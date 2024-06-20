✕ Close Sunak branded 'pound shop Nigel Farage' during live radio interview

James Cleverly “lacks the appetite” to stand in the Tory leadership race following a presumed election loss, according to sources close to him.

Mr Cleverly, who previously served as foreign secretary, is reported to be focusing on winning re-election in his Braintree constituency and “doesn’t want” the leadership as much as other colleagues.

“He’s focused on winning Braintree and returning and as far as he’s concerned he’s done the two of the most high profile jobs in government and he’s still focused on delivering on the second of them,” the source told The Times.

It comes as a mega-poll predicted the Tories are set to suffer the party’s worst loss in more than a century with senior Cabinet ministers losing their seats.

With just two weeks to go before the general election, the Blue Wall could be shaking as safe seats like Jeremy Hunt’s constituency in South West Surrey is set to fall, the survey predicts.

More In Common UK pollsters warned the results show the Conservatives could emerge with only 155 seats, which is the worst number since 1906.