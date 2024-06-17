General election latest: Tories could win just 72 seats in next Parliament, new Survation poll says
Parties continue to jockey for position with three more weeks still to go in general election campaign
A new poll suggests disaster ahead for Rishi Sunak, with the Tories on track to win just 72 seats in the next election.
A Survation poll for Best for Britain, published by The Sunday Times, predicted that Labour would win as many as 456 seats, which would far surpass Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997.
Meanwhile, Labour and Nigel Farage have accused the Tories of a ‘con’ over plans to send more migrants to Rwanda during the election campaign.
The Independent understands plans are in place to fly a person from Nigeria and another from Pakistan, who are in the UK illegally, to the East African country before the election on 4 July. But much like the first person who was sent in April, it is a voluntary move and so not an enforced deportation.
Mr Farage this week claimed Reform UK is the “new opposition” following a YouGov poll that put his party ahead of the Conservatives for the first time.
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has said Mr Farage is “incredibly divisive” and trying to “destroy” the Conservative Party.
Tories are the underdog in the election, Mordaunt says, as she calls for party to ignore polls and rally
Penny Mordaunt has issued a rallying call to beleaguered Tories across the UK that the election result is “not a foregone conclusion” – but conceded that her party is now very much “the underdog”.
With many seeing Ms Mordaunt as a leader in waiting after a Tory defeat, she admits she felt “let down” by Rishi Sunak over the D-Day fiasco, which hit the headlines just hours before she was due to take part in a televised debate.
Sunak warns Russia’s allies they are ‘on the wrong side of history’ at Ukraine summit
Rishi Sunak has warned Russia’s allies they are “on the wrong side of history” and said Vladimir Putin has no interest in “genuine peace” in Ukraine,
He also condemned the Russian leader’s “escalating nuclear rhetoric”.
The prime minister is at a major international summit on Ukraine in Switzerland with Volodymyr Zelensky.
Voters reveal which political leader they would like to manage the England football team
With England set to kick off their Euro 24 push against Serbia, UK voters have revealed that Sir Keir Starmer would be their choice of a party political leader to manage the team.
The Labour leader, a fanatical Arsenal season ticket holder, topped the Techne UK poll of 1,636 UK voters with 31 percent, with an image of being a tough manager on his Labour team after kicking Jeremy Corbyn off the squad.
The Labour leader has already put out his team message for England.
Wes Streeting begs doctors not to strike amid warning Labour NHS plan worse than austerity
Wes Streeting has appealed to junior doctors to abandon their plans to go on strike during the election and wait to see what the result will be.
It comes after the shadow health secretary made clear he will not agree to their demands for a 35 percent pay rise branding them “unaffordable”.
But the row came as the respected health think tank the Nuffield Trust warned that both Labour and Tory plans for the NHS are worse than the peak of the austerity era under David Cameron’s premiership after the financial crash.
Tory vote collapse so bad Labour argue only they can beat Farage in Clacton
Labour have claimed the collapse in Tory support is now so bad that only they can stop Nigel Farage winning Clacton if the last remaining Conservatives vote tactically for their candidate.
In 2019 Tory MP and former actor Giles Watling won Clacton with 72.3 per cent of the vote and a majority of 24,702, with Labour a very distant third on just 15.5 per cent.
But with the arrival of Mr Farage as the Reform UK candidate in a seat twice won by his former party Ukip, the dynamics appear to have changed.
Labour and Nigel Farage accuse Tories of Rwanda ‘con’ over new voluntary flight
Concerns have been raised that the government plans to fly two migrants to Rwanda next week in a bid to influence the general election result.
The Independent understands plans are in place to fly a person from Nigeria and another from Pakistan, who are in the UK illegally, to the East African country before the election on 4 July.
The flight, if it takes place, would be on the voluntary scheme rather than the deportation plan, which Rishi Sunak legislated for before the election.
Labour lays into Tory NHS record with hard-hitting social media blitz
Labour has taken Rishi Sunak’s government to task in a new social media campaign focusing on the NHS, waiting lists and cancer treatment being at “breaking point” under the Conservatives.
The video posted on X on Saturday shows scenes from a crowded hospital as patients wait to be seen, while text appears with stats of waiting lists for the NHS under Rishi Sunak’s government.
A member of staff then says: “We’re at breaking point. It can’t carry on.
“The queues at the corridor and the situation that the patients are in and the department’s in, it’s unsafe.”
‘I am the original Brexiteer’ - Rishi Sunak hits back at Nigel Farage challenge
Rishi Sunak has insisted he is the original Brexiteer and boasted of the Tories’ record on international trade since the UK left the European Union.
With polls predicting a Tory defeat in the election, and with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK attracting Leave voters, under-fire Sunak maintains it is the Conservatives who have delivered “Brexit freedoms”.
“As was said in last week’s debate by [Sky News presenter] Beth Rigby, I am the original Brexiteer,” he told the Times.
Voters’ trust in Tories on tax plummets as Rishi Sunak’s final election gambit fails
Trust in the Tories on tax has collapsed, a new poll has revealed, in another massive blow to Rishi Sunak as he tries to turn his party’s election fortunes around with less than three weeks to go.
According to an exclusive poll by Techne UK for The Independent, Sir Keir Starmer has a trust rating of more than double that of Mr Sunak as postal votes are sent out this weekend in a crucial stage of the campaign.
It comes after the Tories put all their efforts into using tax as the key dividing issue and launched an assault on Labour’s plans in a last-ditch bid to stop Sir Keir from winning power with “a supermajority” on 4 July.
‘Electoral extinction’: Fresh weekend polling blow to Sunak as polls show wider lead for Labour
The general election campaign has seen another damaging week for Rishi Sunak as Labour is racing ahead in the latest weekend polls.
The latest voting intention from Savanta for the Sunday Telegraph shows Labour take a 25-point lead on the Conservative Party- with Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 46 per cent of the vote, and the Conservatives on 21 per cent.
This is the largest gap in a Savanta poll since the end of Liz Truss’ premiership, and the lowest-ever vote share for the Tories under Rishi Sunak.
