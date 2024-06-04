✕ Close Starmer says he would be prepared to deploy nuclear weapons if needed to defend UK

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak will go head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer in a TV debate tonight as he strives to turn his party’s fortunes around.

But with four weeks to go, the debate on ITV may represent a last chance for the PM and the Tories after a major YouGov poll suggested Sir Keir was on course to win more seats than Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide victory.

It comes as Mr Sunak has promised to reduce immigration as he unveiled a new visa cap pledge, while Sir Keir vowed that Labour’s proposed GB Energy company would “close the door” on Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Hours before Sir Keir joins the TV debate, it’s emerged that two Labour candidates are set to be deselected at a meeting of the National Executive Committee. Edward Batterbury, who was selected for Gosport, and Darren Rodwell, for the parliamentary seat of Barking, are to be dropped by the party, Sky News has reported.