General election news - live: Tory manifesto aims to save ailing campaign with 2p national insurance cut
Rishi Sunak expected to announce tax cuts as he attempts to channel Thatcher for Tory manifesto lauch
The Conservatives will aim to revive their ailing general election campaign with a manifesto launch set promising giveaways including another 2p cut in national insurance.
Rishi Sunak is expected to tell voters the Tories believe in “sound money” and “are the party of Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson” - the latter renowned for cutting taxes during his time as chancellor in the Thatcher government.
The manifesto is set to contain a string of giveaways amounting to almost £20bn in tax cuts and spending, including the national insurance cut, child benefit expansion and an income tax cut for pensioners.
It comes after the prime minister doubled down on his disputed claim that a Labour government would result in household taxes going up by £2,000.
During an election interview with BBC's Panorama programme broadcast on Monday evening, Mr Sunak stood by the figure when it was put to him as "misleading".
Brits blame Brexit more than Covid for public services decline, study reveals
Despite Vladimir Putin’s war and the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, eight years after the vote, Brexit is among the most-cited reasons for declining public services, according to new research.
Three in four Brits believe services are worse since the last general election in 2019, research by Ipsos found.
Full report:
Brits blame Brexit more than Covid for public services decline, study reveals
Satisfaction with public services is falling and Brits see Brexit as a top cause, says Ipsos study
Join The Independent’s free General Election WhatsApp group for the latest UK politics news sent to your phone
Never miss a big story as our dedicated politics team will keep you informed on the latest from the 2024 campaign trail
More details below:
Join The Independent’s free General Election WhatsApp group for daily updates
Never miss a big story as our dedicated politics team will keep you informed on the latest from the 2024 campaign trail
Watch: Angela Rayner says council tax row was ‘deliberate smear’
Angela Rayner says council tax row was ‘deliberate smear’
Labour’s deputy leader has spoken about her “frustrating” investigation into her living affairs. Angela Rayner spoke to The News Agents podcast as her Labour party gears up for the 2024 general election. She told Lewis Goodall, “It was frustrating, there’s been a number of times where I felt that whether it was misogyny or this, which I felt was difficult on a personal level.” Greater Manchester Police announced no action will be taken into claims that Rayner owed council tax on a previous property. Listen to the full interview on The News Agents podcast this evening on Global Player.
Reform candidate says UK should have ‘taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality’ instead of fighting Nazis
A candidate for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has claimed the country would have been “far better” off if it had “taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality” instead of fighting the Nazis.
Ian Gribbin, who is standing in Bexhill and Battle, also wrote online that women were the “sponging gender” and should be “deprived of health care”.
Full report:
Reform candidate says UK should have ‘taken Hitler’s neutrality offer’
He also praised Russian president Vladimir Putin and described Winston Churchill as ‘abysmal’
ICYMI: Rishi Sunak insists he will fight rest of election campaign despite D-Day backlash
Rishi Sunak has been forced to deny that he will quit before polling day as he seeks to reinvigorate his stalled election campaign with a manifesto focused on tax cuts.
The Tory leader said he would carry on “until the last day” as he tried to draw a line under last week’s D-Day row.
Full report:
Rishi Sunak insists he will fight rest of election campaign despite D-Day backlash
Tory leader ruled out stepping down as he condemned Nigel Farage’s claim that he does not understand ‘our culture’, saying the comments were not ‘good for our politics or indeed our country’
Four Tories back Laurence Fox’s Reclaim general election pledges
Four Tory candidates have signed up to the pledges of Laurence Fox’s right-wing Reclaim Party in exchange for campaign donations of £5,000 each.
The four Conservatives, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Karl McCartney and Marco Longhi, have promised to uphold Reclaim’s “four commitments to culture”.
Full report:
Four Tories back Laurence Fox’s Reclaim general election pledges
Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Karl McCartney and Marco Longhi have promised to uphold Reclaim’s ‘four commitments to culture’
Why one of Britain’s wealthiest villages has netted a £300k taxpayer-funded levelling-up grant
It’s a charming village at the foot of the Surrey Hills featuring a quaint high street with many independent cafes and shops.
Surrounded by beautiful countryside and a short journey from Guildford railway station with links into London, Cranleigh is unsurprisingly a sought-after location to live for commuters working in the capital.
Full report:
Why one of Britain’s wealthiest villages has netted a £300k levelling-up grant
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was among the first to congratulate the village of Cranleigh after it won £307k in levelling-up funding
Should the UK rejoin the EU single market? Join The Independent Debate
On Monday, Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, pledged to push for Britain to rejoin the European single market and eventually the EU.
Now we want to know what you think. Do you think the UK should rejoin the European single market?
Should Brexit, as Sir Ed is suggesting, be reversed? And does the Lib Dem’s freshly unveiled manifesto give you food for thought as polling day looms?
More details on how to join the debate below:
Tell us if the UK should rejoin the EU single market
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he wanted to fix the UK’s broken relationship with Europe after Brexit, in a bid to win the support of millions of voters who want closer ties with the bloc
‘I come from an NHS family'
Sunak denies that Tory prime ministers don’t care about the NHS because they and their families can go private and “skip the queue”.
Mr Sunak said: “I come from an NHS family, so my dad was a GP. My mum was a pharmacist. I was surrounded...”
When it was put to him that he uses private health care, Mr Sunak added: “Yes, I have done in the past, but I also use the NHS and rely on the NHS, as do my kids, but at the end of the day, I was raised in an NHS family, surrounded by people who dedicated their lives to the NHS, talking at home about what more they could do to look after their patients and that’s how I think about the NHS today, which is why, as I said, we’re backing it with record funding and more doctors and nurses.
“Now, as you can see, we are bringing the waiting lists down after what has been a difficult period.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments