Liveupdated1719210188

General election latest: Investigators check bookmakers on all wagers over £20 as Tory betting scandal worsens

A betting scandal in the Tory party has dominated the headlines as the Conservatives, Labour and Reform continue to campaign for votes ahead of polling day on 4 July

Salma Ouaguira
Monday 24 June 2024 07:23
Tory election betting probe: ‘Totally unacceptable’ if rules broken says Welsh secretary

The inquiry into bets on the date of the general election has been widened with bookmakers being asked to provide details on all bets over £20.

The Gambling Commission is believed to have written to leading bookmakers to get information on bets placed days before Rishi Sunak announced the election would take place on 4 July.

The watchdog’s early investigation has also reportedly brought to light “many more people”, and it is now looking at bets made in the days before Mr Sunak gave the date of the election on 22 May.

Former cabinet ministers have pointed the blame at Mr Sunak for the scandal, while others have called for those investigated to be suspended if found guilty.

On Saturday night, The Sunday Times reported that Tory data chief Nick Mason was being investigated, becoming the fourth Conservative to be probed on the issue. Mr Mason denies any wrongdoing.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said he had no knowledge of ministers placing bets on the timing of the election.

“My view has always been the case that people in government should focus on delivering for the people of this country.”

1719209972

Starmer pledges to ‘champion our armed forces'

Salma Ouaguira24 June 2024 07:19
1719209420

What’s happening on the campaign trail today?

  • Sir Keir Starmer and Bridget Phillipson will visit a school in the East Midlands this morning.
  • Rishi Sunak is expected to join Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to unveil the maifesto.
  • Nigel Farage will be speaking in Kent and Devon.
  • Sir Ed Davey is set to visit South West London to campaign on health issues and A&E waits.
  • Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds will go head to head in a debate hosted by the Institute of Directors and Bloomberg at noon.
  • Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will face questions at The Sun event before a live audience at 5pm.
  • The prime minister is speaking at campaign event in London 7pm.
Salma Ouaguira24 June 2024 07:10
1719208800

Senior Tories turn on Rishi Sunak over failure to get a grip on election betting scandal

Senior Tories turn on Rishi Sunak over failure to get a grip on betting scandal

Rishi Sunak has been urged to suspend all those under investigation for placing bets on the date of the election – amid claims that more top Tories will be implicated after party data chief becomes fourth to be accused

Tom Watling24 June 2024 07:00
1719205200

Top James Cleverly aide describes Rwanda deportation plan as ‘crap’

Top James Cleverly aide describes Rwanda deportation plan as ‘crap’

James Sunderland, Tory candidate for Bracknell and the home secretary’s parliamentary private secretary, was recorded calling the Rwanda plan ‘crap’

Tom Watling24 June 2024 06:00
1719201600

Meet Rishi Sunak’s Labour Party opponent who hopes to bring the PM down

Meet Rishi Sunak’s Labour Party opponent who hopes to bring the PM down

Exclusive: The Labour candidate hoping to become the first person to defeat a sitting prime minister explains why rural England is abandoning the Tories

Tom Watling24 June 2024 05:00
1719198000

Is Rishi Sunak’s threat to punish young people who evade national service credible?

Is Rishi Sunak’s threat to punish young people who evade national service credible?

After the prime minister implied he could remove access to bank accounts and driving licences for those who refuse to take part in the scheme, Archie Mitchell takes a look at the measures in place around Europe that could be inspiring Tory policy

Tom Watling24 June 2024 04:00
1719194400

Chin up, Rishi – there are still a few reasons for the Tories to be cheerful

Chin up, Rishi – there are still a few reasons for the Tories to be cheerful

It may all be doom and gloom in the Conservative camp, writes Sean O’Grady. But believe it or not, there are a few bright spots left for the soon-to-be opposition

Tom Watling24 June 2024 03:00
1719190800

Keir Starmer is a fashion icon to centrist dads everywhere

Keir Starmer is a fashion icon to centrist dads everywhere

He may have been mocked for his plain white T, but Will Gore thinks the Labour leader’s understated style is spot on

Tom Watling24 June 2024 02:00
1719187200

How Sir Keir Starmer set a trap for Boris Johnson over Partygate scandal

How Sir Keir Starmer set a trap for Boris Johnson over Partygate scandal

The Labour leader said he knew Mr Johnson’s instinct under pressure would be to lie about Downing Street parties in the Commons

Tom Watling24 June 2024 01:00
1719183600

Everything we know about Tory election betting scandal

Everything we know about Tory election betting scandal

Fourth Tory candidate is investigated about claims he may have bet with inside information about date of general election

Tom Watling24 June 2024 00:00

