✕ Close Sunak and Starmer share opening statements for first General Election debate

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Treasury has poured cold water on Rishi Sunak’s claim in last night’s TV debate that Labour will put up taxes by £2,000 for every household.

In the first TV debate of the general election campaign, the prime minister repeatedly pointed to analysis by Treasury civil servants showing a £38.5bn black hole in Sir Keir Starmer’s spending plans.

But, in a humiliating intervention for Mr Sunak, Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler wrote to the Labour Party on Monday to dismiss the claim.

The figure “includes costs beyond those provided by the civil service and published online by HM Treasury”, he told shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones.

It comes as Savanta found that Sir Keir beat Mr Sunak in Tuesday’s ITV leaders’ debate, a new snap poll found.

Savanta found Sir Keir beat Mr Sunak by 44% to 39% overall, outperforming the prime minister on NHS and public services 63% to 25%, on the economy 52% to 36%, and defence and security 43% to 41%.

The next TV debate between the pair will take place later this month.