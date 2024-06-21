General election live: Sunak tells furious Question Time audience he’s ‘incredibly angry’ over betting scandal
Rishi Sunak refused to suspend two Tory candidates currently being probed by the Gambling Commission
Rishi Sunak has admitted he is “incredibly angry” over the betting scandal that has engulfed the party’s top campaign team.
The prime minister faced tough questions on the furore that has hit his faltering election campaign on a BBC Question Time special on Thursday night, which also featured the leaders of Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP.
With just two weeks until polling day, a string of people with links to the Conservative Party or No 10 are caught up in allegations about gambling on the timing of the July 4 contest.
But so far the PM has refused to suspend two candidates currently being investigated by the Gambling Commission.
Conservative candidate Laura Saunders earlier on Thursday said she “will be co-operating with the Gambling Commission” probe.
It comes as a gambling industry source said “more names” were being looked at over alleged wagers placed on the date of the 4 July election - in a crisis set to deepen for the Tories.
Racist posts sent to Labour’s Dawn Butler after viral campaign video reported to police
Exclusive: The posts targetting Dawn Butler have been reported to police as a campaign is launched to address abuse aimed at Black women in politics
Voters favour Farage to be leader of the opposition and Reform to replace the Tories
Exclusive: With Tory support in freefall a plurality of voters now believe Reform should replace them and Nigel Farage should be allowed on the Question Time TV debate tonight
Will the Conservative Party ever be rid of the taint of sleaze? Don’t bet on it…
As a second Tory candidate faces a gambling probe over election betting, the party risks confirming the worst stereotypes of politicians as out for themselves, rather than in public service for the common good, says John Rentoul
Election candidate condemned for joking about domestic abuse and saying ‘70% of hell is going to be women
Akhmed Yakoob has also spoken out in support of misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate
Sunak warned he has two weeks to persuade Tory voters back from Reform or face humiliation
Sunak is on the ropes as one poll puts Reform ahead of the Tories and a second sees gap close again
Editorial: The Tory betting scandal confirms what voters already know – it’s time for change
Editorial: Candidates caught up in the betting scandal deserve to be expelled from the party – and must stand aside in the event that they are elected, for the sake of parliament
Fig rolls, hard hats and micromanagement: Behind the scenes with Michael Gove on the Tory battle bus
The Independent’s Archie Mitchell joined Gove for a ride on the campaign trail but came away with more questions than answers
All bets off on trust for the Tories as election gambling scandal engulfs campaign
A new poll has put Reform UK ahead as the Tories go into meltdown about the betting scandal linked to Rishi Sunak’s inner circle
Jeremy Corbyn would have been better PM than Boris Johnson, says Keir Starmer
Sir Keir was grilled on BBC Question Time over whether he believed Corbyn would have made a ‘great’ prime minister
Sunak ‘extremely angry’ over gambling scandal but refuses to suspend candidates involved
Rishi Sunak’s campaign woes were thrown straight at him as a BBC Question Time audience grilled him on the betting scandal engulfing members of his inner circle
