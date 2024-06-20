General election latest: Farage says Tories ‘bitterly divided’ amid calls to suspend betting scandal candidates
Conservatives’ director of campaigning takes leave of absence while his wife Laura Sanders is being probed over a bet on the timing of the general election
The Conservative party has been engulfed in a election betting scandal after one of its candidates and her husband are being investigated over a bet relating to the timing of the general election.
Tory candidate for Bristol North West Laura Saunders and the party’s director of campaigning Tony Lee are currently being looked into by the Gambling Commission.
The couple are the latest party members to face gambling allegations after Craig Williams apologised over betting on the date of the general election.
It comes as a police officer in Rishi Sunak’s close protection team was arrested and suspended over alleged bets about the timing of the general election.
The prime minister is now facing calls to suspend the probed members with the Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper labelled the situation an “utter disgrace” and Labour’s campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden urged Mr Sunak to withdraw support from candidates.
Nigel Farage, who is campaigning in Cheshire, has said the Tories are “bitterly divided” while speaking to rural voters.
Farage: ‘We are the conversation’
Nigel Farage has said that Reform UK is at the centre of the general election conversation and he believes his party could see more votes than exepcted.
The party leader says: “I’ve seen this through knocking on doors and extensive research. I just know we are the conversation.
“There are many more millions who are saying they will vote for us and others who haven’t made their mind up.”
Farage: PM 'hasn’t got the guts’ to exit ECHR and stop Channel crossings
Nige Farage has told voters in Cheshire that the idea that Labour could stop Channel crossing is “cobblers” and that Rishi Sunak ‘hasn’t got the guts’ to leave the ECHR.
Mr Farage said: “We will never send any planes to Rwanda. We will never send anybody to Rwanda all while we are part of the court based in Strasbourg that was set up with the best intentions immediately after World War Two with huge support from people like Winston Churchill.
“But that court that has now become activist, that court that has now become interventionist, that court that is no longer fit for purpose, and that court that says we cannot control our own borders, who might be here and who we can get rid of.”
He added: “Of course the lofty barrister Sir Keir, he loves all these international courts and Sunak hasn’t got the guts to deal with it because it would split his own party.
“But we are clear: we must leave the European Court of Human Rights and take back control.”
Farage: Tories are ‘bitterly divided’
Nigel Farage has said the Tories are “bitterly divided” during a speech at a country club in Cheshire.
The Reform UK leader, who is attempting to appeal to the rural vote, said: “Who will stand up best for the interests of our rural communities too? Is it me?
“Or is it a bitterly divided Conservative Party who seem to hate each other.”
Coming up: Nigel Farage to make campaign speech
The Reform UK leader is out campaigning and he is due to deliver a speech from Cheshire in a few minutes.
Breaking: Tory director of campaigning also investigated over election bet
The Conservative party’s director of campaigning Tony Lee is being probed by the Gambling Commission over an alleged bet to the date of the general elction, the BBC reports.
Mr Lee took a leave of absence yesterday after his wife Laura Saunders, who is also being investigated for reportedly betting on the snap election.
A Conservative party spokesman told the BBC: “We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of individuals. As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded.”
Labour calls Sunak to suspend two Tory candidates in gambling probe
Labour’s campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden has called on Rishi Sunak to withdraw support from two Conservative candidates caught up in gambling probes.
It comes after one of his close protection officers had been suspended over the same allegations.
In a letter to the prime minister, Mr McFadden said: “It was reported last night that a member of your close protection team has been suspended from his job, and subsequently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after a communication from the Gambling Commission to the Metropolitan Police.
“Can I ask you very simply why you think that a serving police officer should be suspended from his role, because of allegations that he made a bet based on inside information, while the two colleagues of yours who so far stand accused of the same offence – Craig Williams, your PPS (parliamentary private secretary), and Laura Saunders, a member of your CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters) staff and partner of your campaigns director – are still being allowed to stand as Tory candidates in the election on July 4?
“Surely you can understand that – yet again – this looks as though there is one rule for members of the Tory Party, and another rule for everyone else, specifically on this occasion a serving police officer.
“If you can see how wrong that is, will you now at the very least remove your support for Mr Williams and Ms Saunders as Conservative election candidates?”
Labour could become a ‘forever government’, Tories warn
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has warned that if the Labour party wins a big majority on July 4 the party could “rig the system” to create a “forever government”.
It comes as multiple opinion polls have revealed that Sir Keir Starmer is on track to secure a massive landslide victory at the general election.
The Levelling Up Secretary told Sky News: “I hope we are getting our message across on tax and one of the things is that if people do reflect on the polls, and of course some may, they will ask themselves this question: If Labour do have that really big majority, what is to stop them rigging the system?
“What is to stop them giving votes to EU citizens, 16 year-olds, prisoners, and making sure that they could be a forever government.”
Scottish Greens launch manifesto in Edinburgh
The Scottish Greens are launching their general election manifesto from Edinburgh.
Party co-leader Lorna Slater has pledged a “green new deal” and to boost a “green economy” to bring net zero to Scotland.
The party claims the programme would be funded by increasing taxes on the wealthiest.
Hunt: ‘I like and respect Rachel Reeves'
Jeremy Hunt has said he has “a lot of respect” for Rachel Reeves despite having different approaches on taxation.
Speaking at The Times’ CEO Summit, the Chancellor said of his shadow: “I have a lot of respect for Rachel Reeves, I like her as a person and I think what is the big difference between her approach if she becomes chancellor and my approach? It does boil down to tax.”
Mr Hunt added: “The Labour perspective is that they believe taxation is broadly a force for good, they believe that for social justice reasons, and they are content with tax levels as they are, in fact the Labour manifesto is actually planning to increase taxes by about £8 billion a year.
“If we’re going to bring down taxes, and I’m speaking as the Chancellor who put them up and put them up significantly, it is a lot of hard work. It is a lot of discipline. But I think that is very, very important for our economic future.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments