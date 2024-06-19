General election latest: Boris Johnson ‘to go on summer holiday’ rather than campaign for Tories
Boris Johnson is set to go on his second summer holiday within the next few days despite the Tory election campaign
Boris Johnson is set to go on holiday rather than join the Conservative campaign trail ahead of the general election, according to Tory sources.
The former prime minister, who turned 60 on Wednesday, is expected to go on his second summer holiday this year within the next few days and return on 3 July,The Times reported.
Despite endorsing 50 Tory candidates across the country, Johnson is no longer expected to join the Tories on the doorstep due to the party facing decimation in red wall seats he won in 2019.
It comes as a new poll found more than half of the UK public thinks Reform UK leader Nigel Farage would make a bad or terrible prime minister.
A YouGov survey found 55 per cent of Britons thought Mr Farage would make a bad (12 per cent) or terrible prime minister (43 per cent) a day after he unveiled his party’s manifesto.
Only 27 per cent thought he would make a great (nine per cent) or good (18 per cent) leader, with 65 per cent saying they did not believe Mr Farage would become prime minister in the next ten years.
Labour frontbencher fails to rule out fiscal event before summer
Labour frontbencher Anneliese Dodds has refused to rule out that the party could hold a summer Budget if they win the general election.
Asked the question during an interview on Sky News, Ms Dodds said: “Well, I’m going to have to say something before I answer that question, which is that barely any votes have been cast. Postal votes are only just starting to land now. So, you know, still lots of people who don’t know. We’re getting up and down the country to have that conversation with them.
“If we are given that chance to serve, the very first thing that we will do for our economy is that first economic step that Keir and Rachel set out before the general election was even called.”
Johnson set to go on holiday rather than campaign for Tories
Boris Johnson is set to go on holiday rather than join the Conservative campaign trail ahead of the general election, according to Tory sources.
The former prime minister, who turned 60 on Wednesday, is expected to go on his second summer holiday this year within the next few days and return on 3 July,The Times reported.
Despite endorsing 50 Tory candidates across the country, Johnson is no longer expected to join the Tories on the doorstep due to the party facing decimation in red wall seats he won in 2019.
Breaking: Inflation falls 2% returning to Bank of England target
UK Inflation dropped to 2% in May, which is down from 2.3% in April, returning to the official target set by the Bank of England.
It marks the first time inflation has been at the Bank of England’s target since July 2021, before the cost-of-living crisis saw inflation shoot up – at one stage hitting levels not seen for 40 years.
The good news are likely to give a pre-election boost to the Conservatives, with Rishi Sunak already declaring victory on inflation last month – even though inflation was always expected to fall sharply as rising energy and food costs subside.
But experts said it is unlikely to boost chances of an early summer interest rate cut.
Most economists believe the Bank of England will hold rates at 5.25% on Thursday, with the election denting hopes of a reduction before the nation head to the polls on July 4.
Investec economist Sandra Horsfield said: “Welcome though a return to target inflation would be, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) is unlikely to be fully satisfied should the numbers meet our expectations. In the (Bank’s) May Monetary Policy Report, the baseline forecast was for a 1.9% inflation rate. Nor it is clear that inflation will stay at 2% from now on – In fact, we expect a small rise again over the second half of the year.”
General Election Campaign: 15 days to go
With just over two weeks to go to the polls, parties are entering the last sprint of the campaign trail.
Here’s what can we expect from today:
- Rishi Sunak will be answering calls from voters in an hour-long LBC morning phone-in.
- The SNP will unveil its manifesto in Edinburgh where John Swinney will appear alongside Patina activists.
- Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will visit a supermarket in Wiltshire.
- Daisy Cooper to unveil a new poster van in Jeremy Hunt’s Godalming and Ash constituency.
- Rochdale MP George Galloway is expected to launch his manifesto in Manchester.
- Cabinet wives Akshata Murty, Lucia Hunt and Susie Cleverly are campaigning with Lucy Frazer in Cambridgeshire.
- We’ll also learn the final number of people who have registered to vote.
- The Office for National Statistic will publish inflation figures.
From Dawn Butler’s rap to Suella’s viral clip, this ‘TikTok election’ isn’t working
From Dawn Butler’s rap to Suella’s viral clip, this ‘TikTok election’ isn’t working
Perhaps if politicians wanted to connect with young people, they could introduce policies that actually appeal to them, instead of sabotaging their futures at every turn
Inside election social media campaign costs as Labour outspends all other parties combined
Labour has spent over £2.4 million on social media ads since the general election campaign began, more than twice as much as the Tories.
Analysis by campaign spending non-profit Who Targets Me has found political parties spent more than £3.49 million on social media advertising since Rishi Sunak called the election on 22 May.
Around 70 per cent of that has been commissioned by Labour Party groups and candidates, including Sir Keir Starmer, Welsh Labour, and Rachel Reeves.
Inside election social media campaign costs as Labour outspends all parties combined
Labour has spent over £2.4m since May 22 on Meta and Google ads alone
Labour wants a new Brexit deal – here’s why business shouldn’t get its hopes up
Labour wants a new Brexit deal – here’s why business shouldn’t get its hopes up
Is Rachel Reeves willing to start undoing the enormous damage done to the British econony by leaving the EU – or is it just electioneering, asks James Moore
Independent readers say addressing Brexit should be a priority for the next government
Readers say addressing Brexit should be a priority for the next government
We wanted to know if our readers agreed with Sir Ed Davey – should Brexit be reversed? Or, like Mr Farage, did they feel Britain’s exit from the EU was simply bungled?
General Election 2024: How do I vote on July 4 and when is the deadline to register?
The UK will take to the polls on July 4 after prime minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election at the end of May.
Speaking outside of Downing Street, the prime minister announced that King Charles had granted his request to dissolve Parliament and promised to “fight for every vote” in the run up to polling day.
The following weeks have seen fervent campaigning from all parties, as they vie for votes up and down the country. The Labour and Conservative ‘battlebuses’ are travelling far and wide to visit as many areas as possible, attempting to woo voters, and avoid gaffes along the way.
General Election 2024: How to register to vote, apply for postal vote and voter ID
The deadline to register to vote is today. Here’s everything you need to know
Nigel Farage pledges to run for PM in 2029 as Reform manifesto slated by economists
Nigel Farage has parked his tank firmly on Rishi Sunak’s lawn with a manifesto designed to win over disgruntled Tory supporters and an extraordinary prediction he will be prime minister after the 2029 election.
Launching Reform UK’s so-called “contract with the people”, the arch-Brexiteer appealed directly to right-wing voters with policies including a freeze on non-essential immigration, scrapping net zero targets and pulling Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
His controversial pledges came as one prospective candidate was forced to stand down over historical comments urging people to vote BNP, while another described Adolf Hitler as “brilliant”.
Nigel Farage pledges to run for PM in 2029 as Reform manifesto slated by economists
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has sights on 2029 election as he launches manifesto aimed at Tory voters but had his policies trashed by economists and financial experts
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments