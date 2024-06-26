✕ Close Tory election betting probe: ‘Totally unacceptable’ if rules broken says Welsh secretary

The number of politicians caught up in the betting scandal has risen to seven after a cabinet minister admitted placing bets on the date of the election.

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack placed three wagers on the timing of the 4 July poll, but said he has not breached any gambling rules.

As well as seven politicians, the Gambling Commission is investigating five Metropolitan Police officers, and one constable has already been arrested and questioned.

On Tuesday, Labour was drawn into the scandal, suspending candidate Kevin Craig after being told the Gambling Commission has launched an investigation into him.

Mr Craig said he “deeply” regrets putting a bet on the Tories winning in the Suffolk constituency he is contesting and will “fully comply” with a Gambling Commission investigation.

Following pressure from opponents and his own party, on Tuesday Rishi Sunak suspended two candidates. Craig Williams, who is standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, and Laura Saunders, who is standing in Bristol North West, will still appear on ballot papers at the election as nominations have closed.