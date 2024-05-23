✕ Close Rishi Sunak announces general election on July 4 2024

Conservative MPs were left stunned by Rishi Sunak’s shocking decision to fire the starting gun for a 4 July general election.

Tory members have branded the move the “kamikaze election” and believe it is a desperate bid by the prime minister. A former minister told The Independent : “We are not sure who will come out of this with their seats.”

After the astonishing announcement on Wednesday, political parties have wasted no time in launching their campaigns.

Mr Sunak kicked things off with an opening speech slamming Labour for “not having a plan” in a Tory rally. Addressing the electorate, Sir Keir Starmer promised to “stop the chaos” and said “Rishi Sunak can’t hide any longer” from voters.

It came after the prime minister addressed the nation in the pouring rain, as he battled against the deafening sound of Things Can Only Get Better playing in the background – the 90s hit which famously became a New Labour anthem during Tony Blair’s successful campaign.