Piers Morgan accuses Nigel Farage of 'bottling it' over deciding not to stand

Rishi Sunak heads to the north west today to talk about tackling anti-social behaviour - but the behaviour of a former MP from that region will be on his mind.

The defection of former Bolton North East MP Mark Logan to Labour is another shock to a faltering Tory campaign.

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer will be hoping that injecting some energy in his campaign stop in Scotland - literally talking about his plans for a publicly owned British energy company - may distract from his own internal party problems.

But it seems unlikely the issue of whether Diane Abbott will be allowed to stand and complaints about a purge of the left is unlikely to go away today.

One noticeable development last night was that having ditched pro-Palestinian Muslim candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green Faiza Shaheen, Labour replaced her with a member of the Jewish Labour Movement Shama Tatler.

This after much criticism by Muslim groups and the left of the party of Starmer’s position on Israel.