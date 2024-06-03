General Election polls - latest: Catastrophic projections for Tories as two fresh forecasts released
A major new general election poll predicts the Conservatives are heading for electoral disaster as Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer battle it out on their campaign trails.
Redfield and Wilton has published its second nationwide poll since the election was called at 3pm on Monday, having asked 10,000 respondents how they will vote on 4 July. They put the Tories on just 20 per cent, 26 points behind Labour.
And at 5pm, a YouGov poll is due to show the projected winner, the size of the majority, as well as the makeup of the House of Commons and the names of any MPs set to lose their seats.
It comes after a mega-poll published over the weekend suggests the Tories could win just 66 seats in parliament.
The result would be a Labour landslide, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party securing 476 MPs – a majority of 302 – once tactical voting has been taken into account.
Redfield and Wilton’s survey of 10,000 voters published today sees Labour 26 points ahead of the Tories:
A new super poll has indicated that the Tories are on the cusp of suffering the biggest general election disaster in their history.
Redfield and Wilton’s survey of 10,000 voters published today (3 June) has the Conservatives at just 20 per cent, 26 points behind Labour. It is the second poll in three days predicting disaster for the government.
Director of research Philip van Scheltinga said: “After a week and a half of campaigning, the polls have changed, and the Conservatives are no longer facing a big loss on July 4. Instead, they are now facing a catastrophe, a complete wipeout.”
The Conservatives are heading for electoral disaster and could win just 66 seats in parliament, a new mega-poll suggests.
The result would be a Labour landslide, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party securing 476 MPs – a majority of 302 – once tactical voting has been taken into account.
Among the big names who could lose their seats are the deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, home secretary James Cleverly and defence secretary Grant Shapps.
