once tactical voting has been taken into account.

Among the big names who could lose their seats are the deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, home secretary James Cleverly and defence secretary Grant Shapps.

Read more here:

Tories heading for wipeout as new mega-poll suggests they could win just 66 seats

Cabinet ministers, including the deputy prime minister, predicted to lose in Labour landslide

Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 June 2024 14:24

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in