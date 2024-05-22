✕ Close Rishi Sunak announces general election on July 4 2024

Rishi Sunak has called a snap election on July 4 as Sir Keir Starmer declared “it’s time for change”.

The prime minister addressed the nation in the pouring rain, as he battled against the deafening sound of ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ playing in the background – the 90s hit which famously became a New Labour anthem during Tony Blair’s successful campaign.

In a drenched suit, he said the King granted his request to dissolve Parliament and promised to “fight for every vote” over the next few weeks.

In a sign that security and the economy will be key battlegrounds, Mr Sunak said: “This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War.”

Sir Keir Starmer declared “it’s time for change” and told Britons to “vote Labour” in response to the PM’s announcement.

He said: “By the force of our democracy, power returns to you. A chance to change for the better your future.

“It will feel like a long campaign, I’m sure of that. But no matter what else is said and done, that opportunity for change is what this election is about.”