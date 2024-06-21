General election live: Sunak ‘incredibly angry’ over Tory betting scandal as PM makes national service threat
Rishi Sunak refused to suspend two Tory candidates currently being probed by the Gambling Commission
Rishi Sunak has threatened young people against snubbing his mandatory national service and claimed 18-year-olds could be denied access to their bank accounts or drivers’ licenses if they refuse to take part.
As the election betting scandal stains the Conservative campaign, Mr Sunak admitted he is “incredibly angry” over the allegations that have engulfed fellow Tory members.
During last night’s BBC Question Time, the PM faced tough questions on the furore that has hit his blunder-strewn election campaign, but so far refused to suspend two candidates currently being investigated by the Gambling Commission.
Conservative candidate Laura Saunders earlier on Thursday said she “will be co-operating with the Gambling Commission” probe.
It comes as a gambling industry source said “more names” were being looked at over alleged wagers placed on the date of the 4 July election - in a crisis set to deepen for the Tories.
Former Tory minister: Sunak facing ‘punishment election'
Ex-Tory minister Paul Scully has said the betting row is so damaging to the Conservatives that Rishi Sunak will be hit by a “punishment election”.
He said the recent scandal will give voters another reason the punish the party.
Mr Scully told GB News: “It feels like we’re shooting ourselves in the foot and we’re not millipedes. We’ve only got two feet.
“There’s only so much capacity. When you have got effectively what is a punishment election, when you’ve got people that are wanting to punish the Conservatives and so they’re going to be looking under the microscope at absolutely everything that we do, and then we’re making it easy for them to punish us even further on that basis.”
Rayner: Labour’s NHS plans would ‘come in cost neutral'
Angela Rayner said Labour’s plans for the NHS and social care workforce would save money, “never mind coming in cost neutral”.
Asked about the costs of Labour’s plans to improve retention in the NHS, the Labour deputy leader told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I actually think by having that workforce plan, and I’ve worked in the social care sector before, and I represented Unison members who worked in our NHS for years as a convenor as well, I actually think we could save money if we could do those reforms.
“If we could value the staff, if we can retain the staff so we’re not paying huge agency fees, I actually think we could save money, never mind coming in cost neutral.
“I think it’s a scandal that we’re spending so much money on agency fees and keeping people on trolleys in A&E because we don’t have the right support for people at the right time when they need it.”
Sunak threatened young people planing to snub national service
Rishi Sunak said he could take drivers’ licences and bank accounts off 18-year-olds if they refuse to take part in his mandatory national service, Archie Mitchell reports.
The prime minister has so far failed to say how he will force young people to participate in the scheme, which would see them volunteer with community groups or join the armed forces.
And, pressed by BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce, Mr Sunak suggested the government will consider stopping young people having access to finance or drivers’ licences.
The PM said there are “all sorts of things” countries across Europe do to ensure young people take part in mandatory national service.
“Whether that is looking at driving licences, or their access to finance or all sorts of other things, that’s the right thing to do,” Mr Sunak said.
Badenoch to face Reynolds in a business debate
Kemi Badenoch will go head to head in a debate with shadow minister Jonathan Reynolds as part of the general election business showdown by the Institute Directors.
The face-off will take place next week at an event on June 24.
Lib Dems announce NHS dental rescue plan
The Liberal Democrats have announced a dental rescue plan for the NHS worth £750m per year.
The plan aims to give more patients access to care and end the “appalling situation” in dentistry.
Sir Ed Davey said the money would be used to help to reform the NHS dental contract, which has been a subject of contention among dentists.
The party leader said: “Across the country, millions of people are going without basic dental care, with many even turning to pulling their own teeth out due to the lack of services. It is an utterly appalling situation that has to be brought to an end.
“The Conservative government has pushed dentistry to the brink and it is children and parents who are paying the price of their neglect. Years of this Conservative government kicking the can down the road is creating an exodus of dentists from the NHS.
“The Liberal Democrats have an ambitious plan to fix the dental contract and tackle the crisis in dental care. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to get rid of this appalling Conservative government and fix the NHS and care.”
Senior Tory assures he has not bet on the election
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has promised he has not put a bet on the general election and that he said has “no idea” about whether more Conservative names could are emerge in connection with the Gambling Commission’s investigation,
He told Sky News: “I just want to put on record that I certainly haven’t bet myself, I haven’t made any bets on anything for many years, I didn’t know the election was coming until probably the morning, I had an inclination, I wasn’t absolutely certain even then, and I’ve no idea who – if anyone – has placed any bets and what further investigation is going on.
“What I will say, I will repeat the Prime Minister’s words – it’s totally unacceptable if people have broken the rules in any way, there is an investigation going on by the Gambling Commission and I welcome that, and anyone who is found to have broken the rules will be kicked out of the Conservative Party.”
Tories vow Welsh manifesto will ‘shift the dial'
David TC Davies has said he is convinced the Conservatives’ Welsh manifesto will “shift the dial”.
Rishi Sunak and the Welsh secretary are expected to unveil their planned policies for Wales later this morning.
Asked if he believed it will “shift the dial”, Mr Davies told Sky News: “Yes, I am, because obviously I have done a lot of canvassing anyway within Wales, within Monmouthshire, and I know that there is a lot of criticism of the Labour government.
“We have had a Labour government in Wales now for 25 years. We have got longer waiting lists than people in England, we have got lower educational standards than people in England.
“We see money that has been given to the Welsh Labour government that is not being passed on for things like childcare, for example, 30 hours of free childcare, or business rates discounts for small businesses like pubs and restaurants. People are really, really fed up.”
Labour: ‘Tories put themselves first, country second’ amid betting scandal
Shadow science and technology minister Peter Kyle has doubled down attacks on the Conservatives over the party’s gambling scandal.
Speaking on Sky News Breakfast, he slammed Rishi Sunak for not suspending the candidates accused of placing a bet on the general election date.
Mr Kyle said the Tory’s approach shows they are putting “themselves first and country second”.
He added: “The Conservative Party has done one thing successful in 14 years and that is breached cynicism. They have broken domestic law, international law. All their way through the last minute they seem to be breaking rules not to do with things in the public interest but self-interest.
“All through these 14 years we have seen self-interest trump public services.
“What you’ve seen with Sir Keir Starmer is a desperate attempt through the Question Time debate yesterday is to emphasise how public services are so important to his leadership.”
Welsh minister says ex-Tory minister voting Labour has ‘well paid job’
David TC Davies has been asked on Sky News Breakfast about Chris Skidmore who switched to Labour after criticising the Conservatives’ approach on climate.
The secretary for Wales said: “Chris has been disheartened because of the work he is doing on energy that has impacted his political views.”
Mr Davies added that Rishi Sunak is “standing with working people who want to see net zero” but “we will get there without diminishing peoples’ living standards”.
In a seeming attack to the newly-declared Labour voter, he said Mr Skidmore has “a well paid job” in the energy industry and is “not worried” about the impact of energy policies on his bills.
Tory minister says candidates accused of gambling should be kicked out
Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies has said candidates accused of gambling over the general election should be booted out of the party.
The senior Tory minister echoed what Rishi Sunak said during the BBC’s Question Time programme on Thursday night and added “I couldn’t agree more with him”.
After he admits voters are disheartened by recent Tory rows and scandals, he claims that this is a widespread issue.
