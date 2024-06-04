General election TV debate - live: Sunak and Starmer gear up for ITV debate
Tories reel from Farage announcement, as Labour expected to drop two candidates for Gosport and Barking
Rishi Sunak will go head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer in a TV debate tonight as he strives to turn his party’s fortunes around.
But with four weeks to go, the debate on ITV may represent a last chance for the PM and the Tories after a major YouGov poll suggested Sir Keir was on course to win more seats than Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide victory.
It comes as Mr Sunak has promised to reduce immigration as he unveiled a new visa cap pledge, while Sir Keir vowed that Labour’s proposed GB Energy company would “close the door” on Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Hours before Sir Keir joins the TV debate, it’s emerged that two Labour candidates are set to be deselected at a meeting of the National Executive Committee. Edward Batterbury, who was selected for Gosport, and Darren Rodwell, for the parliamentary seat of Barking, are to be dropped by the party, Sky News has reported.
General Election TV Debate: What can we expect?
Voters across the country are braced for the first general election debate and the biggest moment of the campaign.
Tories would expect this to mark a game-changing moment and sensationally close the gap in the opinion polls.
Labour would hope to emerge triumphant from the debate to reaffirm their pledges and convert some indecisive voters.
We’ve had general election debates since 2010 and they often offer big moments.
Viewers can expect Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer to throw campaign lines, party slogans, stats and numbers at each other - and maybe personal jibes.
There are many smaller parties who are contesting seats across the country, and they’ll have their time to fight their case on a seven-way debate next Friday on the BBC.
But is now time for the two main leaders to face off for the title of Prime Minister today at 9pm on ITV.
Faiza Shaheen quits the party and accuses it of a 'hierarchy of racism'
Blocked Faiza Shaheen quits Labour accusing party of a ‘hierarchy of racism’
Left-winger had been due to fight the Chingford and Woodford Green seat against former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and is now free to stand as an independent
Gove says Starmer will ‘fall apart’ in TV debate
Levelling up secretary Michael Gove has hit out at the Labour leader saying he is in trouble if grilled over UK economy.
Speaking on Times Radio, the Tory MP said: “I think Starmer will fail on the detail. He has skills, but he knows diddly squat about economics. He is out of his depth in dealing with these questions.
“And I think if it’s just a trading of sound bites, then he’ll survive and he’ll get through it. But if he’s put under forensic interrogation on the economy, he will fall apart.
“He’s like a mastermind contestant, his specialist subject, the constitution, full marks on. But on general knowledge and particularly on economics, then it’s a big fat zero, I suspect.”
Labour and the Tories disregard reality of spending cuts, says think tank
A leading economic think tank has said both parties are “avoiding the reality” that their plans will likely cause “sharp” spending cuts after the election.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said neither of them appears “serious about the underlying principle of getting debt falling”.
Forecasts suggest whoever is the chancellor in the autumn will be “fortunate” to meet the fiscal rule of getting debt on a downward path between 2028/29 and 2029/30, which both Labour and the Conservatives have committed to, says the IFS.
The think tank added that, while there are “good reasons” to want debt falling over the medium term, it described the current “fiscal mandate” as “arbitrary and gameable”.
And this makes it a “poor guide to the health of the public finances”.
Nearly one million people just £10 a week away from poverty line, study finds
Nearly one million people just £10 a week away from poverty line, study finds
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said millions were experiencing high levels of hardship and current levels of poverty were “a stain on the moral conscience of our nation”
Labour pledges to investigate exploitation of migrant care workers
Labour has promised to investigate the exploitation of migrant workers in the UK social care sector if elected to government, Social Affairs Correspondent Holly Bancroft reports.
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has said she would back calls by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) for a full investigation into the treatment of migrant workers who have been left trapped in the UK with tens of thousands of pounds of debt.
Her comments come after a Guardian investigation found that Indian nationals were paying thousands of pounds to immigration agents to secure health care worker visas to the UK. On arrival in the UK almost all were told that they could not be provided with full-time employment, and many are now stuck in the country, unable to earn enough to pay off their debts.
Some paid up to £20,000 to come to the UK to work in the social care sector, the investigation found.
Ms Cooper said the government “has turned a blind eye to widespread exploitation of migrant care workers, putting vulnerable people at risk and undermining our immigration system and standards”.
Rishi Sunak sizes up ITV debate studio
The prime minister has been spotted at the ITV studios for rehearsals ahead of the big moment at 9pm.
New date set for first Rwanda deportation flights if Tories win election, court documents reveal
Date set for first Rwanda deportation flights if Tories win, court documents reveal
Rishi Sunak has promised that asylum seekers will be deported to the East African nation if he is re-elected
Sunak to abolish inheritance tax in debate, Osborne says
The former Tory chancellor believes the party will pledge to abolish inheritance tax as a last effort to shift opinion polls.
Speaking on his Political Currency podcast, he said: “I still am waiting for one big throw of the tax dice. We haven’t heard from the Tories on tax and I think a pledge to abolish inheritance tax or all but abolish inheritance tax is probably coming down the track.
“Whether it will have the same impact in 2024 [as a similar move did in 2007] I question, but if you’re throwing everything at this election, it seems quite likely you’d reach for that tool in the toolkit.”
The tax applies on all property possessions and money of a person who has died at a rate of 40 per cent.
Angela Rayner vows to vote for Trident in U-turn
The Labour deputy leader has said she would vote to keep Trident, despite opposing it in 2016.
Mr Rayner said: “I have never said I don’t want nuclear weapons at all, the nuclear deterrent triple lock is really important, when you see what’s happened with Putin invading Ukraine, it’s very clear that we need our nuclear armaments.
“So the triple lock about keeping nuclear weapons, about making sure we build those four submarines in Barrow and then about making sure we do the upgrades is absolutely lockstep with Keir.
“The vote some years ago didn’t mention multilateral disarmament, Margaret Thatcher wanted multilateral disarmament, it’s been UK policy for a very long time, and the world we live in at the moment unfortunately that is further away. I would [now] definitely vote to keep Trident.”
