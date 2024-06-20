General election latest: Cleverly ‘lacks appetite’ for Tory leadership contest as party faces wipeout in poll
James Cleverly is said to be focusing on winning re-election in his Baintree constituency
James Cleverly “lacks the appetite” to stand in the Tory leadership race following a presumed election loss, according to sources close to him.
Mr Cleverly, who previously served as foreign secretary, is reported to be focusing on winning re-election in his Braintree constituency and “doesn’t want” the leadership as much as other colleagues.
“He’s focused on winning Braintree and returning and as far as he’s concerned he’s done the two of the most high profile jobs in government and he’s still focused on delivering on the second of them,” the source told The Times.
It comes as a mega-poll predicted the Tories are set to suffer the party’s worst loss in more than a century with senior Cabinet ministers losing their seats.
With just two weeks to go before the general election, the Blue Wall could be shaking as safe seats like Jeremy Hunt’s constituency in South West Surrey is set to fall, the survey predicts.
More In Common UK pollsters warned the results show the Conservatives could emerge with only 155 seats, which is the worst number since 1906.
Rishi Sunak ‘fighting the wrong campaign’
Rishi Sunak was warned he is “fighting the wrong campaign” as he has placed his hopes on an intervention by Boris Johnson to try to stave off an election meltdown.
The prime minister today took a trip to southwest England in a bid to rescue seats from a pincer movement by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK on the right and Labour and the Liberal Democrats on the left.
But as Mr Sunak was openly mocked by his rivals amid images of him speaking on hay bales and sheep running away when he tried to feed them, former chancellor George Osborne, who ran the winning election campaigns in 2010 and 2015, heaped criticism on the beleaguered prime minister.
