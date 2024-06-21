✕ Close Gove labels insider election betting 'reprehensible' as second Tory candidate investigated

Rishi Sunak has threatened young people against snubbing his mandatory national service and claimed 18-year-olds could be denied access to their bank accounts or drivers’ licenses if they refuse to take part.

As the election betting scandal stains the Conservative campaign, Mr Sunak admitted he is “incredibly angry” over the allegations that have engulfed fellow Tory members.

During last night’s BBC Question Time, the PM faced tough questions on the furore that has hit his blunder-strewn election campaign, but so far refused to suspend two candidates currently being investigated by the Gambling Commission.

Conservative candidate Laura Saunders earlier on Thursday said she “will be co-operating with the Gambling Commission” probe.

It comes as a gambling industry source said “more names” were being looked at over alleged wagers placed on the date of the 4 July election - in a crisis set to deepen for the Tories.