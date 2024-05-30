✕ Close Related: Starmer responds to Jeremy Corbyn standing as an independent candidate

As political leaders mark the end of the first week of the election campaign the fight for Downing Street has reached a pivotal moment.

Keir Starmer’s campaign appears to be close to getting derailed over the Diane Abbott row.

The veteran Labour MP, a trail blazer who was the first black female MP, has vowed to stand again after apparently being told she would be barred. Or has she? Sir Keir says not.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer’s campaign is being linked to a wider purge of the left - something even Tony Blair did not do - with Chingford candidate Faiza Shaheen finding out last night she was barred.

The Labour leader has denied the claims and praised Ms Abbott as a trailblazer who “overcame incredible challenges”, but further fueling spiraling speculations, he said the party has not taken a decision regarding her future.