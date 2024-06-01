General election – live: Diane Abbott ‘free’ to stand as Labour MP candidate, says Starmer
Labour leader is facing accusastions of systematic racism amid divisive row over veteran left-wing MP
Sir Keir Starmer has said Diane Abbott is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, following growing concerns over a purge of the left.
Labour is now facing anger from prominent Black personalities who have signed an open letter condemning the party’s “disgraceful” treatment of the Hackney North MP and warned of losing loyal supporters.
The controversy continues as Labour replaced pro-Palestinian Muslim candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green Faiza Shaheen with a member of the Jewish Labour Movement Shama Tatler.
This came after much criticism from Muslim groups and the left of the party of Starmer’s position on Israel.
Adding further fuel to the fire, Sir Keir admitted he would work with convicted felon Donald Trump if he gets into the White House despite facing an “unprecedented” situation.
He added that he “respects the decision of the court” that found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corrupt.
Keir Starmer is already the ‘winner’ of next week’s TV election debate
On Tuesday – for only the third time in British history – the two leading candidates to be prime minister will face off against each other on live television. Chief political commentator John Rentoul predicts another poll boost for Labour
Is the Green Party a serious contender in the forthcoming election?
The Green Party of England and Wales (the Scottish Greens are separate but linked) was unlucky with the timing of its election campaign launch. Though joint leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay are hardly household names even in their own kitchens, and their plans for a more sustainable future were never going to hog the front page of the Daily Mail, the party does increasingly matter. Indeed, it seems set for a record share of the vote at this general election, polling at some 6 per cent, and may win at least one more parliamentary constituency. Its prospects are brighter than ever.
Sean O’Grady reports:
As the party launches its general election campaign, Sean O’Grady looks at its chances of achieving a decent vote share this time round – and perhaps even a few more seats
Watch: Iain Dale drops campaign to become Tory MP after three days
Mystery as Tory MP becomes 79th to quit even after campaigning for six days
A Tory MP has become the 79th to quit ahead of the general election, despite having campaigned for re-election for a week.
Aaron Bell said it was “with a heavy heart” that he was stepping down, raising questions about why he had been on the campaign trail since Rishi Sunak called the snap summer poll.
Until as recently as Wednesday, the Newcastle-under-Lyme MP was telling constituents he was hoping to be re-elected.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Aaron Bell said it was ‘with a heavy heart’ that he was stepping down, raising questions about why he had been on the campaign trail since Rishi Sunak called the snap summer poll
Watch: Tory MP says ‘excrement’ was put through office letterbox
Vallance becomes latest public servant who worked with Tory government to back Labour
Sir Patrick Vallance, whose face become synonymous with covid briefings during the lockdown, came out in support of Labour’s Great British Energy plan in the election campaign today.
The former chief scientific officer’s backing was unveiled as Sir Keir Starmer revealed that the publicly owned company which he argues will bring down energy costs will be based in Scotland.
But Sir Patrick is just the latest former senior Whitehall mandarin to support Labour in a move which has already angered the Tories.
Political editor David Maddox reports:
Britain’s former chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance backed Labour’s Great British Energy plan today
Watch: Former Labour MP speaks out after suspension following complaint over behaviour
‘No way back into Labour Party’, Faiza Shaheen tells supporters at rally
Former Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen has said she does not think “there’s any way back” for her into the party as she addressed a rally in support of her General Election bid.
Ms Shaheen had hoped to contest the Chingford and Woodford Green constituency as a Labour candidate, running against Conservative Sir Iain Duncan Smith, but the party allegedly blocked her from standing over past posts on social media website X.
More than a hundred supporters gathered outside a supermarket in Highams Park, north-west London, on Friday evening.
Piers Mucklejohn reports:
More than a hundred supporters gathered outside a supermarket in north-west London to hear the barred Labour candidate speak.
Cameron says Hamas ‘accept’ new ceasefire deal outlined by Biden
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said Hamas “must accept” the new ceasefire deal outlined by President Joe Biden.
Lord Cameron wrote on X: “With a new hostage agreement on the table, Hamas must accept this deal so we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“As we’ve long argued a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps.
“Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end.”
Seats visited by party leaders so far in the election campaign
All three of the main party leaders have been on the road every day since the General Election was called – but how many events have they held, and what kind of constituencies have they visited?
Find out here:
Rishi Sunak has visited the most seats, but Sir Ed Davey has ticked off more top targets.
