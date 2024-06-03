General election latest: Starmer ‘infuriated’ by secret Abbott briefing as SNP attack ‘chaotic’ Tories
Labour Party leader decries story attributed to a ‘Labour source’ as John Swinney sets out SNP’s stall in Scotland
Sir Keir Starmer was “infuriated” by “anonymous” briefings against Diane Abbott, his biographer has said.
Last week reports claimed the veteran left-winger Ms Abboott had been banned from standing again in her London constituency.
But the Labour Party leader later confirmed that Ms Abbott, the UK’s first black female MP, would be free to run under the party’s banner at the general election if she chose to.
“It’s always a ‘Labour source’ when that person could have been a number of people in a number of places,” he told his biographer Tom Baldwin, in an article published in The Observer.
On Sunday night, Ms Abbott declared she was running for Labour.
Elsewhere, Scotland first minister and SNP leader John Swinney said voters wanted to bring an end to the “chaotic” Tory government as he launched his party’s campaign at an event in Glasgow.
“I am here to give everything I have, to secure the best future for our country,” the new party leader said.
“That process starts with listening. And this is what most people in Scotland are telling us: They want rid of this disastrous, chaotic Tory government.”
ICYMI: Rory Stewart felt like a ‘fraud’ as a Tory MP
Rory Stewart has spoken of never wanting to go back into politics, saying he found being a Conservative minister “very unpleasant” and admitting: “I feel like a fraud all the time, in a whole series of ways.”
Mr Stewart ran to succeed Theresa May as prime minister and Tory leader in 2019 and came to prominence for his amusing and highly personal use of social media.
Full report:
Rory Stewart felt like a ‘fraud’ as Tory MP
Former Conservative minister Rory Stewart told Hay Festival he struggled without having time to see his family or go to Pret a Manger
ICYMI: Keir Starmer pledges to slash ‘sky-high’ migration numbers under a Labour government
Keir Starmer is facing a backlash from activists and unions after he promised to slash “sky-high” net migration if Labour wins the election.
The Labour leader said last year’s 685,000 figure has “got to come down” as he vowed to “control our borders and make sure British businesses are helped to hire Brits first”.
Full report:
Keir Starmer pledges to slash ‘sky-high’ migration numbers
Labour leader said: ‘Read my lips – I will bring immigration numbers down’ as he vowed to ‘control our borders’
Online Safety Act not ‘job done’, Molly Russell’s father warns next government
Seeing the Online Safety Act as a “job done” would be a “disaster”, a bereaved father has said as he called on the next government to commit to updating legislation to tackle harms affecting children.
Ian Russell, whose 14-year-old daughter Molly took her own life, said bold measures are needed to reassure parents of “real change” when it comes to internet safety and their children.
In 2022, a coroner ruled schoolgirl Molly, from Harrow, north-west London, died from “an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content” in November 2017.
Mr Russell said while the Act has laid “really important” foundations, a new government will need to work out how to “keep on top” of developments in the fast-changing world of tech.
Mr Russell told the PA news agency it would be “wrong to forget about the Online Safety Act, or to think of it as a piece of legislation that only hit the statute books towards the end of 2023 and so it’s done”.
He added: “It’s not done because it’s so new, it’s not done because it will need revising, it’s not done because tech moves at such a pace that, even if we were to catch up in terms of legislation and regulation, tech would have moved on and we’d have to adapt it to catch up with tech again.
“So this is a constantly evolving thing and it would just be a disaster if the next government starts to regard the Online Safety Act as a job done. This isn’t finished, they need to complete the work and need to work out how to keep on top of it.”
How are Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak preparing for election TV debates?
Keir Starmer, the man who seemingly has everything to lose, and Rishi Sunak, the prime minister trailing in his wake, are gearing up for what could be a crucial moment in the election campaign – the first televised showdown. Kate Devlin investigates
Full report:
How are Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak preparing for election TV debates?
Keir Starmer, the man who seemingly has everything to lose, and Rishi Sunak, the prime minister trailing in his wake, are gearing up for what could be a crucial moment in the election campaign – the first televised showdown. Kate Devlin investigates
Paul Weller says Starmer is softer version of Tory party
Musician Paul Weller has said he does not “see much difference” between the prime minister and Sir Keir Starmer, whom he called “a slightly softer version of the Tory party”.
The 66-year-old, known to fans as the Modfather, reflected on the upcoming 4 July General Election, which was called by Rishi Sunak in May.
Speaking about Labour leader Sir Keir, the former singer and guitarist with The Jam told The Big Issue: “He’s just a slightly softer version of the Tory party, isn’t he?
“He’d be well served to remember who built the Labour party, trade unions and communists.
“So, I don’t see much difference between him and Sunak and all that mob. The fact that he’s a Sir puts me off a little bit in the first place.”
Weller, who recently released 66, his 17th solo album, also reflected on the issue of homelessness in London, which is explored in his new music video, I Woke Up.
He said: “With the matter of homelessness, it’s: ‘How do you fix this?’ You can’t just keep moving people off and to another area.
“It’s sweeping it under the carpet. Why don’t we try and fix it? I’m not saying it’s an easy thing to fix.
“Some of the homeless people round my way, some I chat to, it’s a mixture of things - some people have definitely got mental problems and they should be helped and looked after, some people have drug problems and could go through a programme.
“But then you need a support system so that once they go through that programme they can’t go back on the streets.
“They need work to help stop that. But that’s in an ideal world. Because of all the cuts, that’s not going to happen. It’s f***ed.”
ICYMI: Gladstone would not be welcome in ‘anti-Christian’ Lib Dems, claims top Bishop
One of the most senior bishops in the Church of England has denounced the Liberal Democrats over the way that one of their candidates was deselected over his Christian faith.
The Bishop of Winchester Philip Mounstephen, is the fifth most senior Anglican cleric, tweeted his support for former award winning BBC journalist David Campanale who has been removed as the candidate for the Lib Dem target seat of Sutton and Cheam in south London.
Full report:
Gladstone would not be welcome in ‘anti-Christian’ Lib Dems, claims top Bishop
The Bishop of Winchester Philip Mounstephen has denounced the Lib Dems after claims that a former BBC journalist was deselected by the Lib Dems over his Christian beliefs
Sunak and Starmer to go head-to-head in final election debate on BBC days before general election
The BBC will host the final head-to-head general election debate between prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the corporation has confirmed.
The two party leaders will face each other on 26 June in what will be the final televised debate of the campaign.
Full report:
Sunak and Starmer to go head-to-head in election debate on BBC
Rish Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer to face each other on 26 June in what will be the final televised debate of the campaign
UK’s nuclear deterrent key to Starmer’s plans to keep Britain safe
Sir Keir Starmer will pitch Labour as the “party of national security” as he seeks to switch attention to defence matters during the general election campaign.
The Labour leader is expected to meet with forces veterans and a group of his party’s candidates when he campaigns in the North West of England on Monday.
Full report:
UK’s nuclear deterrent key to Starmer’s plans to keep Britain safe
Labour leader Keir Starmer will meet with forces veterans and a group of his party’s candidates when he campaigns in the North West of England on Monday
Tories issue pledge to overhaul equality laws to end ‘confusion’ and protect women-only spaces
The Tories have pledged to overhaul equality laws to end “confusion” over sex in law and protect single-sex spaces and women’s sports.
The Conservatives say amending the Equality Act to define the protected characteristic of sex as “biological sex” will improve the safety of women and girls by making it simpler to draw the line on biological males.
Full report:
Tories issue pledge to overhaul equality laws to protect women-only spaces
The move by the Conservative party could stop biological males using single-sex spaces and entering women’s sports
ICYMI: Diane Abbott declares she will run as a Labour candidate and intends to win
Diane Abbott has declared she intends to run as a Labour candidate at the election as she denied she was offered a seat in the Lords to stand down.
On Friday the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the veteran MP was “free” to stand for the party after days of an extraordinary back and forth about whether she would be blocked.
Full report:
Diane Abbott declares she will run as a Labour candidate and intends to win
Trailblazing MP denies she was offered a peerage to stand aside - and says she would turn one down - after a row about whether she would be blocked from running for the party on 4 July
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments