Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is telling business leaders that, having brought business back to Labour, the party can now “bring growth back to Britain”if she gets into No 11.

In her first major campaign speech, she is trying to convince voters that Labour can be trusted with the economy and that she wants to lead the most “pro-growth Treasury in UK history”.

Speaking from Derby, she has stressed the need for a partnership with business and workers, saying that a Labour government will offer “a government that is pro-worker and pro-business”.

Her remarks come after Labour faced a backlash over an apparent rebranding of its “New Deal for Workers”, with Britain’s largest trade union Unite warning that the party must “stick to its guns” on workers’ rights.

It comes as the Conservative party is set to unveil a new plan for pensioners in a bid to boost their incomes with a “triple lock plus” pledge.

If the Tories are elected, the deal would guarantee that the basic state pension rises by the highest rate of inflation or 2.5 per cent, whichever is the largest increase.