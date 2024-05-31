✕ Close Related: Keir Starmer denies Labour ‘left-wing cull’ after Abbott and Shaheen suspensions

Sir Keir Starmer has said Diane Abbott is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, following growing concerns over a purge of the left.

Labour is now facing anger from prominent Black personalities who have signed an open letter condemning the party’s “disgraceful” treatment of the Hackney North MP and warned of a losing loyal supporters.

The controversy continues as Labour replaced pro-Palestinian Muslim candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green Faiza Shaheen with a member of the Jewish Labour Movement Shama Tatler.

This came after much criticism by Muslim groups and the left of the party of Starmer’s position on Israel.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Sir Keir leader admitted he would work with Donald Trump if he gets into the White House despite facing an “unprecedented” situation.

He added that he “respects the decision of the court” that found Trump Donald Trump has been guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corrupt.