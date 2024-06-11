✕ Close Minister denies Rishi Sunak will quit before general election after D-Day blunder

The Conservatives will aim to revive their ailing general election campaign with a manifesto launch set promising giveaways including another 2p cut in national insurance.

Rishi Sunak is expected to tell voters the Tories believe in “sound money” and “are the party of Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson” - the latter renowned for cutting taxes during his time as chancellor in the Thatcher government.

The manifesto is set to contain a string of giveaways amounting to almost £20bn in tax cuts and spending, including the national insurance cut, child benefit expansion and an income tax cut for pensioners.

It comes after the prime minister doubled down on his disputed claim that a Labour government would result in household taxes going up by £2,000.

During an election interview with BBC's Panorama programme broadcast on Monday evening, Mr Sunak stood by the figure when it was put to him as "misleading".