General election 2024 latest: Tories pledge immigration cap as Sunak and Starmer gear up for first TV debate
Tories reel from Farage announcement, as YouGov poll puts Labour on track for biggest majority in a century
Rishi Sunak has promised to reduce immigration as he unveiled a new visa cap pledge, while Sir Keir Starmer vowed that Labour’s proposed GB Energy company would “close the door” on Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Both Labour and the Tories made their latest election announcements late on Monday night, after a major YouGov poll suggested Sir Keir was on course to win more seats than Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide victory.
Hours after Nigel Farage announced his intention to stand as Reform UK’s candidate in Clacton, in a major blow to the Conservatives, Mr Sunak unveiled a pledge – long called for by Tory hardliners – to set an annual cap on visas, voted for by parliament.
And Sir Keir accused the Tories of leaving the nation exposed by failing on energy security, as he insisted Labour’s plan to set up GB Energy – a publicly owned clean energy company – would help to protect the UK from spikes in the price of fuel like those that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tonight, Mr Sunak will be hoping that the TV head-to-head debate can turn his party’s fortunes around. But with four weeks to go the debate on ITV may represent a last chance for Sunak and the Tories.
What is happening today?
10.30am
- Home Secretary James Cleverly campaigning in the South East.
- Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey campaign visits to Cheadle this morning and North Shropshire this afternoon.
- Rachel Reeves and Anas Sarwar will hold a Q&A in Edinburgh with staff working in financial services.
11.45am
- Nigel Farage to launch General Election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.
9pm
- Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer in ITV General Election debate.
- The debate will be followed by interviews with leaders of other parties with the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK and the Greens invited.
Who is Julie Etchingham? The ITV presenter hosting the first general election debate
Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Rishi Sunak with go head-to-head on Tuesday evening as ITV hosts the first general election debate between the leaders of the UK’s two largest parties.
It marks the first in a packed line-up of debates throughout June, all hosted by either the BBC, ITV or Sky.
Tuesday’s television event will be hosted by Julie Etchingham, a veteran journalist and presenter who has been a leading figure at ITV since 2008.
Who is Julie Etchingham as ITV hosts the first general election debate tonight
The veteran TV presenter is no stranger to hosting political leaders
Sir Keir Starmer met people at the Bridge Cafe in Bolton on a campaign visit before Tuesday’s ITV debate with Rishi Sunak.
The Labour leader, accompanied by shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall, spoke to 77-year-old Mandy Snelgrove, a lifelong Conservative voter who said she would now vote Labour because of her experience with the NHS and the cost of living.
She said she had recently waited 12 hours at hospital before being sent home without being seen, and then went back the next day and waited another six hours without being seen.
Asked what she thought of the current Government, she told reporters: “It’s a bit of a mess, if I can say that. It’s a bit of a big mess.”
Asked what she thought of Sir Keir, she said: “He’s lovely. He’s more handsome today than I thought. I think he’s a very, very nice man.”
In pictures: Starmer speaks to pensioners about energy crisis in Bolton
Starmer ‘looking forward’ to tonight’s TV debate with Sunak
Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “looking forward” to Tuesday night’s TV debate.
Asked how was feeling ahead of the head-to-head with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Labour leader said: “Very good, looking forward to the opportunity to speak directly to voters through the debate to put our case, because at the end of the day it is that clear choice, and I think voters will see that tonight.
“More of the same, we’ve had 14 years of this and after 14 years nothing is better than when the Tories started, we can end that, turn the page and start to rebuild our country with the Labour Party.
“I’m looking forward to be able to make that argument in the debate this evening.”
Asked if he had been preparing for the debate, Sir Keir said: “Well, look, I’ve got a team preparing with me, it’s much the same team as for PMQs, and I suppose the best bit for the staff is that they get the opportunity in the debate to put the difficult questions to them, so they’re relishing that.”
Starmer dodges question on seven Slough councillors who resigned over leader’s handling of Abbott and Shaheen
Asked about the resignation from Labour of seven councillors in Slough over the handling of Diane Abbott and Faiza Shaheen’s candidacies, Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters: “Across the country we’ve got brilliant Labour teams out in every constituency, fighting for votes in this general election.
“We’re in good form, we’re making a positive argument about the choice before the country.
“I’m really pleased that the prime minister has called an election because we’ve been waiting for this, we’ve been working for this for a very, very long time.
“It’s our chance to get out, to take our argument to the country and to every single voter about the choice at this election, about more of the same or turning the page and rebuilding with Labour.”
Starmer: ‘Sunak is the most liberal PM with immigration'
When questioned on bringing down net migration, Sir Keir Starmer told Sky News: “Net migration is far too high. This government has lost control. It is almost twice as high as when we were in the EU. That’s the irony of it.”
He added: “This prime minister, for all his tough talk, is actually the most liberal prime minister when it comes to immigration. Those numbers have gone through the roof.
“They need to come down, we have a plan to bring them down.”
Starmer has not spoken to Diane Abbott since her candidacy row
Sir Keir Starmer said he has not spoken to Diane Abbott since the row over her selection as a candidate, but added his team had been in touch with her.
He told broadcasters at the Bridge Cafe in Bolton: “I have spoken to Diane two or three months ago, my team have obviously been speaking to her, but that decision is taken, that’s clear.
“The question now before the country is about the decision, the choice, that will fall to be made on July 4, which is continuing with this chaos and division or turning the page and starting to rebuild the country with Labour.”
Tory campaign gaffe as video shows Union Jack flag flying upside down
Rishi Sunak has suffered his latest campaign gaffe after his party’s first election broadcast depicted the Union Jack flying upside down.
The prime minister’s video pointed to uncertain times fuelled by “pandemic, war in Europe and the Middle East, a reckless dictator in Russia… China”.
“We face unprecedented challenges here at home because of global insecurity, but by sticking with the plan Rishi Sunak is steadying the ship and making progress,” a deep-voiced narrator says over footage of the PM working.
Tory campaign gaffe as video shows Union Jack flag flying upside down
Just minutes after the video was released, it was pointed out that perhaps the most striking part of the video is a shot of the UK’s flag upside down
Businesses warn Starmer UK needs foreign workers after Labour pledge to cut immigration
Business groups, food producers and a Labour-supporting union have warned Sir Keir Starmer that the UK needs foreign workers to help ease labour shortages, after he vowed to cut immigration.
The Labour leader said the net migration figure of 685,000 has “got to come down” and hit out at Rishi Sunak’s Conservative for failing to cut the numbers.
He said that businesses had become too reliant on workers from overseas and said Labour would train more Britons to do jobs in areas where there were labour shortages.
Businesses warn Starmer UK needs foreign workers after Labour vow to cut immigration
Sir Keir Starmer said the net migration figure of 685,000 has ‘got to come down’
