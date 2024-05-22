General Election - live news: Rishi Sunak calls July 4 election as speech drowned out by 1997 Labour anthem
Prime minister announces election date outside 10 Downing Street after months of speculation
Rishi Sunak has called a snap election on July 4 as Sir Keir Starmer declared “it’s time for change”.
The prime minister addressed the nation in the pouring rain, as he battled against the deafening sound of ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ playing in the background – the 90s hit which famously became a New Labour anthem during Tony Blair’s successful campaign.
In a drenched suit, he said the King granted his request to dissolve Parliament and promised to “fight for every vote” over the next few weeks.
In a sign that security and the economy will be key battlegrounds, Mr Sunak said: “This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War.”
Sir Keir Starmer declared “it’s time for change” and told Britons to “vote Labour” in response to the PM’s announcement.
He said: “By the force of our democracy, power returns to you. A chance to change for the better your future.
“It will feel like a long campaign, I’m sure of that. But no matter what else is said and done, that opportunity for change is what this election is about.”
Breaking: Rishi Sunak announces general election for July 4
The prime minister has finally shut all rumours and pressed the snap election button.
Addressing Brits from Downing Street, he said the ballots will be out on July 4 making it a summer election.
During a cabinet meeting Mr Sunak told senior ministers Parliament will be dissolved next week to give way to the electoral campaign.
MPs will knock on doors selling their pledges for up to six weeks. The last time the UK had a July election was in 1945.
It comes as the Tory leader declared inflation was “back to normal” in a “major milestone” for the country, following official figures showing inflation slowed to 2.3% in April.
Speculation about an announcement mounted in Westminster as Cabinet ministers were summoned for an unusually timed meeting, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cutting short foreign trips to attend.
Tories launch new election slogan: Clear plan, bold action, secure future.
The Conservatives have launched their new election slogan for the campaign: “Clear plan, bold action, secure future.”
The party had been expected to campaign on the “stick to the plan” mantra often repeated by Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, particularly when discussing good economic news.
And it now seems to have developed it into a slogan with a graphic alongside it, Archie Mitchell writes.
In his speech announcing the election, Rishi Sunak said: “And with a clear plan and bold action will deliver a secure future for you, your family and our United Kingdom.”
Tory MP: ‘Emotionally this is a lot to digest’
A former minister has said Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a general election was “emotionally a lot to digest”.
Dehenna Davison, who is stepping down at the general election, said: “We had so much more to do, and thought we had a little more time.”
She has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness and conduct research into one-punch assaults after her father was killed in a one-punch attack.
Ms Davison said it has been “bloody hard” being an MP but that she remains “ever grateful” to her Bishop Auckland constituents.
She was the first Conservative MP for the constituency since its creation in 1885.
General election: Who is leading the polls?
Labour (44%) are maintaining a 20+ point lead over the Tories (21%) in latest polls from Techne UK, as Reform and Lib Dem both snatch up 12% of the vote.
With just 43 days to the general election, what does this mean?
Sir Ed Davey reacts after July election announcement
The Lib Dem leader has reacted to the PM’s July general election announcement.
Addressing voters, he says: “Every vote is a vote for a local champion, for an MP who will fight for your and your family and your community get a fair deal that you so deserve.
“This government is out of touch, out of excuses and is out of time. And it’s time to get this conservative government out of office.”
He then vows to transform UK politics by sorting out health crisis, get economy back on track and sort the sewage scandal.
‘Things Can Only Get Better’: Rishi Sunak’s election announcement drowned out by Blair’s 1997 theme tune
Rishi Sunak’s election announcement was drowned out by the sound of Tony Blair’s 1997 general election soundtrack Things Can Only Get Better, by D:Ream.
The prime minister’s announcement outside Number 10 of a general election for 4 July was disrupted not only by the rain gradually soaking his suit, but by a protester blaring the song through a loudspeaker.
The soundtrack to Mr Blair’s arrival at Downing Street was the last thing Mr Sunak wanted to hear.
‘Let’s go out and win!’ Lib Dem’s Ed Davey reacts to general election
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said a snap election is a chance to make change happen for “people in the UK crying out”.
Mapped: All the MPs standing down at the next election
More than 100 MPs have decided to quit ahead of the next general election.
