General election – latest: Diane Abbott issues defiant pledge at rally as Labour suspend MP Russell-Moyle
Diane Abbott has vowed to be the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington “as long as it is possible” amid a row over her political future.
Addressing a crowd outside Hackney Town Hall on Wednesday evening, the Labour veteran said: “You have always stood with me in good times and bad and I will always stand with you.”
Ms Abbott had the Labour whip restored on Tuesday, but the question of whether or not she will be able to stand as a candidate for the party in the general election remains mired in uncertainty.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he had sent a message of support to Ms Abbott as he spoke at a rally in north London where he launched his own independent campaign for the Islington North seat after being banned from running for Labour.
In another twist in Labour’s candidacy drama on Wednesday, MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said he has been suspended by the party over what he called a “vexatious and politically motivated complaint” against him, and that he cannot stand under the Labour banner at the election.
The PA news agency understands that Mr Russell-Moyle was suspended from the party pending investigation after a serious complaint was received last week.
Tories accuse Labour of policy U-turn over VAT
The Conservatives have accused Labour of a major policy U-turn after shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves claimed her party will not increase VAT.
Jeremy Hunt accused the opposition of having a secret plan to raise it after Labour refused to rule it out during campaign events.
A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves and Darren Jones have repeatedly refused to rule out raising VAT throughout this campaign and have now only caved in due to a CCHQ press release.
“They have pulled their shadow home secretary off the morning media round and deployed Darren Jones to tell everyone that ‘nothing has changed’. If they were not planning to increase VAT they would have ruled it out on the many occasions they have been asked to do so by the media.
“The reality is everyone knows this is a major policy U-turn and the second time they have junked economic policy due to CCHQ press releases. If this is how they make major tax policy decisions in opposition, imagine how chaotic they would be in government.”
How votes of natural Tories are set to win election for Starmer
If Labour wins most votes on 4 July, nearly half of its winning margin will come from people who agree with the Tories but are backing Sir Keir Starmer because they have “given up” on Rishi Sunak.
That is the finding of a “Red Votes, Blue Values” survey which appears to reveal a new election trend.
According to the JL Partners survey for The Independent, 40 per cent of Labour’s current substantial lead in the polls is from people with small “c” conservative views.
Britain’s first lady? Akshata Murty goes on campaign trail to boost Rishi Sunak’s election hopes
When Rishi Sunak took the podium to deliver his prime minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last October, there was little he could say that hadn’t already been leaked to the media.
But he did have one secret weapon, in the form of his wife, Akshata Murty.
Taking to the stage in a bright coral suit and heels, the fabulously wealthy daughter of an Indian tech billionaire stepped into the limelight and gave Sunak perhaps his best moment in an otherwise difficult party conference season.
Now, the Tory leader, who trails by 27 points, hopes to repeat this trick again with Mrs Murty taking to the campaign trail solo to help turn the tide in his favour.
Rishi Sunak ordered by High Court judge to come clean on first Rwanda flight date
Rishi Sunak’s government has been ordered by the High Court to come clean about when the first migrants will be flown to Rwanda under the Tories’ flagship plan.
A High Court judge made the order as part of the FDA trade union’s legal action over the plans, which would see some asylum seekers deported to the east African country.
The FDA, which represents senior civil servants, is concerned that government officials could be asked to break international law in order to carry out the removals.
Don’t bash the global rich, Keir Starmer – tax them instead
If Labour wants to be the party of aspiration and business, it has missed a couple of tricks with its policy toward non-doms, says John Rentoul:
Reform’s legal challenge to Labour tax raid on private schools can’t work because of Brexit, says expert
Labour’s plans to end tax emptions for fee paying independent schools cannot be challenged in the courts because of Brexit, a leading expert has claimed.
Dan Niedle, founder of thinktank Tax Policy Associates, has warned that Reform UK leader Richard Tice’s plans to challenge Labour in the courts will fail because of his previous successful campaign to leave the European Union.
Labour want to end the charity status of private schools meaning that parents will have to pay 20 percent VAT on top of the already eye watering annual fees which, according to financial advisers St James Place, averaged £20,480 for day pupils and £34,790 for boarders in 2022.
Labour descends into chaos over botched Diane Abbott suspension
Labour’s election campaign descended into chaos as the future of Diane Abbott threatened to derail the party’s important announcements on health and the economy.
The future of the trailblazing MP for Hackney North, who was the first black woman to be elected to parliament, was thrown into confusion when she revealed she had been barred from standing again despite having the party whip restored following months of suspension.
But within hours, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer insisted that Ms Abbott had “not been barred” from standing as a candidate as he tried to promote Labour’s policy on cutting NHS waiting lists.
What to know as Conservatives and Labour vie for votes 1 week into Britain's election campaign
The first week of Britain’s six-week election campaign has seen frenetic activity but not much movement.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s surprise decision to call a July 4 election set off a scramble by political parties to finalize candidate lists, arrange photo opportunities and send leaders off to key battlegrounds around the country. The parties have also begun making campaign promises to British voters.
Here are five lessons from the campaign so far:
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda flights plan is not credible, damning report by MPs finds
Rishi Sunak has been dealt a huge blow after Parliament’s most infuential committee concluded that the Home Office “does not have a credible plan” for sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.
The unanimous report by the Public Accounts Committee from a cross-party group of MPs with a Tory majority found said it had “little confidence” in the Home Office’s ability to implement the Rwanda plan.
The Rwanda deportation flights have long been Mr Sunak’s solution to “stopping the small boats” and ending the flow of asylum seekers to British shores.
MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle suspended from Labour Party after complaint
MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has been suspended from the Labour Party after a complaint was made about his behaviour.
The Brighton Kemptown MP said in a statement that he received an administrative suspension letter “out of the blue”.
He said: “Someone (who remains anonymous to me) has made what I believe to be a vexatious and politically motivated complaint about my behaviour eight years ago. This is a false allegation that I dispute totally and I believe it was designed to disrupt this election.
Helen Corbett reports:
