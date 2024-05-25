✕ Close Starmer responds to Jeremy Corbyn standing as independent candidate in general election

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has become the latest Conservative MP to stand down at the election, joining another 77 Tories doing so.

The levelling up and housing secretary, who once aspired to become Tory party leader, said: “There comes a moment when you know it’s time to leave. That a new generation should lead.”

Rishi Sunak has confirmed he would welcome former prime minister Boris Johnson to join the Tory campaign and could make an appearance ahead of the general election on 4 July.

But the Conservatives have decided to ban Johnson ally David Frost from standing as a candidate and from applying to stand in any of the constituencies left to nominate.

The Commons has been hit by a wave of more than 100 resignations, leaving the Tories racing to find replacement candidates in some constituencies.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has announced he is standing as an independent candidate at the general election to fight Labour for Islington North, vowing to be “an independent voice for equality, democracy and peace”.