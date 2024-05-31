General election – live: Diane Abbott ‘free’ to stand as Labour MP candidate, says Starmer
Labour leader is facing growing criticism from ethnic communities who accuse him of systematic racism amid divisive Abbott row
Sir Keir Starmer has said Diane Abbott is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, following growing concerns over a purge of the left.
Labour is now facing anger from prominent Black personalities who have signed an open letter condemning the party’s “disgraceful” treatment of the Hackney North MP and warned of a losing loyal supporters.
The controversy continues as Labour replaced pro-Palestinian Muslim candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green Faiza Shaheen with a member of the Jewish Labour Movement Shama Tatler.
This came after much criticism by Muslim groups and the left of the party of Starmer’s position on Israel.
Adding further fuel to the fire, Sir Keir leader admitted he would work with Donald Trump if he gets into the White House despite facing an “unprecedented” situation.
He added that he “respects the decision of the court” that found Trump Donald Trump has been guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corrupt.
Breaking: Starmer says Diane Abbott is free to run for Labour
After days of intense speculation, Sir Keir Stamer has confirmed Diane Abbott is free to stand at the general election.
He said: “Diane was elected in 1987. The first black woman MP. She has been a trailblazer.
“She has carved a path for other people to come into politics and public life. The whip has obviously been restored to her now, and she is free to go forward as a Labour candidate.”
Asked about whether he understands Ms Abbott’s intention to stand, he replied: “She’s free to go forward as a Labour candidate. The whip is back with her. It’s been restored. And of course you know she was a trailblazer for many, many years and has been a path for others to come into politics.
“So, formally a matter for the NEC, I’ve not expressed a view up until now. She’s free to go forward as a Labour candidate.”
Pictured: Rihshi Sunak bottle feeds lambs in Cheshire
Opinion: Keir Starmer is already the ‘winner’ of next week’s TV election debate
On Tuesday – for only the third time in British history – the two leading candidates to be prime minister will face off against each other on live television. Chief political commentator John Rentoul predicts another poll boost for Labour:
Starmer’s £20k glow up: Labour peer pledges thousands for Keir’s ‘work clothing’
Just days after Sir Keir Starmer was spotted wearing a £500 hoodie from luxury French fashion house Sandro, it has emerged that a peer donated nearly £20,000 to help the Labour leader with a pre-election glow-up, Jabed Ahmed reports.
Former ASOS chairman Waheed Alli, who sits in the House of Lords, gave stylish Starmer £16,200 for “work clothing” and a further £2,485 for “multiple pairs of glasses”, according to the latest update to his register of interests.
The Labour leader appears to have put that donation to good use after he donned a chic Sandro Orion jacket – which currently retails at £519 at Harrods – while meeting voters in Brightonand pledging to tackle the cost of living crisis.
The donations were received on 17 April and 29 April and pledged by Lord Alli, the former boss of Chorion, fashion retailer Koovs, and was the chairman of online clothing giant ASOS.
Conservatives: 'Starmer is weak leader who lost control’
The Conservatives have said Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to reselect Diane Abbott showed he is “a weak leader” who “lost control”.
The party has accused the Labour leader of “being pushed around by Angela Rayner”.
A party spokesperson said:“Under pressure, he’s showing he’s a weak leader who’s losing control of the Labour Party.
“That makes it even clearer that you don’t know what you’re going to get if Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister – apart from higher taxes on you and your family.”
‘The hard left howls in outrage. And Starmer folds,’ says Tory MP
Labour is facing backlash from all parties after Starmer has taken a U-turn on Diane Abbott.
Conservative former immigration minister Robert Jenrick blasted the decision and said the party hasn’t changed.
Mr Jenrick said: “A year ago, Starmer rightly suspended Diane Abbott for diminishing antisemitism. This week, Starmer’s team made it clear she won’t be readmitted.
“The hard left howls in outrage. And Starmer folds. Labour haven’t changed.”
About should never have had to go through this,’ NEC member slams
Senior NEC member Mish Rahman has said Diane Abbott should have never been put through this after Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the MP is free to stand for the party.
Mr Rahman posted: “For months and months Starmer, untruthfully, claimed that it was an independent process and that he wasn’t involved.
“Then he said it was down to the NEC. That has been revealed now for the lie it was, as he’s now himself decided that she will be a candidate. Not the NEC.
“This is the sensible decision and we all know that it was an act of self-destruction and completely avoidable.
“Diane Abbott should never have had to go through this.”
Pictured: Sir Ed Davey’s extreme sport today is baking with students
Iain Dale drops out of Tunbridge Wells election race after 3 days as embarrassing LBC radio clip resurfaces
A celebrity Tory election hopeful has dropped out of the race to represent Tunbridge Wells after 48 hours because a clip emerged of him saying he never liked the area.
LBC presenter Iain Dale, who quit on Tuesday night to run for the Conservatives in the general election, announced he was throwing in the towel on Friday morning.
It came after a clip from his For the Many podcast from 2022 was widely shared in which he said he lived in Tunbridge Wells “slightly against my will”.
Faiza Shaheen supporters announce rally calling for her 'immediate reinstatement’
Supporters of Faiza Shaheen have announced a rally in support of her General Election candidacy.
Protest organisers have said they will gather outside a supermarket in Highams Park, in the Chingford and Woodford Green constituency.
Ms Shaheen had hoped to contest the north London seat as a Labour candidate, running against Conservative incumbent Sir Iain Duncan Smith, but the party allegedly blocked her from standing over past posts on social media website X.
In a statement, the organisers said: “We are appalled by the treatment of Faiza Shaheen, who was democratically selected to represent our community. We call for her immediate reinstatement as the Labour Party candidate and the right to vote for her to be our local MP.”
Labour has since announced Shama Tatler as its candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green.
Activists held a rally in support of Diane Abbott’s candidacy in Hackney earlier this week. The Hackney North and Stoke Newington hopeful is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, party leader Sir Keir Starmer confirmed this afternoon.
