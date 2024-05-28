Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716889105

General election – latest: Reeves says Sunak ‘singing from same songbook’ as Truss as she vows to bring growth

It comes as Labour was accused of watering down its commitments to workers’ rights

David Maddox,Maryam Zakir-Hussain,Tara Cobham
Tuesday 28 May 2024 10:38
Comments
‘No return to austerity’ says Labour’s Rachel Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is telling business leaders that, having brought business back to Labourthe party can now “bring growth back to Britain”if she gets into No 11.

In her first major campaign speech, she is trying to convince voters that Labour can be trusted with the economy and that she wants to lead the most “pro-growth Treasury in UK history”.

Speaking from Derby, she has stressed the need for a partnership with business and workers, saying that a Labour government will offer “a government that is pro-worker and pro-business”.

Her remarks come after Labour faced a backlash over an apparent rebranding of its “New Deal for Workers”, with Britain’s largest trade union Unite warning that the party must “stick to its guns” on workers’ rights.

It comes as the Conservative party is set to unveil a new plan for pensioners in a bid to boost their incomes with a “triple lock plus” pledge.

If the Tories are elected, the deal would guarantee that the basic state pension rises by the highest rate of inflation or 2.5 per cent, whichever is the largest increase.

1716889051

Labour committed to triple lock, Reeves says

Taking questions from the press, the shadow chancellor says she stands with the Tories’ plan to bring a triple lock policy.

She says: “Today is just another desperate gimmick from the Conservatives.

“Even before today, they had racked up £64 billion of unfunded tax cuts and last night they offered us another one.

“The only reason the pensioners are looking for the first time at paying income tax on their basic state pension is because the Conservatives lost control of the economy.”

Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:37
1716888947

What are Rachel Reeves pledges?

Under the slogan of “stability, investment, reform” she says Labour will set out policy foundations for growth, if elected.

Ms Reeves says Labour is “pro-worker and pro-business, in the knowledge that each depends upon the success of the other”.

She claims  “stability is not enough” but she would implement “a plan to fix our weak levels of investment”.

She says the general election is a choice between “Tory chaos and Labour stability” and says: “I have been very clear that every policy that we announce, every line in our manifesto will be fully costed and fully funded.”

(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)
Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:35
1716888737

‘We will fight this election on the economy'

She says the general election will be fought on economic stability grounds.

Ending her speech, Rachel Reeves says she is ready to enter No 11, saying: “To serve as chancellor as the Exchequer will be the privilege of my life. I know the responsibility that will come with that, and I embrace it.

“I am ready to take harder choices.”

Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:32
1716888548

Rachel Reeves vows to introduce new fiscal lock

In a bid to boos economic security, she promise to avoid “a repeat of the devastation of Liz Truss” if elected.

She says a Labour Treasury would implementspending review.

This means any tax and spending changes would requite a full forecast from the Office Budget responsibility.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)
Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:29
1716888247

Reeves: Sunak and Hunt singing from same songbook as Liz Truss

Rachel Reeves has tried to link Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt with short-serving former prime minister Liz Truss, Archie Mitchell reports.

The shadow chancellor is keen to paint the prime minister and his predecessor as one and the same after Ms Truss’s disastrous mini-budget sent markets into turmoil.

“They haven’t learned their lessons, they are singing from the same songbook with the prime minister’s priorities dissolving into thin air,” Ms Reeves said.

She attacked Mr Sunak’s promise to abolish national insurance payments eventually as a £46bn unfunded tax cut.

“It is clearer than ever that, in this election, the choice is between Tory chaos and Labour stability… and stability is change,” she added.

Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:24
1716888088

Rishi Sunak ‘doesn’t believe his plan is working’, Reeves

Rachel Reeves has attacked Rishi Sunak’s plan, saying the prime minister called the snap general election because he knows it is not working, Archie Mitchell reports.

At a speech in Derby, the shadow chancellor said the Labour Party has changed under her and Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

And she said: “The Conservatives have failed on the economy, the plan isn’t working and Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a snap general election is the clearest sign of that.”

Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:21
1716887911

Reeves claims Tories have cause economic chaos

The shadow chancellor claims the last Conservative government has caused “economic chaos and decline”.

She adds the Tories have caused economic mismanagement with Liz Truss’mini-budget, and that it is an “insulting the intelligence of Brits”.

“We won’t let them get away with it,” she vows.

Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:18
1716887600

Rachel Reeves speaks at a party campaign launch in Derby

The shadow chancellor is delivering her major election speech from a Rolls Royce HQ in the East Midlands.

Ms Reeves vows to foster a partnership with home grown and small enterprises if Labour is elected.

She says today’s “changed Labour party” is the the party of businesses.

Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:13
1716887446

Nigel Farage: ‘Sunak looks like a frightened rabbit'

The party president is delivering a speech at a Reform UK event.

Attacking party leaders, the right-wing politician says: “I don’t know about you, but I feel like this election campaign has got off to the dullest start I can ever remember in my entire life.

“Two men with the appearance and enthusiasm of middle managers vying to become our national leader. Indeed I do my best to listen to Keir Starmer when he’s being interviewed or giving a speech and I find myself zoning out halfway through. There’s no energy, there’s no enthusiasm, there’s no real substantive policy.

“As for the Prime Minister, I have to laugh, the word ‘bold’ is the word they keep using. But actually when asked a question by somebody, he looks more like a frightened rabbit than someone who is bold,”

Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:10
1716887111

Labour would not match Tories’ triple lock plus if elected, says shadow ministe

Labour would not match Tories’ ‘triple lock plus’ if elected, says shadow minister

Labour would not commit to a similar policy to the Conservatives’ “triple lock plus”, shadow business minister Jonathan Reynolds has said. Rishi Sunak has promised to increase the income tax personal allowance for pensioners, giving them a tax cut worth around £95 in 2025-26, rising to £275 in 2029-30. Mr Reynolds told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, 28 May: “We think it’s absolutely desperate. “The only reason the state pension is anywhere near the personal allowance is because the Conservative Party has frozen the personal allowance for so long... I’m not going to say what will happen in future budgets.”

Salma Ouaguira28 May 2024 10:05

