Sir Keir Starmer has called for closer ties with the European Union as Diane Abbott will reportedly be banned from standing as a Labour candidate at the upcoming general election.

Speaking on the general election campaign trail in Hertfordshire today, the Labour leader said: “I do think that we can get a better deal with the EU than the one we’ve got ... So we’ve got to take that on – a closer relationship.” He cited trade, defence and security, and education as areas with “huge scope for closer work”.

It comes as Sir Keir said Labour’s National Executive Committee will decide whether Ms Abbott, the longest-serving Black MP, will be able to stand for the party in the 4 July general election – as it emerged a party investigation into her finished five months ago.

The PA news agency understands Ms Abbott was given back the Labour whip on Tuesday after she was suspended last April over comments she made on racism – but The Times is reporting that the party leadership has already decided to stop the 70-year-old from standing.