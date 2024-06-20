✕ Close Sunak branded 'pound shop Nigel Farage' during live radio interview

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Conservative party has been engulfed in a election betting scandal after one of its candidates and her husband are being investigated over a bet relating to the timing of the general election.

Tory candidate for Bristol North West Laura Saunders and the party’s director of campaigning Tony Lee are currently being looked into by the Gambling Commission.

The couple are the latest party members to face gambling allegations after Craig Williams apologised over betting on the date of the general election.

It comes as a police officer in Rishi Sunak’s close protection team was arrested and suspended over alleged bets about the timing of the general election.

The prime minister is now facing calls to suspend the probed members with the Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper labelled the situation an “utter disgrace” and Labour’s campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden urged Mr Sunak to withdraw support from candidates.

Nigel Farage, who is campaigning in Cheshire, has said the Tories are “bitterly divided” while speaking to rural voters.