General election latest: Tory MP defects to Labour with Starmer ‘dominant’ in poll despite Abbott chaos
Mark Logan criticises Conservatives as ‘unrecognisable’ from party he joined a decade ago in fresh blow for Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak heads to the north west today to talk about tackling anti-social behaviour - but the behaviour of a former MP from that region will be on his mind.
The defection of former Bolton North East MP Mark Logan to Labour is another shock to a faltering Tory campaign.
Meanwhile, Keir Starmer will be hoping that injecting some energy in his campaign stop in Scotland - literally talking about his plans for a publicly owned British energy company - may distract from his own internal party problems.
But it seems unlikely the issue of whether Diane Abbott will be allowed to stand and complaints about a purge of the left is unlikely to go away today.
One noticeable development last night was that having ditched pro-Palestinian Muslim candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green Faiza Shaheen, Labour replaced her with a member of the Jewish Labour Movement Shama Tatler.
This after much criticism by Muslim groups and the left of the party of Starmer’s position on Israel.
Muslim Council concerned of islamophobia allegations in Labour
The Muslim Council of Britain has said the ban of Faiza Shaheen and Diane Abbott has raised concerns of fresh allegations of islamophobia in the party.
In a statement, the body urged all parties to avoid hostilities towards Muslim candidates.
They said: “We have said in the past that there should be no room for any form of racism and Islamophobia in our political parties.
“As citizens keen to take part in our country’s democratic culture, our political parties should not allow hostile environments to emerge for British Muslims. The Labour Party above all, as the home of the UK’s first black woman MP and first Muslim member of parliament, should be mindful of this.
“We will be seeking urgent clarification from the Labour Party leadership and remind all parties once again of the need to pursue a hopeful and respectful campaign.”
'Tory MP Mark Logan a great shame,’ says Mel Stride
The work and pensions secretary said it is a “great shame” the former Conservative MP Mark Logan has joined the opposition.
Mr Logan, who represented Bolton North East for the Tories, said he is standing down from the election and will vote Labour.
Speaking to GB News, Mr Stride said: “I think it’s a great shame that he’s decided to do that, he’ll have his own reasons for doing that. Although, I did notice in his letter when he made this decision that he published he didn’t mention a single Labour policy that he was attracted to.
“And I think that lies at the core of why this election really matters, because what we’ve got is a choice between a government whose plan is working - we’re getting inflation down, jobs are improving, real wages are rising going into the future - or we’ve got a Labour Party who have no plan at all.”
Labour vows GB Energy would fix cost-of-living crisis
Sir Keir Starmer should be on his way to Scotland to join Anas Sarwar where he will officially launch his most ambitious pledge so far - the Great British Energy.
He will pledge the nee public company will be up on its feet within months of election victory to build clean power and “turn the page” on the cost-of-living crisis.
Sir Keir promises that early investments by Great British Energy will include wind and solar projects across the UK, as well as making Scotland a world leader in new technologies such as floating offshore wind, hydrogen and CCS.
Labour plans to fund the company, which will be headquartered in Scotland, through a windfall tax on big oil and gas firms, with an initial £8.3 billion capitalisation over a parliament.
Conservatives pledge to crackdown on anti-social tenants and fly-tippers
Rishi Sunak said the Tories would slap fly-tippers with points on their driving licenses and antisocial tenants will get three strikes before being kicked out of social housing if elected.
In a bid to crackdown on unsafe communities across the country, the party plans to scrap worst offenders from their licenses and face prison time.
The party said it would bring a law to kick tenants out of social housing after three proven instances of anti-social behaviour.
Local authorities and housing associations will be responsible for evicting the tenants.
“This kind of behaviour can wreak havoc on your life and is linked to other crimes, like domestic violence and drug dealing. It will stop,” the party said.
July General Election Campaign: Here’s what to expect
- Rishi Sunak to launch his campaign in the North West the afternoon.
- Labour unveils the logo and website of Great British Energy in a campaign event in Glasgow.
- Sir Ed Davey visits voters in Hertfordshire and South West London.
Labour, Black voters and the damage of the Diane Abbott row
As hundreds gathered outside Hackney Town Hall in east London, cries of “we stand with Diane” rang out. Among the protesters – from children to the elderly – was a red banner pledging “solidarity” with Diane Abbott, while a sign declared: “Hands off our MP.”
They had gathered on Wednesday barely 24 hours after reports that Ms Abbott, Britain’s first Black female MP, was to be banned from standing for Labour after representing the party for 37 years – derailing Sir Keir Starmer’s first week of his election campaign and deepening a rift in the party.
The news sparked calls for a demonstration online, with social media users sharing the e-flyer and others posting the #WeStandWithDiane hashtag of X/Twitter, signifying a groundswell of support.
Race correspondent Nadine White reports:
Labour, Black voters and the damage of the Diane Abbott row
The strength of feeling in Hackney has been echoed elsewhere, with dozens of prominent Black Britons signing an open letter – seen by The Independent – warning the furore risked alienating Black voters, Race Correspondent Nadine White writes. But is the party already seeing damage on the doorstep?
Watch: Sunak grilled over Partygate by worker whose mum died in pandemic
Why is this election so divided between Britain’s old and young?
In this battle for votes, it is often said there isn’t much difference between Labour and the Conservatives, especially on the broad thrust of economic policy. But one of the more striking features of the campaign is the very different ways the two main parties are chasing the support of particular generations.
With every fresh policy announcement, the Conservatives seem to be targeting older voters while Labour is targeting the young. It exacerbates what has been a growing intergenerational divide. The latest in a long list of demographic dividing lines is Rishi Sunak’s pledge to scrap “ripoff” or “Mickey Mouse” degrees. This polarising trend carries some important implications for the future of British politics.
Sean O’Grady writes:
Why is this election so divided between Britain’s old and young?
Rishi Sunak targeting core older voters while Labour woos the young is widening the age gap in politics, says Sean O’Grady
Worker pulls faces as Sunak says ‘life has been difficult’ in election campaign speech
Worker pulls faces as Rishi Sunak says ‘life has been difficult’ in election speech
A worker was caught on camera pulling faces as she listened to Rishi Sunak deliver a Conservative general election campaign speech during his tour of Devon. The prime minister was delivering a speech to workers at a defence firm on Wednesday (29 May). As Mr Sunak said “It’s been difficult the last few years”, the woman in the shot of the camera can be seen pulling a face. Discussing the Covid pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, the Conservative leader added: “I hope you saw throughout that I had your back.” The woman can again be seen pulling a face in response.
Sunak insists he was not attempting to undermine independence of Bank of England
Rishi Sunak insisted he was not attempting to undermine the independence of the Bank of England with comments he made about low interest rates to the Times.
Asked about the remarks made in an interview with the newspaper, Mr Sunak told reporters: “No. I didn’t do that at all.
“What I said was the governor (Andrew Bailey) himself had said he was optimistic that we were heading in the right direction and I agree with him, because we are heading in the right direction.
“The best way for interest rates to come down, which is of course an independent decision made by the Bank of England, is that we get a grip of inflation.
“That is why I am pleased that inflation has come down from 11 per cent, effectively back to normal, just over 2 per cent, as part of an economic plan that is working.
“The economy is growing, wages are rising, energy bills are falling and that is why I am confident that if we stick to that plan, people can have confidence that there is a secure future ahead of us.”
